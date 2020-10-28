Global Flexible Electronics Industry

Global Flexible Electronics Market to Reach $22. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flexible Electronics estimated at US$7. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Electronic Displays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.8% CAGR and reach US$13.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Batteries segment is readjusted to a revised 20.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.2% CAGR



The Flexible Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.2% and 15.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR.



Other Components Segment to Record 16.8% CAGR



In the global Other Components segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 18.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 310-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

BASF SE

Blue Spark Technologies

BrightVolt Inc.

Cymbet Corporation

Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd.

E Ink Holdings Inc.

Fujikura Ltd.

Japan Display Inc.

LG Electronics

Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc. (MFLEX)

Nippon Mektron Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Plastic Logic Germany

Pragmatic Printing Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Thin Film Electronics ASA

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Flexible Electronics: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Wide Addressable Market Creates Fertile Environment

Market Prospects Hinge On R&D Breakthroughs

Asia-Pacific: The Most Important Regional Market

Developed Regions to Remain as Key Revenue Contributors

Global Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Flexible Electronics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Flexible Displays Drive Momentum in the Flexible Electronics

Market

OLEDs Emerge As Key Product Segment

New Investments in OLED Vertical to Prop Up Market Prospects

Polyimide Varnish: Substrate Material of Choice for Flexible

Displays

E-paper Seeks Role in Flexible Displays Domain

Technological Progression to Accelerate Market Growth

Flexible Batteries Underpin Sales Growth

Flexible Batteries Find Wider Acceptance in Smart Packaging

Move towards Thin-Film Batteries: The Ongoing Trend

Thin Film Batteries Vs Coin Cells: A Comparison

Flexible Sensors Aim to Penetrate Global Sensors Market

Key Unmet Demands of Silicon Sensors to Drive Business Case for

Flexible Sensors

Biosensors Lead the Charge

Flexible PV Technologies Make a Cut

Roll-to-Roll (R2R) Emerges as Viable Processing Technology

Key Benefits Offered Drive Deployment of R2R Technology

Advancements in FPCs Prop Up Prospects for Flexible Electronics

Recent Technological Advances in Flex Circuits

’Light as a Feather’ - New Technology Takes Flexible Circuits

to New Level

Technological Advances thwart Material Limitations for

Transparent Flex Circuits

Super-Thin Nanoscale Circuits Promise Tremendous Computing

Power, Open New Design Possibilities

Chemically Doped Nanotubes Emulate Silicon Circuits in Handling

Power Fluctuations

Soaring Demand for Advanced Consumer Electronics Accelerates

Market Growth

Key CE Categories for Flexible Electronics

Smartphones

Flexible Display Phones by Company

Tablets PCs

Laptops

Television (TV)

Wearables

Flexible Electronics Seek Role in Automotive

Uptrend in Automotive Production Bodes Well

Market to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on Intelligent Highway

Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Augurs Well

Key Healthcare Electronics Segments for Flexible Electronics

Medical & Diagnostic Equipment

Portable & Home Health Solutions

Telehealth & Telemedicine Technologies

Rising Emphasis on IoT Enthuses Flexible Electronics

Increased Investments on Smart Cities to Generate Parallel

Opportunities



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Flexible Electronics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Flexible Electronics Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Flexible Electronics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Electronic Displays (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Electronic Displays (Component) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Electronic Displays (Component) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Batteries (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Batteries (Component) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Batteries (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Components (Component) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Components (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Components (Component) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Consumer Electronics (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Consumer Electronics (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Consumer Electronics (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Automotive (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Automotive (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Medical & Healthcare (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: Medical & Healthcare (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Medical & Healthcare (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Sensing (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Sensing (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Sensing (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Energy & Power (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Energy & Power (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Energy & Power (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Defense & Aerospace (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Defense & Aerospace (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Defense & Aerospace (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Flexible Electronics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Flexible Electronics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Flexible Electronics Market in the United States by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Flexible Electronics Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Flexible Electronics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Flexible Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Flexible Electronics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Flexible Electronics Historic Market Review

by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Flexible Electronics Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Flexible Electronics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Flexible Electronics Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Flexible Electronics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Flexible Electronics Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flexible

Electronics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Flexible Electronics Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Flexible Electronics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Flexible Electronics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Flexible Electronics Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Flexible Electronics Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Flexible Electronics in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Flexible Electronics Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Flexible Electronics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Flexible Electronics Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Flexible Electronics Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Flexible Electronics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Flexible Electronics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 62: Flexible Electronics Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Flexible Electronics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: Flexible Electronics Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Flexible Electronics Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: French Flexible Electronics Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Flexible Electronics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Flexible Electronics Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Flexible Electronics Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Flexible Electronics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Flexible Electronics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Flexible Electronics Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Flexible Electronics Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Flexible Electronics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Flexible Electronics Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Flexible Electronics Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Flexible Electronics in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Flexible Electronics Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Flexible Electronics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Flexible Electronics Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Flexible Electronics Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Flexible Electronics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Flexible Electronics Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Flexible Electronics Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Flexible Electronics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Flexible Electronics Historic Market Review

by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Flexible Electronics Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Spanish Flexible Electronics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Flexible Electronics Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Flexible Electronics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Flexible Electronics Market in Russia by Component:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Flexible Electronics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Flexible Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Flexible Electronics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 104: Flexible Electronics Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Flexible Electronics Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Flexible Electronics Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Flexible Electronics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Flexible Electronics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Flexible Electronics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 110: Flexible Electronics Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Flexible Electronics Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Flexible Electronics Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Flexible Electronics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Flexible Electronics Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Flexible Electronics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Flexible Electronics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Flexible Electronics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Flexible Electronics Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Flexible Electronics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Flexible Electronics Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Flexible Electronics Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Flexible Electronics Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Flexible Electronics Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian Flexible Electronics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Flexible Electronics Historic Market Review

by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Flexible Electronics Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Indian Flexible Electronics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Flexible Electronics Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Flexible Electronics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Flexible Electronics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 132: Flexible Electronics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Flexible Electronics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Flexible Electronics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Flexible Electronics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Flexible

Electronics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Flexible Electronics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flexible Electronics Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Flexible Electronics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flexible Electronics Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Flexible Electronics Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Flexible Electronics Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 143: Flexible Electronics Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Flexible Electronics Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Flexible Electronics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Flexible Electronics Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Flexible Electronics Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand for Flexible Electronics in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Flexible Electronics Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Flexible Electronics Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Flexible Electronics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 152: Flexible Electronics Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Flexible Electronics Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Flexible Electronics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Flexible Electronics Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Flexible Electronics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Flexible Electronics Market in Brazil by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Flexible Electronics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Flexible Electronics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Flexible Electronics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Flexible Electronics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Flexible Electronics Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Flexible Electronics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Flexible Electronics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Flexible Electronics Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 168: Flexible Electronics Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Flexible Electronics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: Flexible Electronics Market in Rest of Latin America

by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Flexible Electronics Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Flexible Electronics Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Flexible Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 174: Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Flexible Electronics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 176: Flexible Electronics Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Flexible Electronics Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Flexible Electronics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 179: The Middle East Flexible Electronics Historic Market

by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Flexible Electronics Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Flexible Electronics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 182: Flexible Electronics Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Flexible Electronics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Flexible Electronics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Flexible Electronics Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flexible

Electronics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Iranian Flexible Electronics Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Flexible Electronics Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Flexible Electronics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 191: Flexible Electronics Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Israeli Flexible Electronics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 194: Flexible Electronics Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Flexible Electronics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Flexible Electronics Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Flexible Electronics Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Flexible Electronics in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Flexible Electronics Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Flexible Electronics Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Flexible Electronics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Flexible Electronics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 204: Flexible Electronics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Flexible Electronics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Flexible Electronics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Flexible Electronics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Flexible Electronics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Flexible Electronics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Flexible Electronics Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Flexible Electronics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Flexible Electronics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 213: Flexible Electronics Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 214: African Flexible Electronics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Flexible Electronics Market in Africa by Component:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African Flexible Electronics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Flexible Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 219: Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 61

