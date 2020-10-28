Global Flexible Electronics Industry

Global Flexible Electronics Market to Reach $22. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flexible Electronics estimated at US$7. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Electronic Displays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.8% CAGR and reach US$13.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Batteries segment is readjusted to a revised 20.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.2% CAGR
The Flexible Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.2% and 15.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR.
Other Components Segment to Record 16.8% CAGR
In the global Other Components segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 18.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 310-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
3M Company
BASF SE
Blue Spark Technologies
BrightVolt Inc.
Cymbet Corporation
Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd.
E Ink Holdings Inc.
Fujikura Ltd.
Japan Display Inc.
LG Electronics
Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc. (MFLEX)
Nippon Mektron Ltd.
Nitto Denko Corporation
Plastic Logic Germany
Pragmatic Printing Ltd.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
Thin Film Electronics ASA
Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Flexible Electronics: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Wide Addressable Market Creates Fertile Environment
Market Prospects Hinge On R&D Breakthroughs
Asia-Pacific: The Most Important Regional Market
Developed Regions to Remain as Key Revenue Contributors
Global Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Flexible Electronics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Flexible Displays Drive Momentum in the Flexible Electronics
Market
OLEDs Emerge As Key Product Segment
New Investments in OLED Vertical to Prop Up Market Prospects
Polyimide Varnish: Substrate Material of Choice for Flexible
Displays
E-paper Seeks Role in Flexible Displays Domain
Technological Progression to Accelerate Market Growth
Flexible Batteries Underpin Sales Growth
Flexible Batteries Find Wider Acceptance in Smart Packaging
Move towards Thin-Film Batteries: The Ongoing Trend
Thin Film Batteries Vs Coin Cells: A Comparison
Flexible Sensors Aim to Penetrate Global Sensors Market
Key Unmet Demands of Silicon Sensors to Drive Business Case for
Flexible Sensors
Biosensors Lead the Charge
Flexible PV Technologies Make a Cut
Roll-to-Roll (R2R) Emerges as Viable Processing Technology
Key Benefits Offered Drive Deployment of R2R Technology
Advancements in FPCs Prop Up Prospects for Flexible Electronics
Recent Technological Advances in Flex Circuits
’Light as a Feather’ - New Technology Takes Flexible Circuits
to New Level
Technological Advances thwart Material Limitations for
Transparent Flex Circuits
Super-Thin Nanoscale Circuits Promise Tremendous Computing
Power, Open New Design Possibilities
Chemically Doped Nanotubes Emulate Silicon Circuits in Handling
Power Fluctuations
Soaring Demand for Advanced Consumer Electronics Accelerates
Market Growth
Key CE Categories for Flexible Electronics
Smartphones
Flexible Display Phones by Company
Tablets PCs
Laptops
Television (TV)
Wearables
Flexible Electronics Seek Role in Automotive
Uptrend in Automotive Production Bodes Well
Market to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on Intelligent Highway
Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Augurs Well
Key Healthcare Electronics Segments for Flexible Electronics
Medical & Diagnostic Equipment
Portable & Home Health Solutions
Telehealth & Telemedicine Technologies
Rising Emphasis on IoT Enthuses Flexible Electronics
Increased Investments on Smart Cities to Generate Parallel
Opportunities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 61
