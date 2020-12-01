Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market and Strategies Service

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FGD Market and Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report forecasts the market for flue gas desulfurization systems for every country of the world; analysis of both the new and retrofit market. Forecasts are in MW and $ and segmented by dry vs wet and limestone vs other.

  • Detailed information on suppliers of systems and components

  • Monthly FGD & DeNOx newsletter

  • Technical and regulatory Insights

  • Hundreds of recorded webinar presentations

