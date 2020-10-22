    Advertisement

    Global Flight Inspection (FI) Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Flight Inspection (FI) Market to Reach $5. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flight Inspection (FI) estimated at US$4. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.

    New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flight Inspection (FI) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798596/?utm_source=GNW
    8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.9% over the period 2020-2027. System, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.1% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR

    The Flight Inspection (FI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 273-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Aerodata AG

    • Airfield Technology, Inc.

    • Bombardier, Inc.

    • Cobham PLC

    • Enav S.P.A.

    • Norwegian Special Mission AS

    • Radiola Aerospace Limited

    • SAAB AB

    • Safran

    • Textron Inc.




    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798596/?utm_source=GNW

    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Flight Inspection (FI) Competitor Market Share Scenario
    Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Flight Inspection (FI) Global Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Flight Inspection (FI) Global Retrospective Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: System (Solution) World Market by Region/Country in
    US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: System (Solution) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: System (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
    Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Services (Solution) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
    in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Services (Solution) Historic Market Perspective by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Services (Solution) Market Sales Breakdown by
    Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Commercial Airports (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 11: Commercial Airports (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
    Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 12: Commercial Airports (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
    by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: Defense Airports (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 14: Defense Airports (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 15: Defense Airports (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share (in %) by Company:
    2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 16: United States Flight Inspection (FI) Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to 2027

    Table 17: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in the United States by
    Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 18: United States Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
    Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: United States Flight Inspection (FI) Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 20: Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Demand Patterns in
    the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 21: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Breakdown in the
    United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 22: Canadian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to 2027

    Table 23: Canadian Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market
    Review by Solution in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 24: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Canada: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 25: Canadian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 26: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Canada:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
    End-Use for 2012-2019

    Table 27: Canadian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Analysis
    by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 28: Japanese Market for Flight Inspection (FI): Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 29: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Japan: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 30: Japanese Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Analysis
    by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flight
    Inspection (FI) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 32: Japanese Flight Inspection (FI) Market in US$ Million
    by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 33: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Shift in Japan by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 34: Chinese Flight Inspection (FI) Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 35: Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market Analysis in
    China in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019

    Table 36: Chinese Flight Inspection (FI) Market by Solution:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 37: Chinese Demand for Flight Inspection (FI) in US$
    Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 38: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Review in China in US$
    Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 39: Chinese Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Breakdown
    by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Flight Inspection (FI) Market: Competitor Market Share
    Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 40: European Flight Inspection (FI) Market Demand
    Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 41: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Europe: A Historic
    Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 42: European Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Shift by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 43: European Flight Inspection (FI) Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020-2027

    Table 44: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Europe in US$
    Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 45: European Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
    Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 46: European Flight Inspection (FI) Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 47: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 48: European Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Analysis
    by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 49: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in France by Solution:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 50: French Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019

    Table 51: French Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Analysis
    by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 52: Flight Inspection (FI) Quantitative Demand Analysis
    in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 53: French Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market Review
    in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 54: French Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 55: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Germany: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 56: German Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019

    Table 57: German Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Breakdown
    by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 58: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Germany: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 59: German Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Retrospect in
    US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 60: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Distribution in
    Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 61: Italian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 62: Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market Analysis in
    Italy in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019

    Table 63: Italian Flight Inspection (FI) Market by Solution:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 64: Italian Demand for Flight Inspection (FI) in US$
    Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 65: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Review in Italy in US$
    Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 66: Italian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Breakdown
    by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Flight Inspection (FI):
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
    Solution for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 68: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in the United Kingdom:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 69: United Kingdom Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
    Analysis by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Flight Inspection (FI) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 71: United Kingdom Flight Inspection (FI) Market in US$
    Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 72: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Shift in the
    United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 73: Spanish Flight Inspection (FI) Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to 2027

    Table 74: Spanish Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market Review
    by Solution in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 75: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Spain: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 76: Spanish Flight Inspection (FI) Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 77: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Spain: Summarization
    of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
    2012-2019

    Table 78: Spanish Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Analysis
    by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 79: Russian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to 2027

    Table 80: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Russia by Solution:
    A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 81: Russian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Breakdown
    by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 82: Russian Flight Inspection (FI) Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 83: Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Demand Patterns in
    Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 84: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Breakdown in
    Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 85: Rest of Europe Flight Inspection (FI) Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020-2027

    Table 86: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Rest of Europe in
    US$ Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 87: Rest of Europe Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
    Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 88: Rest of Europe Flight Inspection (FI) Addressable
    Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 89: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Rest of Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 90: Rest of Europe Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
    Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 91: Asia-Pacific Flight Inspection (FI) Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 92: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 93: Asia-Pacific Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
    Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 94: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Asia-Pacific by
    Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 95: Asia-Pacific Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019

    Table 96: Asia-Pacific Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
    Analysis by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 97: Flight Inspection (FI) Quantitative Demand Analysis
    in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 98: Asia-Pacific Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market
    Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 99: Asia-Pacific Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
    Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 100: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Australia: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 101: Australian Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019

    Table 102: Australian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
    Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 103: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Australia: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 104: Australian Flight Inspection (FI) Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 105: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Distribution in
    Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 106: Indian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to 2027

    Table 107: Indian Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market Review
    by Solution in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 108: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in India: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 109: Indian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 110: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in India:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
    End-Use for 2012-2019

    Table 111: Indian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Analysis
    by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 112: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in South Korea: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 113: South Korean Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019

    Table 114: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Distribution in
    South Korea by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 115: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in South Korea: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 116: South Korean Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 117: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Distribution in
    South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Flight Inspection
    (FI): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
    Solution for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 119: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
    Solution for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flight Inspection (FI) Market
    Share Analysis by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for Flight Inspection (FI) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flight Inspection (FI) Market
    in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 123: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Shift in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 124: Latin American Flight Inspection (FI) Market Trends
    by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 125: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Latin America in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 126: Latin American Flight Inspection (FI) Market
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 127: Latin American Flight Inspection (FI) Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 128: Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market Analysis in
    Latin America in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019

    Table 129: Latin American Flight Inspection (FI) Market by
    Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 130: Latin American Demand for Flight Inspection (FI) in
    US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 131: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Review in Latin
    America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 132: Latin American Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
    Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 133: Argentinean Flight Inspection (FI) Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020-2027

    Table 134: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Argentina in US$
    Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 135: Argentinean Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
    Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 136: Argentinean Flight Inspection (FI) Addressable
    Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 137: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Argentina:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 138: Argentinean Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
    Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 139: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Brazil by Solution:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 140: Brazilian Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019

    Table 141: Brazilian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
    Analysis by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 142: Flight Inspection (FI) Quantitative Demand Analysis
    in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 143: Brazilian Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market
    Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 144: Brazilian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
    Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    MEXICO
    Table 145: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Mexico: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 146: Mexican Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019

    Table 147: Mexican Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
    Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 148: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Mexico: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 149: Mexican Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Retrospect
    in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 150: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Distribution in
    Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 151: Rest of Latin America Flight Inspection (FI) Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 152: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Rest of Latin
    America by Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 153: Rest of Latin America Flight Inspection (FI) Market
    Share Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 154: Rest of Latin America Flight Inspection (FI) Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 155: Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Demand Patterns in
    Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 156: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Breakdown in
    Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 157: The Middle East Flight Inspection (FI) Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 158: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in the Middle East by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 159: The Middle East Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 160: The Middle East Flight Inspection (FI) Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 161: The Middle East Flight Inspection (FI) Historic
    Market by Solution in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 162: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in the Middle East:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2012,2020,
    and 2027

    Table 163: The Middle East Flight Inspection (FI) Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 164: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in the Middle East:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
    End-Use for 2012-2019

    Table 165: The Middle East Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
    Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IRAN
    Table 166: Iranian Market for Flight Inspection (FI): Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 167: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Iran: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 168: Iranian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Analysis
    by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flight
    Inspection (FI) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 170: Iranian Flight Inspection (FI) Market in US$ Million
    by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 171: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Shift in Iran by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 172: Israeli Flight Inspection (FI) Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020-2027

    Table 173: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Israel in US$
    Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 174: Israeli Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
    Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 175: Israeli Flight Inspection (FI) Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 176: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Israel:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 177: Israeli Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Analysis
    by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 178: Saudi Arabian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 179: Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Market Analysis in
    Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019

    Table 180: Saudi Arabian Flight Inspection (FI) Market by
    Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Flight Inspection (FI) in
    US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 182: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Review in Saudi Arabia
    in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 183: Saudi Arabian Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
    Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 184: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 185: United Arab Emirates Flight Inspection (FI) Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019

    Table 186: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Distribution in
    United Arab Emirates by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 187: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 188: United Arab Emirates Flight Inspection (FI) Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 189: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Distribution in
    United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 190: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Rest of Middle
    East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
    by Solution for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 191: Rest of Middle East Flight Inspection (FI) Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019

    Table 192: Rest of Middle East Flight Inspection (FI) Market
    Share Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 193: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Rest of Middle
    East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 194: Rest of Middle East Flight Inspection (FI) Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 195: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Distribution in
    Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 196: African Flight Inspection (FI) Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to 2027

    Table 197: Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Africa by Solution:
    A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 198: African Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share
    Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 199: African Flight Inspection (FI) Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 200: Flight Inspection (FI) Historic Demand Patterns in
    Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 201: Flight Inspection (FI) Market Share Breakdown in
    Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 42
    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798596/?utm_source=GNW

    About Reportlinker
    ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

    __________________________

    CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.