Global Field Force Automation Market Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast 2020-2030 - Growing Preference for Cloud-Based Field Force Mobile Application & Rising Focus Toward Deployment of IoT in FSM

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Field Force Automation Market Research Report: By Offering, Enterprise, Deployment, Pricing Model, Application, Vertical - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global field force automation market attained a valuation of $1,196.9 million in 2019 and is predicted to reach $9,033.0 million revenue by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.9% between 2020 and 2030.

The increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones, the growing requirement for automating repetitive tasks, and the soaring adoption of advanced technologies such as internet of things (IoT), cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) in field force automation solutions are key growth drivers of the market.

The soaring requirement for automated sales force solutions is a major factor fueling the expansion of the market. These solutions assist the sales and marketing representatives in various tasks and activities via the automatic approval of orders, lead tracking, automated assessment of the marketing needs of clients, marketing automation, and the assembly of several sales projects within one dashboard. Moreover, the adoption of these solutions leads to enhanced customer experience, streamlining of sales operations, and improved efficiency of on-ground professionals.

As the automated sales force solutions massively enhance the customer experience, which subsequently leads to higher customer engagement and revenue growth, they are increasingly being adopted by businesses across the world. The increasing incorporation of digital marketing by enterprises is another key factor driving the progress of the market. Businesses are increasingly incorporating digital marketing techniques and strategies for expanding their customer base, fulfilling the customized requirements of clients, and gaining a foothold in the industry.

The field force automation market is divided, on the basis of offering, into services and solutions. Of these, the solutions category is predicted to demonstrate a higher CAGR in the market in the upcoming years. This would be because of the growing requirement for services such as installation, system integration, and maintenance and support for improving the productivity of resources, streamlining the project lifecycle, and regularly keeping the software up to date.

When vertical is taken into consideration, the field force automation market is classified into retail and e-commerce, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), logistics and transportation, healthcare, information technology (IT) and telecom, manufacturing, automotive, education, oil and gas, construction, defense, and power and utilities. Out of these, the retail and e-commerce category recorded the highest growth in the market in 2019, on account of the large-scale adoption of the field force automation software by retail companies around the world.

Globally, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) field force automation market will demonstrate the fastest advancement in the upcoming years, according to the forecast of the market research company, the publisher. The market expansion will be due to the rising public awareness of computerized sales operations, increasing industrialization, surging demand for the identification and analysis of the buying patterns of customers, and the growing need for the utilization of real-time data for forecasting sales in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Data Triangulation
2.5 Currency Conversion Rates
2.6 Assumptions for the Study

Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs

Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Offering
4.1.1.1 Solutions
4.1.1.1.1 Mobile
4.1.1.1.2 Web-based
4.1.1.2 Services
4.1.1.2.1 Professional
4.1.1.2.1 Managed
4.1.2 By Enterprise
4.1.2.1 Large enterprises
4.1.2.2 SMEs
4.1.3 By Deployment
4.1.3.1 Cloud
4.1.3.2 On-premises
4.1.4 By Pricing Model
4.1.4.1 Subscription-based
4.1.4.2 Free
4.1.4.3 Quote-based
4.1.5 By Application
4.1.5.1 Sales order management
4.1.5.2 Customer service
4.1.5.3 Lead management
4.1.5.4 Others
4.1.6 By Vertical
4.1.6.1 IT & telecom
4.1.6.2 Manufacturing
4.1.6.3 Logistics & transportation
4.1.6.4 Healthcare
4.1.6.5 Retail & e-commerce
4.1.6.6 BFSI
4.1.6.7 Others
4.2 Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Market Dynamics
4.3.1 Trends
4.3.1.1 Growing preference for cloud-based field force mobile application
4.3.1.2 Rising focus toward deployment of IoT in FSM
4.3.2 Drivers
4.3.2.1 Increasing demand for automated sales force solutions
4.3.2.2 Rising adoption of digital marketing strategies
4.3.2.3 Surging requirement from the retail and e-commerce industries
4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
4.3.3 Restraints
4.3.3.1 Manual working operations and high cost of automated solutions
4.3.3.2 Prevalent risks associated with mobile device security
4.3.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
4.3.4 Opportunities
4.3.4.1 Integration of augmented reality for enhancing field service operations
4.3.4.2 Surging emphasis toward AI-driven personal assistants for field agents
4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Field Force Automation Market
4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast
5.1 By Offering
5.1.1 Solutions, by Type
5.1.2 Services, by Type
5.2 By Enterprise
5.3 By Deployment
5.4 By Pricing Model
5.5 By Application
5.6 By Vertical
5.7 By Region

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. MEA Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. Major Countries
11.1 U.S. Market Revenue, by Application
11.2 U.S. Market Revenue, by Vertical
11.3 U.K. Market Revenue, by Application
11.4 U.K. Market Revenue, by Vertical
11.5 Germany Market Revenue, by Application
11.6 Germany Market Revenue, by Vertical
11.7 China Market Revenue, by Application
11.8 China Market Revenue, by Vertical
11.9 Japan Market Revenue, by Application
11.10 Japan Market Revenue, by Vertical
11.11 India Market Revenue, by Application
11.12 India Market Revenue, by Vertical
11.13 Mexico Market Revenue, by Application
11.14 Mexico Market Revenue, by Vertical

Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 List of Players and Their Offerings
12.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players
12.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players
12.4 Strategic Developments in the Market

Chapter 13. Company Profiles

  • ServiceMax Inc.

  • MarketXpander Services Private Limited (leadsquared)

  • Trimble Inc.

  • FieldEZ Technologies Inc.

  • Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS) AB

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • SAP SE

  • Salesforce.com Inc.

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Infosys Limited

