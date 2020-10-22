    Advertisement

    Global Fireproof Insulation Industry

    Global Fireproof Insulation Market to Reach $25. 7 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fireproof Insulation estimated at US$20. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.

    7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Glass Wool, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$12.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Stone Wool segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR

    The Fireproof Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.

    Plastic Foam Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR

    In the global Plastic Foam segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • BASF SE

    • Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.

    • Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

    • GAF

    • Kingspan Group PLC

    • Knauf Insulation GmbH

    • Owens Corning

    • Paroc Group Oy

    • Rockwool International A/S

    • Saint-Gobain SA




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Fireproof Insulation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
    (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Fireproof Insulation Global Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Fireproof Insulation Global Retrospective Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Glass Wool (Material) World Market by Region/Country
    in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Glass Wool (Material) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Glass Wool (Material) Market Share Breakdown of
    Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Stone Wool (Material) Potential Growth Markets
    Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Stone Wool (Material) Historic Market Perspective by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Stone Wool (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by
    Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Plastic Foam (Material) Geographic Market Spread
    Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Plastic Foam (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of
    Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 12: Plastic Foam (Material) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: Other Materials (Material) World Market Estimates and
    Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 14: Other Materials (Material) Market Historic Review by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 15: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Breakdown by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Residential Buildings (Application) Worldwide Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 17: Residential Buildings (Application) Global Historic
    Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 18: Residential Buildings (Application) Distribution of
    Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: Commercial Buildings (Application) Sales Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
    2020 through 2027

    Table 20: Commercial Buildings (Application) Analysis of
    Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
    2012 to 2019

    Table 21: Commercial Buildings (Application) Global Market
    Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Fireproof Insulation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
    2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 22: Fireproof Insulation Market in the United States in
    US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 23: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in the
    United States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 24: United States Fireproof Insulation Market Share
    Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 25: United States Fireproof Insulation Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 26: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in the
    United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 27: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown in the
    United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 28: Canadian Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 29: Fireproof Insulation Market in Canada: Historic
    Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019

    Table 30: Canadian Fireproof Insulation Market Shares in
    Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 31: Canadian Fireproof Insulation Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 32: Fireproof Insulation Market in Canada: Summarization
    of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 33: Canadian Fireproof Insulation Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 34: Japanese Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 35: Fireproof Insulation Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
    Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 36: Japanese Fireproof Insulation Market Share in
    Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fireproof
    Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 38: Japanese Fireproof Insulation Market in US$ Million
    by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 39: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift in Japan by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 40: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fireproof
    Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 41: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in
    China in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 42: Chinese Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown
    by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 43: Chinese Demand for Fireproof Insulation in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 44: Fireproof Insulation Market Review in China in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 45: Chinese Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Fireproof Insulation Market: Competitor Market Share
    Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 46: European Fireproof Insulation Market Demand Scenario
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 47: Fireproof Insulation Market in Europe: A Historic
    Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 48: European Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 49: Fireproof Insulation Demand Potential in Europe in
    US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 50: European Fireproof Insulation Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 51: Fireproof Insulation Market in Europe : Breakdown of
    Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 52: European Fireproof Insulation Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 53: Fireproof Insulation Market in Europe: Summarization
    of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 54: European Fireproof Insulation Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 55: Fireproof Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future
    Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 56: French Fireproof Insulation Market: Historic Review
    in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 57: French Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift by
    Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 58: Fireproof Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 59: French Fireproof Insulation Historic Market Review in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 60: French Fireproof Insulation Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 61: German Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 62: Fireproof Insulation Market in Germany: Historic
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 63: German Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution
    by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 64: Fireproof Insulation Market in Germany: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 65: German Fireproof Insulation Market in Retrospect in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 66: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in
    Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 67: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fireproof
    Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 68: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in
    Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 69: Italian Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown
    by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 70: Italian Demand for Fireproof Insulation in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 71: Fireproof Insulation Market Review in Italy in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 72: Italian Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 73: United Kingdom Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 74: Fireproof Insulation Demand Patterns in the United
    Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 75: United Kingdom Fireproof Insulation Market Share in
    Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Fireproof Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 77: United Kingdom Fireproof Insulation Market in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 78: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift in the United
    Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 79: Spanish Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 80: Fireproof Insulation Market in Spain: Historic
    Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019

    Table 81: Spanish Fireproof Insulation Market Shares in
    Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 82: Spanish Fireproof Insulation Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 83: Fireproof Insulation Market in Spain: Summarization
    of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 84: Spanish Fireproof Insulation Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 85: Fireproof Insulation Market in Russia in US$ Million
    by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 86: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in
    Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 87: Russian Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown
    by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 88: Russian Fireproof Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts
    in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 89: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in
    Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 90: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Russia
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 91: Fireproof Insulation Demand Potential in Rest of
    Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 92: Rest of Europe Fireproof Insulation Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 93: Fireproof Insulation Market in Rest of Europe:
    Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 94: Rest of Europe Fireproof Insulation Addressable
    Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 95: Fireproof Insulation Market in Rest of Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 96: Rest of Europe Fireproof Insulation Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 97: Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 98: Fireproof Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 99: Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market Share
    Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 100: Fireproof Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future
    Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:
    2020-2027

    Table 101: Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market: Historic
    Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 102: Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift
    by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 103: Fireproof Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 104: Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Historic Market
    Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 105: Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market Share
    Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 106: Australian Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 107: Fireproof Insulation Market in Australia: Historic
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 108: Australian Fireproof Insulation Market Share
    Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 109: Fireproof Insulation Market in Australia: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 110: Australian Fireproof Insulation Market in Retrospect
    in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in
    Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 112: Indian Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 113: Fireproof Insulation Market in India: Historic
    Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019

    Table 114: Indian Fireproof Insulation Market Shares in
    Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 115: Indian Fireproof Insulation Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 116: Fireproof Insulation Market in India: Summarization
    of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 117: Indian Fireproof Insulation Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 118: Fireproof Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 119: South Korean Fireproof Insulation Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 120: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in
    South Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 121: Fireproof Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 122: South Korean Fireproof Insulation Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 123: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in
    South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 125: Fireproof Insulation Demand Patterns in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market
    Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for Fireproof Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 129: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 130: Latin American Fireproof Insulation Market Trends by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 131: Fireproof Insulation Market in Latin America in US$
    Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 132: Latin American Fireproof Insulation Market
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 133: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Fireproof Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material:
    2020-2027

    Table 134: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in
    Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 135: Latin American Fireproof Insulation Market Share
    Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 136: Latin American Demand for Fireproof Insulation in
    US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 137: Fireproof Insulation Market Review in Latin America
    in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 138: Latin American Fireproof Insulation Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 139: Fireproof Insulation Demand Potential in Argentina
    in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 140: Argentinean Fireproof Insulation Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 141: Fireproof Insulation Market in Argentina: Breakdown
    of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 142: Argentinean Fireproof Insulation Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 143: Fireproof Insulation Market in Argentina:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 144: Argentinean Fireproof Insulation Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 145: Fireproof Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future
    Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 146: Brazilian Fireproof Insulation Market: Historic
    Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 147: Brazilian Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift by
    Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 148: Fireproof Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 149: Brazilian Fireproof Insulation Historic Market
    Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 150: Brazilian Fireproof Insulation Market Share
    Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 151: Mexican Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 152: Fireproof Insulation Market in Mexico: Historic
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 153: Mexican Fireproof Insulation Market Share
    Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 154: Fireproof Insulation Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 155: Mexican Fireproof Insulation Market in Retrospect in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 156: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in
    Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 157: Fireproof Insulation Market in Rest of Latin America
    in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 158: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in
    Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 159: Rest of Latin America Fireproof Insulation Market
    Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 160: Rest of Latin America Fireproof Insulation Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 161: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in
    Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 162: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Rest
    of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 163: The Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 164: Fireproof Insulation Market in the Middle East by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 165: The Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 166: The Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market in US$
    Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 167: Fireproof Insulation Market in the Middle East:
    Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period
    2012-2019

    Table 168: The Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market Shares
    in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 169: The Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 170: Fireproof Insulation Market in the Middle East:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
    Application for 2012-2019

    Table 171: The Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IRAN
    Table 172: Iranian Fireproof Insulation Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 173: Fireproof Insulation Demand Patterns in Iran in US$
    Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 174: Iranian Fireproof Insulation Market Share in
    Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fireproof
    Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 176: Iranian Fireproof Insulation Market in US$ Million
    by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 177: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Shift in Iran by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 178: Fireproof Insulation Demand Potential in Israel in
    US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 179: Israeli Fireproof Insulation Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 180: Fireproof Insulation Market in Israel: Breakdown of
    Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 181: Israeli Fireproof Insulation Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 182: Fireproof Insulation Market in Israel: Summarization
    of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 183: Israeli Fireproof Insulation Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Fireproof Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material:
    2020-2027

    Table 185: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in
    Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 186: Saudi Arabian Fireproof Insulation Market Share
    Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Fireproof Insulation in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 188: Fireproof Insulation Market Review in Saudi Arabia
    in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 189: Saudi Arabian Fireproof Insulation Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 190: Fireproof Insulation Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Material for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 191: United Arab Emirates Fireproof Insulation Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 192: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in
    United Arab Emirates by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 193: Fireproof Insulation Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 194: United Arab Emirates Fireproof Insulation Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 195: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in
    United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 196: Rest of Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 197: Fireproof Insulation Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 198: Rest of Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market
    Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 199: Fireproof Insulation Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 200: Rest of Middle East Fireproof Insulation Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 201: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Distribution in
    Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 202: Fireproof Insulation Market in Africa in US$ Million
    by Material: 2020-2027

    Table 203: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in
    Africa in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

    Table 204: African Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown
    by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 205: African Fireproof Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts
    in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 206: Fireproof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in
    Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 207: Fireproof Insulation Market Share Breakdown in
    Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 44
