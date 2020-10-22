Global Flight Management Systems (FMS) Industry

Global Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market to Reach $3. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flight Management Systems (FMS) estimated at US$2. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Visual Display Unit (VDU), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Control Display Unit (CDU) segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $725.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Flight Management Systems (FMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$725.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$779.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.



Flight Management Computer (FMC) Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR



In the global Flight Management Computer (FMC) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$525.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$750.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$505.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Jeppesen Sanderson, Inc.

Leonardo SpA

Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG

NAVTech Inc.

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Thales Group

Universal Avionics Systems Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Flight Management Systems (FMS) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Visual Display Unit (VDU) (Hardware) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Visual Display Unit (VDU) (Hardware) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Visual Display Unit (VDU) (Hardware) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Control Display Unit (CDU) (Hardware) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Control Display Unit (CDU) (Hardware) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Control Display Unit (CDU) (Hardware) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Flight Management Computer (FMC) (Hardware)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Flight Management Computer (FMC) (Hardware) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 12: Flight Management Computer (FMC) (Hardware) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Line Fit (Fit) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Line Fit (Fit) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Line Fit (Fit) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Retrofit (Fit) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Retrofit (Fit) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Retrofit (Fit) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Hardware: 2020 to

2027



Table 20: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in the United

States by Hardware: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 21: United States Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Share Breakdown by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: United States Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fit: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in the United

States by Fit: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Share Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Hardware: 2020 to

2027



Table 26: Canadian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic

Market Review by Hardware in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 27: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Hardware for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 28: Canadian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fit: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic

Market Review by Fit in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fit for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Flight Management Systems (FMS):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Hardware for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Hardware for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share

Analysis by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Japanese Market for Flight Management Systems (FMS):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fit

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fit for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share

Analysis by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Hardware for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Hardware: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market by

Hardware: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 40: Chinese Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fit for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Fit: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market by

Fit: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: European Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Hardware: 2020-2027



Table 47: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Hardware: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: European Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share

Breakdown by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fit: 2020-2027



Table 50: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Fit: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share

Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in France by

Hardware: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 53: French Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Hardware: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share

Analysis by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in France by

Fit: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Fit: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share

Analysis by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Hardware for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Hardware: 2012-2019



Table 60: German Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share

Breakdown by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fit

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fit: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share

Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Hardware for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Hardware: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market by

Hardware: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 67: Italian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fit for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Fit: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market by

Fit: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Flight Management Systems

(FMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Hardware for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Hardware for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Share Analysis by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Flight Management Systems

(FMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Fit for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fit for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Share Analysis by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Hardware: 2020 to

2027



Table 77: Spanish Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic

Market Review by Hardware in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 78: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Hardware for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 79: Spanish Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fit: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic

Market Review by Fit in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fit for 2012, 2020, and

2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Hardware: 2020 to

2027



Table 83: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Russia by

Hardware: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 84: Russian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share

Breakdown by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Russian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fit: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Russia by

Fit: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share

Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Hardware: 2020-2027



Table 89: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Hardware: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Share Breakdown by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fit: 2020-2027



Table 92: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Fit: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Share Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 95: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Hardware: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Hardware: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Share Analysis by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Fit: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Flight Management Systems (FMS)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Fit: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Share Analysis by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Hardware for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Australian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Hardware: 2012-2019



Table 105: Australian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Share Breakdown by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fit

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fit: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Share Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 109: Indian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Hardware: 2020 to

2027



Table 110: Indian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic

Market Review by Hardware in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 111: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Hardware for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 112: Indian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fit: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic

Market Review by Fit in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fit for 2012, 2020, and

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Hardware for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean Flight Management Systems (FMS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Hardware: 2012-2019



Table 117: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Fit for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Flight Management Systems (FMS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fit: 2012-2019



Table 120: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Flight Management

Systems (FMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Hardware for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Hardware for the Period 2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flight Management Systems (FMS)

Market Share Analysis by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Flight Management

Systems (FMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Fit for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fit for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flight Management Systems (FMS)

Market Share Analysis by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Flight Management Systems (FMS)

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 128: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American Flight Management Systems (FMS)

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 130: Latin American Flight Management Systems (FMS)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Hardware for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Hardware: 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Flight Management Systems (FMS)

Marketby Hardware: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Flight Management Systems (FMS)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Fit for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Fit: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Flight Management Systems (FMS)

Marketby Fit: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Hardware: 2020-2027



Table 137: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Argentina

in US$ Million by Hardware: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Argentinean Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Share Breakdown by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Argentinean Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fit: 2020-2027



Table 140: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Argentina

in US$ Million by Fit: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Share Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 142: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Brazil by

Hardware: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Hardware: 2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Share Analysis by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Brazil by

Fit: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Fit: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Share Analysis by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 148: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Hardware for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Mexican Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Hardware: 2012-2019



Table 150: Mexican Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share

Breakdown by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fit

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fit: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share

Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Flight Management Systems

(FMS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Hardware: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Rest of

Latin America by Hardware: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Latin America Flight Management Systems

(FMS) Market Share Breakdown by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Latin America Flight Management Systems

(FMS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fit:

2020 to 2027



Table 158: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Rest of

Latin America by Fit: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Flight Management Systems

(FMS) Market Share Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Flight Management Systems (FMS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 161: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: The Middle East Flight Management Systems (FMS)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East Flight Management Systems (FMS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Hardware: 2020

to 2027



Table 164: The Middle East Flight Management Systems (FMS)

Historic Marketby Hardware in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Hardware for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Flight Management Systems (FMS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fit: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: The Middle East Flight Management Systems (FMS)

Historic Marketby Fit in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Fit for 2012,2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Flight Management Systems (FMS):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Hardware for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Hardware for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 171: Iranian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share

Analysis by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Iranian Market for Flight Management Systems (FMS):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fit

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fit for the Period

2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share

Analysis by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Hardware: 2020-2027



Table 176: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Israel in

US$ Million by Hardware: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: Israeli Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share

Breakdown by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Israeli Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fit: 2020-2027



Table 179: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Israel in

US$ Million by Fit: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share

Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Hardware for the Period

2020-2027



Table 182: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Hardware: 2012-2019



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

by Hardware: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 184: Saudi Arabian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Fit for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Fit: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

by Fit: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Hardware for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates Flight Management Systems (FMS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Hardware: 2012-2019



Table 189: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 190: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Fit for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Flight Management Systems (FMS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fit: 2012-2019



Table 192: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Hardware for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East Flight Management Systems (FMS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Hardware: 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Middle East Flight Management Systems (FMS)

Market Share Breakdown by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Fit for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Flight Management Systems (FMS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fit: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Flight Management Systems (FMS)

Market Share Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 199: African Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Hardware: 2020 to

2027



Table 200: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Africa by

Hardware: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 201: African Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share

Breakdown by Hardware: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: African Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fit: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market in Africa by

Fit: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Share

Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798597/?utm_source=GNW



