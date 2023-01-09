Global Fashion Group S.A. (ETR:GFG) Analysts Just Trimmed Their Revenue Forecasts By 13%

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Global Fashion Group S.A. (ETR:GFG), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well. The stock price has risen 7.3% to €1.33 over the past week. Investors could be forgiven for changing their mind on the business following the downgrade; but it's not clear if the revised forecasts will lead to selling activity.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Global Fashion Group's seven analysts is for revenues of €1.4b in 2023, which would reflect a not inconsiderable 16% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Per-share losses are expected to creep up to €0.52. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €1.7b and losses of €0.49 per share in 2023. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at €2.21, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Global Fashion Group at €5.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €1.00. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how think this business will perform. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 13% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 9.4% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 13% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Global Fashion Group is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Global Fashion Group. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Global Fashion Group after today.

