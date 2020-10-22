    Advertisement

    Global Flight Simulator Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Flight Simulator Market to Reach $8. 1 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flight Simulator estimated at US$6. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.

    New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flight Simulator Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798598/?utm_source=GNW
    1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.7% over the period 2020-2027. Military, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.6% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR

    The Flight Simulator market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 278-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Airbus Group SE

    • Boeing Company

    • CAE, Inc.

    • FlightSafety International, Inc.

    • Indra Sistemas SA

    • L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

    • Raytheon Company

    • Rockwell Collins, Inc.

    • Thales Group

    • TRU Simulation + Training, Inc.




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Flight Simulator Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
    (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Flight Simulator Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Flight Simulator Global Retrospective Market Scenario
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Flight Simulator Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Military (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 5: Military (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
    Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 6: Military (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
    Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Commercial (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
    Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 8: Commercial (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 9: Commercial (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Unmanned Aircraft (Type of Flight) Geographic Market
    Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Unmanned Aircraft (Type of Flight) Region Wise
    Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
    2019

    Table 12: Unmanned Aircraft (Type of Flight) Market Share
    Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 13: Fixed Wing (Type of Flight) World Market Estimates
    and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 14: Fixed Wing (Type of Flight) Market Historic Review by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 15: Fixed Wing (Type of Flight) Market Share Breakdown by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Rotary Wing (Type of Flight) World Market by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 17: Rotary Wing (Type of Flight) Historic Market Analysis
    by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 18: Rotary Wing (Type of Flight) Market Share
    Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Flight Simulator Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 19: United States Flight Simulator Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 20: Flight Simulator Historic Demand Patterns in the
    United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 21: Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown in the United
    States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 22: United States Flight Simulator Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2020 to 2027

    Table 23: Flight Simulator Market in the United States by Type
    of Flight: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 24: United States Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown
    by Type of Flight: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 25: Canadian Flight Simulator Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 26: Flight Simulator Market in Canada: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 27: Canadian Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 28: Canadian Flight Simulator Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2020 to 2027

    Table 29: Canadian Flight Simulator Historic Market Review by
    Type of Flight in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 30: Flight Simulator Market in Canada: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Type of Flight for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flight
    Simulator in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 32: Japanese Flight Simulator Market in US$ Million by
    Application: 2012-2019

    Table 33: Flight Simulator Market Share Shift in Japan by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 34: Japanese Market for Flight Simulator: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type of Flight for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 35: Flight Simulator Market in Japan: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Flight for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 36: Japanese Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis by
    Type of Flight: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 37: Chinese Demand for Flight Simulator in US$ Million by
    Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 38: Flight Simulator Market Review in China in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 39: Chinese Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 40: Chinese Flight Simulator Market Growth Prospects in
    US$ Million by Type of Flight for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 41: Flight Simulator Historic Market Analysis in China in
    US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2012-2019

    Table 42: Chinese Flight Simulator Market by Type of Flight:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Flight Simulator Market: Competitor Market Share
    Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 43: European Flight Simulator Market Demand Scenario in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 44: Flight Simulator Market in Europe: A Historic Market
    Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 45: European Flight Simulator Market Share Shift by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 46: European Flight Simulator Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 47: Flight Simulator Market in Europe: Summarization of
    Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 48: European Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 49: European Flight Simulator Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2020-2027

    Table 50: Flight Simulator Market in Europe in US$ Million by
    Type of Flight: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 51: European Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown by
    Type of Flight: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 52: Flight Simulator Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 53: French Flight Simulator Historic Market Review in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 54: French Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 55: Flight Simulator Market in France by Type of Flight:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 56: French Flight Simulator Historic Market Scenario in
    US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2012-2019

    Table 57: French Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis by Type
    of Flight: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 58: Flight Simulator Market in Germany: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 59: German Flight Simulator Market in Retrospect in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 60: Flight Simulator Market Share Distribution in Germany
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 61: Flight Simulator Market in Germany: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Flight
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 62: German Flight Simulator Historic Market Analysis in
    US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2012-2019

    Table 63: German Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown by
    Type of Flight: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 64: Italian Demand for Flight Simulator in US$ Million by
    Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 65: Flight Simulator Market Review in Italy in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 66: Italian Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 67: Italian Flight Simulator Market Growth Prospects in
    US$ Million by Type of Flight for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 68: Flight Simulator Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
    US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2012-2019

    Table 69: Italian Flight Simulator Market by Type of Flight:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Flight Simulator in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 71: United Kingdom Flight Simulator Market in US$ Million
    by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 72: Flight Simulator Market Share Shift in the United
    Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Flight Simulator: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type of
    Flight for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 74: Flight Simulator Market in the United Kingdom:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Flight for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 75: United Kingdom Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis
    by Type of Flight: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 76: Spanish Flight Simulator Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 77: Flight Simulator Market in Spain: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 78: Spanish Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 79: Spanish Flight Simulator Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2020 to 2027

    Table 80: Spanish Flight Simulator Historic Market Review by
    Type of Flight in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 81: Flight Simulator Market in Spain: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Type of Flight for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 82: Russian Flight Simulator Latent Demand Forecasts in
    US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 83: Flight Simulator Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
    by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 84: Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 85: Russian Flight Simulator Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2020 to 2027

    Table 86: Flight Simulator Market in Russia by Type of Flight:
    A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 87: Russian Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown by
    Type of Flight: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 88: Rest of Europe Flight Simulator Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 89: Flight Simulator Market in Rest of Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 90: Rest of Europe Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 91: Rest of Europe Flight Simulator Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2020-2027

    Table 92: Flight Simulator Market in Rest of Europe in US$
    Million by Type of Flight: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 93: Rest of Europe Flight Simulator Market Share
    Breakdown by Type of Flight: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 94: Asia-Pacific Flight Simulator Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 95: Flight Simulator Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 96: Asia-Pacific Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis
    by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 97: Flight Simulator Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 98: Asia-Pacific Flight Simulator Historic Market Review
    in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 99: Asia-Pacific Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 100: Flight Simulator Market in Asia-Pacific by Type of
    Flight: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 101: Asia-Pacific Flight Simulator Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2012-2019

    Table 102: Asia-Pacific Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis
    by Type of Flight: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 103: Flight Simulator Market in Australia: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 104: Australian Flight Simulator Market in Retrospect in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 105: Flight Simulator Market Share Distribution in
    Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 106: Flight Simulator Market in Australia: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Flight
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 107: Australian Flight Simulator Historic Market Analysis
    in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2012-2019

    Table 108: Australian Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown
    by Type of Flight: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 109: Indian Flight Simulator Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 110: Flight Simulator Market in India: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 111: Indian Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 112: Indian Flight Simulator Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2020 to 2027

    Table 113: Indian Flight Simulator Historic Market Review by
    Type of Flight in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 114: Flight Simulator Market in India: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Type of Flight for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 115: Flight Simulator Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 116: South Korean Flight Simulator Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 117: Flight Simulator Market Share Distribution in South
    Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 118: Flight Simulator Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Flight
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 119: South Korean Flight Simulator Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2012-2019

    Table 120: Flight Simulator Market Share Distribution in South
    Korea by Type of Flight: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for Flight Simulator in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flight Simulator Market in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 123: Flight Simulator Market Share Shift in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Flight Simulator:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
    of Flight for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 125: Flight Simulator Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Flight for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flight Simulator Market Share
    Analysis by Type of Flight: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 127: Latin American Flight Simulator Market Trends by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 128: Flight Simulator Market in Latin America in US$
    Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 129: Latin American Flight Simulator Market Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 130: Latin American Demand for Flight Simulator in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 131: Flight Simulator Market Review in Latin America in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 132: Latin American Flight Simulator Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 133: Latin American Flight Simulator Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Type of Flight for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 134: Flight Simulator Historic Market Analysis in Latin
    America in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2012-2019

    Table 135: Latin American Flight Simulator Market by Type of
    Flight: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 136: Argentinean Flight Simulator Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 137: Flight Simulator Market in Argentina: Summarization
    of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 138: Argentinean Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 139: Argentinean Flight Simulator Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2020-2027

    Table 140: Flight Simulator Market in Argentina in US$ Million
    by Type of Flight: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 141: Argentinean Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown
    by Type of Flight: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 142: Flight Simulator Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 143: Brazilian Flight Simulator Historic Market Review in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 144: Brazilian Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 145: Flight Simulator Market in Brazil by Type of Flight:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 146: Brazilian Flight Simulator Historic Market Scenario
    in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2012-2019

    Table 147: Brazilian Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis by
    Type of Flight: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 148: Flight Simulator Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 149: Mexican Flight Simulator Market in Retrospect in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 150: Flight Simulator Market Share Distribution in Mexico
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 151: Flight Simulator Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Flight
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 152: Mexican Flight Simulator Historic Market Analysis in
    US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2012-2019

    Table 153: Mexican Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown by
    Type of Flight: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 154: Rest of Latin America Flight Simulator Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 155: Flight Simulator Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
    Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 156: Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
    Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 157: Rest of Latin America Flight Simulator Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type of Flight:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 158: Flight Simulator Market in Rest of Latin America by
    Type of Flight: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 159: Rest of Latin America Flight Simulator Market Share
    Breakdown by Type of Flight: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 160: The Middle East Flight Simulator Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 161: Flight Simulator Market in the Middle East by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 162: The Middle East Flight Simulator Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 163: The Middle East Flight Simulator Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 164: Flight Simulator Market in the Middle East:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
    Application for 2012-2019

    Table 165: The Middle East Flight Simulator Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 166: The Middle East Flight Simulator Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2020 to 2027

    Table 167: The Middle East Flight Simulator Historic Market by
    Type of Flight in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 168: Flight Simulator Market in the Middle East:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type of Flight for
    2012,2020, and 2027

    IRAN
    Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flight
    Simulator in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 170: Iranian Flight Simulator Market in US$ Million by
    Application: 2012-2019

    Table 171: Flight Simulator Market Share Shift in Iran by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 172: Iranian Market for Flight Simulator: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type of Flight for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 173: Flight Simulator Market in Iran: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Flight for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 174: Iranian Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis by
    Type of Flight: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 175: Israeli Flight Simulator Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 176: Flight Simulator Market in Israel: Summarization of
    Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 177: Israeli Flight Simulator Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 178: Israeli Flight Simulator Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2020-2027

    Table 179: Flight Simulator Market in Israel in US$ Million by
    Type of Flight: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 180: Israeli Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown by
    Type of Flight: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Flight Simulator in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 182: Flight Simulator Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 183: Saudi Arabian Flight Simulator Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 184: Saudi Arabian Flight Simulator Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Type of Flight for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 185: Flight Simulator Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
    Arabia in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2012-2019

    Table 186: Saudi Arabian Flight Simulator Market by Type of
    Flight: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 187: Flight Simulator Market in the United Arab Emirates:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 188: United Arab Emirates Flight Simulator Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 189: Flight Simulator Market Share Distribution in United
    Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 190: Flight Simulator Market in the United Arab Emirates:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
    of Flight for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 191: United Arab Emirates Flight Simulator Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2012-2019

    Table 192: Flight Simulator Market Share Distribution in United
    Arab Emirates by Type of Flight: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 193: Flight Simulator Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 194: Rest of Middle East Flight Simulator Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 195: Flight Simulator Market Share Distribution in Rest
    of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 196: Flight Simulator Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
    of Flight for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 197: Rest of Middle East Flight Simulator Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2012-2019

    Table 198: Rest of Middle East Flight Simulator Market Share
    Breakdown by Type of Flight: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 199: African Flight Simulator Latent Demand Forecasts in
    US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 200: Flight Simulator Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
    by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 201: Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 202: African Flight Simulator Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Type of Flight: 2020 to 2027

    Table 203: Flight Simulator Market in Africa by Type of Flight:
    A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 204: African Flight Simulator Market Share Breakdown by
    Type of Flight: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 44
