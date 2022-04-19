Global finance meeting focuses on war-driven food insecurity

FATIMA HUSSEIN and PAUL WISEMAN
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Global finance leaders are putting the growing crisis over food insecurity and skyrocketing food prices at center stage as members of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meet in Washington and grapple with the brutal effects of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was convening a Tuesday morning meeting with leaders from the IMF, World Bank, Group of Seven and Group of 20 global organizations to “call on international financial institutions to accelerate and deepen their response” to countries affected by food issues exacerbated by Russia's aggression, the Treasury Department said.

Russia and Ukraine produce 14% of the world's wheat supply, according to the United Nations, and the loss of commodities due to the war has resulted in soaring food prices and uncertainty about the future of food security globally, especially in impoverished countries.

The U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization Food Price Index has made its biggest jump since its inception in 1990, reflecting an all-time high in the cost of vegetable oils, cereals and meat, according to the organization.

A late March report from the organization stated that the global number of undernourished people could increase by 8 million to 13 million people into 2023, “with the most pronounced increases taking place in Asia-Pacific, followed by sub-Saharan Africa, and the Near East and North Africa. If the war lasts, impacts will go well beyond 2022/23."

Anna Nagurney, a crisis management specialist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, said Tuesday's meeting of global leaders was significant and “speaks to the growing fear and the increasing understanding that the world may be on the verge of a hunger catastrophe.”

Nagurney predicted that countries that have not yet provided clear support for Ukraine — such as China and India — will come to realize that the food insecurity from a prolonged war in Ukraine will affect their own national stability and the welfare of their citizens.

“This may help to further isolate Russia both morally and economically,” she said.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said Monday that the international coalition of countries imposing sanctions on Russia and its allies takes the food security threat seriously.

“One of the things we have to do is take practical steps to demonstrate that this system is helping the people who need it the most“ he said, which includes a “focus on those countries that are struggling to pay for things like bread for their people in light of the increase in commodities prices.”

Russia is a member of the G-20, which is made up of representatives of industrial and emerging-market nations, but Treasury said that Russians would not be participating in the session on food security.

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen to push institutions to scale up response to war-fueled food security crisis

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will convene a high-level panel on Tuesday to discuss the global response to an ongoing food security crisis exacerbated by Russia's war against Ukraine, the Treasury Department said in a statement. The meeting will include the heads of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, as well as ministers representing the G7 and G20 countries and technical experts from international financial institutions, it said on Monday. Treasury officials aim to ensure that international financial institutions are sharing knowledge about the key drivers of rising food insecurity, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and push them to step up the scale and urgency of their response, a senior Treasury official said.

  • Chevron, Suncor and other North American energy giants sharply lag European rivals in ‘green transition’ scorecard

    Japanese and Thai energy concerns push Suncor and Chevron out of top 10 oil and gas companies making gains in clean-energy shift, BloombergNEF shows.

  • Climate change will transform how we live, but these tech and policy experts see reason for optimism

    Solar panels have become increasingly common on homes as prices have fallen. Ben McCanna/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty ImagesIt’s easy to feel pessimistic when scientists around the world are warning that climate change has advanced so far, it’s now inevitable that societies will either transform themselves or be transformed. But as two of the authors of a recent international climate report, we also see reason for optimism. The latest reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Clima

  • Russia increases attacks on Mariupol steel plant

    The Ukrainian forces have refused to surrender.

  • Russian Missile Strikes, Destroys Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen Hub in Kharkiv, Ukraine

    Four staff were wounded in the attack that destroyed Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen Hub in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday

  • Ukrainian who fled Kyiv to Holland: 'Find a way to help us'

    A 19-year-old's cry for help — and peace — in Ukraine.

  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plugs into electric power for higher performance, efficiency

    The Grand Cherokee straddles the line between the poles of Jeep’s appeal: rugged capability and refined luxury.

  • Is it possible to heal the damage we have already done to the Earth?

    The Earth viewed from the Apollo 8 lunar mission on Dec. 24, 1968. NASA Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Is it possible to heal the damage we have already done to the Earth? – Anthony, age 13 Sometimes it may seem that humans have altered the Earth beyond repair. But our planet is an incredible system in which energy, water, carbon and so much else flows and nurtures life. It is

  • North Korea behind Ronin hack: US

    The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of the Treasury allege North Korea’s Lazarus Group and APT38 were responsible for stealing cryptocurrencies worth about US$620 million off the Ethereum sidechain Ronin. See related article: Axie Infinity blockchain Ronin hacked for over $600M Fast facts The hack was perpetrated by the Democratic People’s […]

  • Russia launches fight for industrial heartland, Ukraine says

    After days of regrouping and reinforcing, the Russian military began a new and potentially climactic phase of the war in Ukraine by launching its long-feared, full-scale ground offensive to take control of the country's industrial heartland, the Donbas, Ukrainian officials said. The stepped-up assaults began Monday along a broad front of over 300 miles (480 kilometers), Ukrainian officials said. “The Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in a video address.

  • Zelensky says Russia has started ‘battle for Donbas’

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Russia has begun its battle for the Donbas after regrouping ahead of an expected offensive on the country’s eastern region. “It can now be stated that Russian troops have begun the battle for Donbas, for which they have been preparing for a long time,” Zelensky said in…

  • In rare comments, Myanmar's Suu Kyi urges people to 'be united' - source

    Suu Kyi, the daughter of Myanmar's late independence hero Aung San, is on trial accused of a litany of offences including violating a state secrets law and multiple counts of corruption, which carry combined maximum jail terms of more than 150 years. The source did not elaborate on why the Nobel laureate had urged unity but added that it was not a call for dialogue with the junta.

  • Mock offseason 3.0: Draft rapidly approaching edition

    With very little time before the NFL draft, we give you one final mock offseason with a few more free-agent additions and a Browns mock draft:

  • Kim Kardashian's Family 'Just Loves' Her Boyfriend Pete Davidson: 'He Is Great for Kim'

    A source tells PEOPLE exclusively that Pete Davidson "is getting to know" Kim Kardashian's kids and "everyone seems to be getting along"

  • Refusing masks, smoking weed and more: Unruly passengers still disrupt US flights

    The FAA has already issued about $2 million in fines in 2022. ​In 2021, the FAA proposed a record amount of fines against unruly passengers.

  • China Eastern resumes Boeing 737-800 flights after March crash

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China Eastern Airlines has started putting its Boeing 737-800 jetliners back in use for commercial flights less than a month since a crash killed 132 people and led the company to ground 223 of the aircraft, the carrier said on Sunday. The airline said it had conducted systematic tests, structural checkups and verified airworthiness data for each of the aircraft, and that test flights would be carried out on all planes before they resumed commercial services. Boeing 737-800 planes with registration numbers close to the one that crashed on March 21 are still undergoing maintenance checks and evaluation, the company told Reuters in a statement.

  • Financial Face-Off: Should you use your tax refund to buy I bonds or crypto? One of these options could get a 9.6% return. Let us explain.

    If you’re a TurboTax (INTU) customer, you can now have your tax refund converted into cryptocurrency, thanks to a new partnership with Coinbase (COIN) And through the IRS, any taxpayer can use all or part of their refund to buy Series I U.S. Savings Bonds. What makes better financial sense: using your tax refund to buy crypto or using your refund to buy I bonds? While people can have their heads turned by celebrities shilling digital currencies, fear of missing out is not a compelling reason to use your tax refund to buy crypto, said Catherine Valega, a certified financial planner and chartered alternative investment analyst with Green Bee Advisory in Winchester, Mass.

  • California 2022 income tax deadline extended to April 19 due to technical glitch

    The Franchise Tax Board said it was extending the payment deadline until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

  • Ukraine mayor describes 'hard' interrogation by Russian captors

    ROME (Reuters) -A Ukrainian mayor described hours of "hard" interrogations when held for almost a week by Russian forces last month and said he had appealed to the pope for help to stop a war that had wrecked swathes of his city in southern Ukraine. "It was a dangerous six days because I understood that for Russians my life and the lives of civilians were worth zero," Ivan Fedorov, mayor of Melitopol which is now under Russian control, said in Rome on Sunday, a month after his release. Ukraine said Fedorov was abducted on March 11 after Russian forces seized Melitopol, which lies west of the besieged city of Mariupol in a southern region that Russia seeks to control.

  • Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are just over $1 a pop at Amazon

    Powecom is one of the only KN95 mask brands authorized by the FDA.