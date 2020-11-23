Global Excavator Market (2020 to 2025) - Profiled Players Include Caterpillar, Doosan and Epiroc Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Excavator Market Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Excavators generally have a multipurpose usage such as earth digging, mining, loading, quarrying, and others. These machinery are capable of working in three dimensions and all directions. The revenues can be increased by reducing the operating time through conversion ratio and running time calculation. Hydraulic excavators due to their ability to provide automated services, reduces response time, can achieve efficient process management. The most common types of excavators are crawlers, mini excavators, dragline excavators, suctions excavators, skid steer, and long reach excavators. These features provide superior digging power and mobility allowing this heavy equipment to perform a variety of functions such as digging trenches, breaking holes, lifting away waste, and excavating mines. Though the purchase decision of the end users depends on the purpose of the excavator, the manufacturers have always incorporated many additional features to make the purchase value and more give more return on the investments.

The need for abrupt and flawless constructions has propelled the demand in the excavator marker across the world. Not only the construction industry, but also the demand for excavators is affected largely by the increase in investment by the government in infrastructural developments, mining, large-scale agriculture, forest clearing, and others. 'Global Excavator Market Outlook, 2025' discusses the in depth analysis of the construction equipment market with the comparison of the past years and the coming future. Globally, the excavator market was recorded at USD 35.05 Billion in the year 2014. The report throws a light on various trends and the technological advancement in the market of excavator, which has influenced the sales of the excavator over the years. The higher productivity with optimum fuel usage is the prime factor that the customer looks for in such construction support types of equipment, as the investment made behind such purchase is high.

The Global excavator market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 5% in the forecasted period, by the contribution of the construction industry and the various governments across the world concentrating on infrastructure development. In an initial couple of years in the forecasted period, the excavator market is likely to fall back by value due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic is likely to leave the economy shaken and resulting in a fall of construction and the real estate industry. Moreover, the excavator industry has been facing a shortage of skilled labors over the past few years. As the existing labour force is retiring due to the age factor, the industry is in the struggle to fill up the positions.

Major Companies Profiled
Caterpillar, Doosan, Epiroc, Hitachi Constructions, JCB, John Deere, Kobelco, Komatsu, Kubota, Liebherr, Metso, Sandvik Mining And Rock Technology, Sany, Terex, Volvo Construction Equipment, Zoomlion

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Methodology

3. Global Excavator Market Outlook
3.1. Market Size By Value
3.2. Market Share
3.2.1. By Application
3.2.2. By Machinery type
3.2.3. By Region
3.2.4. By Country
3.2.5. By Company

4. North America Excavator Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size By Value
4.2. Market Share
4.2.1. By Application
4.2.2. By Machinery type
4.2.3. By Country
4.3. US Excavator Market Outlook
4.4. Canada Excavator Market Outlook
4.5. Mexico Excavator Market Outlook
4.6 Rest Of North America Excavator Market Outlook

5. Europe Excavator Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size By Value
5.2. Market Share
5.2.1. By Application
5.2.2. By Machinery type
5.2.3. By Country
5.3. Germany Excavator Market Outlook
5.3 UK Excavator Market Outlook
5.4 France Excavator Market Outlook
5.5 Italy Excavator Market Outlook
5.6 Spain Excavator Market Outlook
5.7 Russia Excavator Market Outlook
5.8 Rest Of Europe Excavator Market Outlook

6. Asia Pacific Excavator Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size By Value
6.2. Market Share
6.2.1. By Application
6.2.2. By Machinery type
6.2.3. By Country
6.3. Japan Excavator Market Outlook
6.4. China Excavator Market Outlook
6.5. India Excavator Market Outlook
6.6. Australia Excavator Market Outlook
6.7. Rest of Asia Pacific Excavator Market Outlook

7. Latin America Excavator Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size By Value
7.2. Market Share
7.2.1. By Application
7.2.2. By Machinery type
7.2.3. By Country
7.3. Brazil Excavator Market Outlook
7.4. Argentina Excavator Market Outlook
7.5. Colombia Excavator Market Outlook
7.6. Rest of Latin America Excavator Market Outlook

8. Middle east & Africa Excavator Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size By Value
8.2. Market Share
8.2.1. By Application
8.2.2. By Machinery type
8.2.3. By Country
8.3. UAE Excavator Market Outlook
8.4. Saudi Arabia Excavator Market Outlook
8.5. Qatar Excavator Market Outlook
8.6. South Africa Excavator Market Outlook
8.7. Rest of Middle East & Africa Excavator Market Outlook

9. Global Excavator Market Dynamics
9.1 Key Drivers
9.2 Key Challenges

10. Market Trends & Developments

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Company Profiles
12.1 Caterpillar Private Limited
12.2 CNH Industrial
12.3 Doosan Infracore
12.4 Epiroc Construction Machinery Co. Ltd
12.5 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd
12.6 J C Bamford Excavators Ltd
12.7 John Deere Ltd
12.8 Kobe Steel Ltd
12.9 Komatsu Ltd.
12.10 Kubota Corporation
12.11 Liebherr Group
12.12 Metso Corporation
12.13 Sandvik Mining And Rock Technology
12.14 Sany Group
12.15 Terex Corporation
12.16 Volvo Construction Equipments
12.17 XCMG Ltd.
12.18 Zoomlion Co. Ltd.

13. Disclaimer

