    Advertisement

    Global Floor POP Displays Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Floor POP Displays Market to Reach $5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Floor POP Displays estimated at US$3. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.

    New York, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Floor POP Displays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960934/?utm_source=GNW
    7% over the period 2020-2027.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR

    The Floor POP Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$890.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 94-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Creative Displays Now

    • DS Smith PLC

    • FFR Merchandising, Inc.

    • Georgia-Pacific LLC

    • Marketing Alliance Group

    • Pratt Industries, Inc.

    • Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

    • Sonoco Products Company

    • U.S. Corrugated

    • WestRock Company




    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960934/?utm_source=GNW

    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Floor POP Display Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
    (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Floor POP Displays Global Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Floor POP Displays Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Floor POP Display Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 3: United States Floor POP Displays Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    CANADA
    Table 4: Canadian Floor POP Displays Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 5: Japanese Market for Floor POP Displays: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    CHINA
    Table 6: Chinese Floor POP Displays Market Growth Prospects in
    US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Floor POP Display Market: Competitor Market Share
    Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 7: European Floor POP Displays Market Demand Scenario in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

    Table 8: European Floor POP Displays Market Share Shift by
    Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 9: Floor POP Displays Market in France: Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

    GERMANY
    Table 10: Floor POP Displays Market in Germany: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    ITALY
    Table 11: Italian Floor POP Displays Market Growth Prospects in
    US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Floor POP Displays: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 13: Rest of Europe Floor POP Displays Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 14: Floor POP Displays Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

    REST OF WORLD
    Table 15: Rest of World Floor POP Displays Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 46
    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960934/?utm_source=GNW

    About Reportlinker
    ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

    __________________________

    CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.