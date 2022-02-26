Global financial markets initially plunged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

A late-week rally wasn't enough to get the S&P 500 out of the red following a sell-off triggered by escalating Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Global financial markets initially plunged on Thursday morning after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden responded to the aggression with a wave of new sanctions against Russia on Thursday afternoon that he said are aimed at cutting off Russia from the global economy.

Smoke and flame rise near a military building after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of a Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine&#39;s democratically elected government.
Brent crude oil prices pulled back below $100 per barrel on Friday after breaching $105/bbl on Thursday morning for the first time since 2014. Gold prices also hit new 52 week highs on Thursday of above $1,970 per ounce, while Bitcoin prices briefly dropped below $35,000 before recovering to above $39,600 on Friday.

Despite the market volatility, investors got some good news on the COVID-19 front last week when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it will no longer be recommending Americans wear masks in indoor public settings. The seven-day average number of U.S. COVID-19 cases is now down more than 90% from January highs.

The latest round of inflation data released on Friday shows no signs of relief for Americans dealing with rising prices. The personal consumption expenditures price index was up 5.2% in January, its largest increase since April 1983.

Foot Locker stumbles

Shares of athletic footwear and apparel retailer Foot Locker dropped 35% on Friday morning after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings and said it expects negative revenue growth in 2022.

Investors will get more earnings numbers in the week ahead, including reports from Salesforce.com, Target and Sea on Tuesday and Kroger on Thursday.

Only about 1% of S&P 500 companies' total revenue comes from Russia or Ukraine, according to FactSet.

Economic numbers

This week, investors will get more key economic updates on Wednesday and Thursday when Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell testifies before Congress and on Friday when the Labor Department releases its February U.S. jobs report.

Benzinga is a financial news and data company headquartered in Detroit.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Global financial markets plunge following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

