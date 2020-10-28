    Advertisement

    Global Flexible Electronics Industry

    Global Flexible Electronics Market to Reach $22. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flexible Electronics estimated at US$7. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.

    6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Electronic Displays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.8% CAGR and reach US$13.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Batteries segment is readjusted to a revised 20.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.2% CAGR

    The Flexible Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.2% and 15.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR.

    Other Components Segment to Record 16.8% CAGR

    In the global Other Components segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 18.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 310-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • 3M Company

    • BASF SE

    • Blue Spark Technologies

    • BrightVolt Inc.

    • Cymbet Corporation

    • Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd.

    • E Ink Holdings Inc.

    • Fujikura Ltd.

    • Japan Display Inc.

    • LG Electronics

    • Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc. (MFLEX)

    • Nippon Mektron Ltd.

    • Nitto Denko Corporation

    • Plastic Logic Germany

    • Pragmatic Printing Ltd.

    • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

    • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

    • Thin Film Electronics ASA

    • Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Flexible Electronics: An Introductory Prelude
    Recent Market Activity
    Wide Addressable Market Creates Fertile Environment
    Market Prospects Hinge On R&D Breakthroughs
    Asia-Pacific: The Most Important Regional Market
    Developed Regions to Remain as Key Revenue Contributors
    Global Market Outlook
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Flexible Electronics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
    (in %): 2020 & 2029
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
    3M Company (USA)
    BASF SE (Germany)
    Blue Spark Technologies (USA)
    BrightVolt, Inc. (USA)
    Cymbet Corporation (USA)
    Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (Japan)
    E Ink Holdings, Inc. (Taiwan)
    Fujikura Ltd. (Japan)
    Japan Display Inc. (Japan)
    LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)
    Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc. (MFLEX) (USA)
    Nippon Mektron, Ltd. (Japan)
    Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)
    Plastic Logic Germany (Germany)
    Pragmatic Printing Ltd. (UK)
    Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
    Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
    Thin Film Electronics ASA (Norway)
    Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT) (Taiwan)

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
    Flexible Displays Drive Momentum in the Flexible Electronics
    Market
    OLEDs Emerge As Key Product Segment
    New Investments in OLED Vertical to Prop Up Market Prospects
    Polyimide Varnish: Substrate Material of Choice for Flexible
    Displays
    E-paper Seeks Role in Flexible Displays Domain
    Technological Progression to Accelerate Market Growth
    Flexible Batteries Underpin Sales Growth
    Flexible Batteries Find Wider Acceptance in Smart Packaging
    Move towards Thin-Film Batteries: The Ongoing Trend
    Thin Film Batteries Vs Coin Cells: A Comparison
    Flexible Sensors Aim to Penetrate Global Sensors Market
    Key Unmet Demands of Silicon Sensors to Drive Business Case for
    Flexible Sensors
    Biosensors Lead the Charge
    Flexible PV Technologies Make a Cut
    Roll-to-Roll (R2R) Emerges as Viable Processing Technology
    Key Benefits Offered Drive Deployment of R2R Technology
    Advancements in FPCs Prop Up Prospects for Flexible Electronics
    Recent Technological Advances in Flex Circuits
    ’Light as a Feather’ - New Technology Takes Flexible Circuits
    to New Level
    Technological Advances thwart Material Limitations for
    Transparent Flex Circuits
    Super-Thin Nanoscale Circuits Promise Tremendous Computing
    Power, Open New Design Possibilities
    Chemically Doped Nanotubes Emulate Silicon Circuits in Handling
    Power Fluctuations
    Soaring Demand for Advanced Consumer Electronics Accelerates
    Market Growth
    Key CE Categories for Flexible Electronics
    Smartphones
    Flexible Display Phones by Company
    Tablets PCs
    Laptops
    Television (TV)
    Wearables
    Flexible Electronics Seek Role in Automotive
    Uptrend in Automotive Production Bodes Well
    Market to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on Intelligent Highway
    Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Augurs Well
    Key Healthcare Electronics Segments for Flexible Electronics
    Medical & Diagnostic Equipment
    Portable & Home Health Solutions
    Telehealth & Telemedicine Technologies
    Rising Emphasis on IoT Enthuses Flexible Electronics
    Increased Investments on Smart Cities to Generate Parallel
    Opportunities

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Flexible Electronics Global Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Flexible Electronics Global Retrospective Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Flexible Electronics Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Electronic Displays (Component) World Market by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Electronic Displays (Component) Historic Market
    Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Electronic Displays (Component) Market Share Breakdown
    of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Batteries (Component) Potential Growth Markets
    Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Batteries (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Batteries (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
    Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Other Components (Component) Geographic Market Spread
    Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Other Components (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of
    Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 12: Other Components (Component) Market Share
    Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 13: Consumer Electronics (Application) Demand Potential
    Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 14: Consumer Electronics (Application) Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 15: Consumer Electronics (Application) Share Breakdown
    Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 17: Automotive (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 18: Automotive (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
    by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: Medical & Healthcare (Application) Sales Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
    2020 through 2027

    Table 20: Medical & Healthcare (Application) Analysis of
    Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
    2012 to 2019

    Table 21: Medical & Healthcare (Application) Global Market
    Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 22: Sensing (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 23: Sensing (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
    Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 24: Sensing (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
    Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 25: Energy & Power (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
    Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 26: Energy & Power (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 27: Energy & Power (Application) Market Share Shift
    across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 28: Defense & Aerospace (Application) Global Market
    Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 29: Defense & Aerospace (Application) Retrospective
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 30: Defense & Aerospace (Application) Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
    Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
    Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Flexible Electronics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &
    2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 34: United States Flexible Electronics Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027

    Table 35: Flexible Electronics Market in the United States by
    Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 36: United States Flexible Electronics Market Share
    Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 37: United States Flexible Electronics Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 38: Flexible Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in the
    United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 39: Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown in the
    United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 40: Canadian Flexible Electronics Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027

    Table 41: Canadian Flexible Electronics Historic Market Review
    by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 42: Flexible Electronics Market in Canada: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 43: Canadian Flexible Electronics Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 44: Flexible Electronics Market in Canada: Summarization
    of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 45: Canadian Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 46: Japanese Market for Flexible Electronics: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 47: Flexible Electronics Market in Japan: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 48: Japanese Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis
    by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flexible
    Electronics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 50: Japanese Flexible Electronics Market in US$ Million
    by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 51: Flexible Electronics Market Share Shift in Japan by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 52: Chinese Flexible Electronics Market Growth Prospects
    in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 53: Flexible Electronics Historic Market Analysis in
    China in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 54: Chinese Flexible Electronics Market by Component:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 55: Chinese Demand for Flexible Electronics in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 56: Flexible Electronics Market Review in China in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 57: Chinese Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Flexible Electronics Market: Competitor Market Share
    Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 58: European Flexible Electronics Market Demand Scenario
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 59: Flexible Electronics Market in Europe: A Historic
    Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 60: European Flexible Electronics Market Share Shift by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 61: European Flexible Electronics Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027

    Table 62: Flexible Electronics Market in Europe in US$ Million
    by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 63: European Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown
    by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 64: European Flexible Electronics Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 65: Flexible Electronics Market in Europe: Summarization
    of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 66: European Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 67: Flexible Electronics Market in France by Component:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 68: French Flexible Electronics Historic Market Scenario
    in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 69: French Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis by
    Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 70: Flexible Electronics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 71: French Flexible Electronics Historic Market Review in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 72: French Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 73: Flexible Electronics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 74: German Flexible Electronics Historic Market Analysis
    in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 75: German Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown by
    Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 76: Flexible Electronics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 77: German Flexible Electronics Market in Retrospect in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 78: Flexible Electronics Market Share Distribution in
    Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 79: Italian Flexible Electronics Market Growth Prospects
    in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 80: Flexible Electronics Historic Market Analysis in
    Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 81: Italian Flexible Electronics Market by Component:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 82: Italian Demand for Flexible Electronics in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 83: Flexible Electronics Market Review in Italy in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 84: Italian Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Flexible Electronics:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
    Component for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 86: Flexible Electronics Market in the United Kingdom:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 87: United Kingdom Flexible Electronics Market Share
    Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Flexible Electronics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 89: United Kingdom Flexible Electronics Market in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 90: Flexible Electronics Market Share Shift in the United
    Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 91: Spanish Flexible Electronics Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027

    Table 92: Spanish Flexible Electronics Historic Market Review
    by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 93: Flexible Electronics Market in Spain: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 94: Spanish Flexible Electronics Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 95: Flexible Electronics Market in Spain: Summarization
    of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 96: Spanish Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 97: Russian Flexible Electronics Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027

    Table 98: Flexible Electronics Market in Russia by Component:
    A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 99: Russian Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown
    by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 100: Russian Flexible Electronics Latent Demand Forecasts
    in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 101: Flexible Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in
    Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 102: Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown in
    Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 103: Rest of Europe Flexible Electronics Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027

    Table 104: Flexible Electronics Market in Rest of Europe in US$
    Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 105: Rest of Europe Flexible Electronics Market Share
    Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 106: Rest of Europe Flexible Electronics Addressable
    Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 107: Flexible Electronics Market in Rest of Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 108: Rest of Europe Flexible Electronics Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 109: Asia-Pacific Flexible Electronics Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 110: Flexible Electronics Market in Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 111: Asia-Pacific Flexible Electronics Market Share
    Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 112: Flexible Electronics Market in Asia-Pacific by
    Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 113: Asia-Pacific Flexible Electronics Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 114: Asia-Pacific Flexible Electronics Market Share
    Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 115: Flexible Electronics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 116: Asia-Pacific Flexible Electronics Historic Market
    Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 117: Asia-Pacific Flexible Electronics Market Share
    Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 118: Flexible Electronics Market in Australia: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 119: Australian Flexible Electronics Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 120: Australian Flexible Electronics Market Share
    Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 121: Flexible Electronics Market in Australia: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 122: Australian Flexible Electronics Market in Retrospect
    in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 123: Flexible Electronics Market Share Distribution in
    Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 124: Indian Flexible Electronics Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027

    Table 125: Indian Flexible Electronics Historic Market Review
    by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 126: Flexible Electronics Market in India: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 127: Indian Flexible Electronics Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 128: Flexible Electronics Market in India: Summarization
    of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 129: Indian Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 130: Flexible Electronics Market in South Korea: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 131: South Korean Flexible Electronics Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 132: Flexible Electronics Market Share Distribution in
    South Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 133: Flexible Electronics Market in South Korea: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 134: South Korean Flexible Electronics Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 135: Flexible Electronics Market Share Distribution in
    South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Flexible
    Electronics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 137: Flexible Electronics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flexible Electronics Market
    Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for Flexible Electronics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flexible Electronics Market in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 141: Flexible Electronics Market Share Shift in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 142: Latin American Flexible Electronics Market Trends by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 143: Flexible Electronics Market in Latin America in US$
    Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 144: Latin American Flexible Electronics Market
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 145: Latin American Flexible Electronics Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 146: Flexible Electronics Historic Market Analysis in
    Latin America in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 147: Latin American Flexible Electronics Market by
    Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 148: Latin American Demand for Flexible Electronics in
    US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 149: Flexible Electronics Market Review in Latin America
    in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 150: Latin American Flexible Electronics Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 151: Argentinean Flexible Electronics Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027

    Table 152: Flexible Electronics Market in Argentina in US$
    Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 153: Argentinean Flexible Electronics Market Share
    Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 154: Argentinean Flexible Electronics Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 155: Flexible Electronics Market in Argentina:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 156: Argentinean Flexible Electronics Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 157: Flexible Electronics Market in Brazil by Component:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 158: Brazilian Flexible Electronics Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 159: Brazilian Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis
    by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 160: Flexible Electronics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 161: Brazilian Flexible Electronics Historic Market
    Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 162: Brazilian Flexible Electronics Market Share
    Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 163: Flexible Electronics Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 164: Mexican Flexible Electronics Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 165: Mexican Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown
    by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 166: Flexible Electronics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 167: Mexican Flexible Electronics Market in Retrospect in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 168: Flexible Electronics Market Share Distribution in
    Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 169: Rest of Latin America Flexible Electronics Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 170: Flexible Electronics Market in Rest of Latin America
    by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 171: Rest of Latin America Flexible Electronics Market
    Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 172: Rest of Latin America Flexible Electronics Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 173: Flexible Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in
    Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 174: Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown in Rest
    of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 175: The Middle East Flexible Electronics Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 176: Flexible Electronics Market in the Middle East by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 177: The Middle East Flexible Electronics Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 178: The Middle East Flexible Electronics Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 179: The Middle East Flexible Electronics Historic Market
    by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 180: Flexible Electronics Market in the Middle East:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,2020,
    and 2027

    Table 181: The Middle East Flexible Electronics Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 182: Flexible Electronics Market in the Middle East:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
    Application for 2012-2019

    Table 183: The Middle East Flexible Electronics Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IRAN
    Table 184: Iranian Market for Flexible Electronics: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 185: Flexible Electronics Market in Iran: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 186: Iranian Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis
    by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flexible
    Electronics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 188: Iranian Flexible Electronics Market in US$ Million
    by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 189: Flexible Electronics Market Share Shift in Iran by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 190: Israeli Flexible Electronics Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027

    Table 191: Flexible Electronics Market in Israel in US$ Million
    by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 192: Israeli Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown
    by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 193: Israeli Flexible Electronics Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 194: Flexible Electronics Market in Israel: Summarization
    of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 195: Israeli Flexible Electronics Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 196: Saudi Arabian Flexible Electronics Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 197: Flexible Electronics Historic Market Analysis in
    Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 198: Saudi Arabian Flexible Electronics Market by
    Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Flexible Electronics in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 200: Flexible Electronics Market Review in Saudi Arabia
    in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 201: Saudi Arabian Flexible Electronics Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 202: Flexible Electronics Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 203: United Arab Emirates Flexible Electronics Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 204: Flexible Electronics Market Share Distribution in
    United Arab Emirates by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 205: Flexible Electronics Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 206: United Arab Emirates Flexible Electronics Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 207: Flexible Electronics Market Share Distribution in
    United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 208: Flexible Electronics Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Component for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 209: Rest of Middle East Flexible Electronics Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 210: Rest of Middle East Flexible Electronics Market
    Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 211: Flexible Electronics Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 212: Rest of Middle East Flexible Electronics Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 213: Flexible Electronics Market Share Distribution in
    Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 214: African Flexible Electronics Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027

    Table 215: Flexible Electronics Market in Africa by Component:
    A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 216: African Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown
    by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 217: African Flexible Electronics Latent Demand Forecasts
    in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 218: Flexible Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in
    Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 219: Flexible Electronics Market Share Breakdown in
    Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 61
