Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market (2020 to 2025) - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

DUBLIN, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market by Type (Wet, Dry & Semi-Dry), End-Use Industry (Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement Manufacturing), Installation (Greenfield and Brownfield), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for FGD systems stood at USD 18,551 million in 2019 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to reach USD 23,065 million by 2025.



The FGD systems market has shown a positive growth trend over the last few years and is primarily driven by various factors such as stringent air pollution control regulations, rising environmental awareness, and consideration of coal as the most reliable source of energy. However, high initial installation costs, high operational energy requirements, and waste disposing requirements and associated costs are some of the factors that are restraining the growth of this market.

The dry & semi-dry FGD system segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the FGD systems market has been classified into wet and dry & semi-dry. The dry & semi-dry FGD systems segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period as these are available at cheaper rates as compared to wet FGDs.

The power generation end-use industry segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the power generation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as most emerging and developed countries are still dependent on coal for electricity generation. According to the International Energy Agency, roughly 40% of the world's electricity generation and 30% of the global energy supply in 2018 was dependent on coal. The FGD systems market will witness an increase in demand from the power generation industry due to stringent regulations to control sulfur emissions from plants that use coal for power generation. Organizations such as the US Environmental Protection Agency and the European Committee for Standardization have defined stringent regulations pertaining to emissions from coal-based power plants.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the FGD systems market during the forecast period.



The FGD systems market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Key factors responsible for the adoption of wet FGD technology in the Asia Pacific region are government regulations for emission control, an increase in electricity demand, growth in reagent and equipment replacement market, and an increase in the number of coal-fired power plants.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Global FGD System Market

4.2 Global FGD System Market, by Type

4.3 Global FGD System Market, by Installation

4.4 Global FGD System Market, by Application

4.5 Global FGD System Market, by Region

4.6 Asia-Pacific FGD System Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Droc Analysis

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Case Study Analysis