Global FPSO Industry

Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market to Reach $64 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) estimated at US$30.
5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$64 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11.2% over the period 2020-2027. Self-Propelled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.8% CAGR and reach US$16.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Towed segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR
The Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 229-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Bluewater Energy Services BV
Bumi Armada Berhad
Bw Offshore Ltd.
MODEC
SBM Offshore NV
Teekay Corporation
Yinson Holdings Berhad
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US FPSO Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Propulsion -
Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: USA Historic Review for FPSO by Propulsion -
Self-Propelled and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Propulsion -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and
Towed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Type -
Converted, New-Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: USA Historic Review for FPSO by Type - Converted,
New-Build and Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Converted, New-Build and
Redeployed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Operator -
Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
National Oil Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: USA Historic Review for FPSO by Operator - Small
Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
National Oil Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Operator -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small Independent,
Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major National Oil
Companies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
Propulsion - Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for FPSO by Propulsion -
Self-Propelled and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Propulsion -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and
Towed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Type -
Converted, New-Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for FPSO by Type - Converted,
New-Build and Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Converted, New-Build
and Redeployed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Operator -
Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and
Major National Oil Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for FPSO by Operator - Small
Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
National Oil Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Operator -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small Independent,
Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major National Oil
Companies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
Propulsion - Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for FPSO by Propulsion -
Self-Propelled and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Propulsion -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and
Towed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Type -
Converted, New-Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for FPSO by Type - Converted,
New-Build and Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Converted, New-Build
and Redeployed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Operator -
Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and
Major National Oil Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for FPSO by Operator - Small
Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
National Oil Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Operator -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small Independent,
Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major National Oil
Companies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
Propulsion - Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: China Historic Review for FPSO by Propulsion -
Self-Propelled and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Propulsion -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and
Towed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Type -
Converted, New-Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: China Historic Review for FPSO by Type - Converted,
New-Build and Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Converted, New-Build
and Redeployed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Operator -
Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and
Major National Oil Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: China Historic Review for FPSO by Operator - Small
Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
National Oil Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Operator -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small Independent,
Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major National Oil
Companies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European FPSO Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for FPSO by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
Propulsion - Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for FPSO by Propulsion -
Self-Propelled and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Propulsion -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and
Towed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Type -
Converted, New-Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for FPSO by Type - Converted,
New-Build and Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Converted, New-Build
and Redeployed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Operator -
Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and
Major National Oil Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for FPSO by Operator - Small
Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
National Oil Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Operator -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small Independent,
Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major National Oil
Companies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
Propulsion - Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: France Historic Review for FPSO by Propulsion -
Self-Propelled and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Propulsion -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and
Towed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Type -
Converted, New-Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: France Historic Review for FPSO by Type - Converted,
New-Build and Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Converted, New-Build
and Redeployed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Operator -
Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and
Major National Oil Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: France Historic Review for FPSO by Operator - Small
Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
National Oil Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Operator -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small Independent,
Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major National Oil
Companies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
Propulsion - Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for FPSO by Propulsion -
Self-Propelled and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Propulsion -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and
Towed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Type -
Converted, New-Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for FPSO by Type - Converted,
New-Build and Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Converted, New-Build
and Redeployed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
Operator - Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased
Operator and Major National Oil Companies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for FPSO by Operator - Small
Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
National Oil Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Operator -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small Independent,
Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major National Oil
Companies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
Propulsion - Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for FPSO by Propulsion -
Self-Propelled and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Propulsion -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and
Towed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Type -
Converted, New-Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for FPSO by Type - Converted,
New-Build and Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Converted, New-Build
and Redeployed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Operator -
Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and
Major National Oil Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for FPSO by Operator - Small
Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
National Oil Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Operator -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small Independent,
Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major National Oil
Companies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Propulsion -
Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: UK Historic Review for FPSO by Propulsion -
Self-Propelled and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Propulsion -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and
Towed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Type -
Converted, New-Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: UK Historic Review for FPSO by Type - Converted,
New-Build and Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Converted, New-Build and
Redeployed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Operator -
Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
National Oil Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 113: UK Historic Review for FPSO by Operator - Small
Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
National Oil Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Operator -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small Independent,
Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major National Oil
Companies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
Propulsion - Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 116: Rest of Europe Historic Review for FPSO by
Propulsion - Self-Propelled and Towed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 117: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by
Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Self-Propelled and Towed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
Type - Converted, New-Build and Redeployed - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 119: Rest of Europe Historic Review for FPSO by Type -
Converted, New-Build and Redeployed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 120: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Converted, New-Build
and Redeployed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
Operator - Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased
Operator and Major National Oil Companies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 122: Rest of Europe Historic Review for FPSO by Operator -
Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and
Major National Oil Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 123: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by
Operator - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
National Oil Companies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
Propulsion - Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for FPSO by Propulsion -
Self-Propelled and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 126: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by
Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Self-Propelled and Towed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 127: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
Type - Converted, New-Build and Redeployed - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for FPSO by Type -
Converted, New-Build and Redeployed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 129: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Converted, New-Build
and Redeployed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 130: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
Operator - Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased
Operator and Major National Oil Companies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for FPSO by Operator -
Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
National Oil Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 132: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by
Operator - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
National Oil Companies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 133: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
Propulsion - Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 134: Rest of World Historic Review for FPSO by Propulsion -
Self-Propelled and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 135: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by
Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Self-Propelled and Towed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 136: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
Type - Converted, New-Build and Redeployed - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 137: Rest of World Historic Review for FPSO by Type -
Converted, New-Build and Redeployed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 138: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Converted, New-Build
and Redeployed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 139: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
Operator - Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased
Operator and Major National Oil Companies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 140: Rest of World Historic Review for FPSO by Operator -
Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
National Oil Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 141: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by
Operator - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
National Oil Companies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
