    Advertisement

    Global FPSO Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market to Reach $64 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) estimated at US$30.

    New York, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global FPSO Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960938/?utm_source=GNW
    5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$64 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11.2% over the period 2020-2027. Self-Propelled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.8% CAGR and reach US$16.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Towed segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR

    The Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 229-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Bluewater Energy Services BV

    • Bumi Armada Berhad

    • Bw Offshore Ltd.

    • MODEC

    • SBM Offshore NV

    • Teekay Corporation

    • Yinson Holdings Berhad




    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960938/?utm_source=GNW

    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Competitor
    Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Geographic
    Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
    Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 2: World Historic Review for FPSO by Geographic Region -
    USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
    World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Geographic
    Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
    Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
    for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Self-Propelled by
    Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
    of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 5: World Historic Review for Self-Propelled by Geographic
    Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
    Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Self-Propelled by
    Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
    World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Towed by
    Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
    of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 8: World Historic Review for Towed by Geographic Region -
    USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
    World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Towed by Geographic
    Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
    Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
    2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Converted by
    Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
    of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 11: World Historic Review for Converted by Geographic
    Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
    Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Converted by Geographic
    Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
    Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
    2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for New-Build by
    Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
    of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 14: World Historic Review for New-Build by Geographic
    Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
    Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for New-Build by Geographic
    Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
    Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
    2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Redeployed by
    Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
    of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 17: World Historic Review for Redeployed by Geographic
    Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
    Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Redeployed by
    Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
    World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Small Independent
    by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
    of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 20: World Historic Review for Small Independent by
    Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
    of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Small Independent by
    Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
    World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Large Independent
    by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
    of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 23: World Historic Review for Large Independent by
    Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
    of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Large Independent by
    Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
    World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Leased Operator
    by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
    of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 26: World Historic Review for Leased Operator by
    Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
    of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Leased Operator by
    Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
    World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Major National
    Oil Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
    Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
    2027

    Table 29: World Historic Review for Major National Oil
    Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
    Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
    2019

    Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Major National Oil
    Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
    Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
    Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US FPSO Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Propulsion -
    Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 32: USA Historic Review for FPSO by Propulsion -
    Self-Propelled and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Propulsion -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and
    Towed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Type -
    Converted, New-Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 35: USA Historic Review for FPSO by Type - Converted,
    New-Build and Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Type - Percentage
    Breakdown of Value Sales for Converted, New-Build and
    Redeployed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Operator -
    Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
    National Oil Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
    in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 38: USA Historic Review for FPSO by Operator - Small
    Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
    National Oil Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Operator -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small Independent,
    Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major National Oil
    Companies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    CANADA
    Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
    Propulsion - Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 41: Canada Historic Review for FPSO by Propulsion -
    Self-Propelled and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Propulsion -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and
    Towed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Type -
    Converted, New-Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 44: Canada Historic Review for FPSO by Type - Converted,
    New-Build and Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Type -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Converted, New-Build
    and Redeployed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Operator -
    Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and
    Major National Oil Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 47: Canada Historic Review for FPSO by Operator - Small
    Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
    National Oil Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Operator -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small Independent,
    Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major National Oil
    Companies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
    Propulsion - Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 50: Japan Historic Review for FPSO by Propulsion -
    Self-Propelled and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Propulsion -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and
    Towed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Type -
    Converted, New-Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 53: Japan Historic Review for FPSO by Type - Converted,
    New-Build and Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Type -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Converted, New-Build
    and Redeployed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Operator -
    Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and
    Major National Oil Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 56: Japan Historic Review for FPSO by Operator - Small
    Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
    National Oil Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Operator -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small Independent,
    Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major National Oil
    Companies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    CHINA
    Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
    Propulsion - Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 59: China Historic Review for FPSO by Propulsion -
    Self-Propelled and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Propulsion -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and
    Towed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Type -
    Converted, New-Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 62: China Historic Review for FPSO by Type - Converted,
    New-Build and Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Type -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Converted, New-Build
    and Redeployed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Operator -
    Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and
    Major National Oil Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 65: China Historic Review for FPSO by Operator - Small
    Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
    National Oil Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Operator -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small Independent,
    Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major National Oil
    Companies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European FPSO Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
    for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
    Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
    Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 68: Europe Historic Review for FPSO by Geographic Region -
    France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
    2012 through 2019

    Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Geographic
    Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
    Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,
    2020 & 2027

    Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
    Propulsion - Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 71: Europe Historic Review for FPSO by Propulsion -
    Self-Propelled and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Propulsion -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and
    Towed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Type -
    Converted, New-Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 74: Europe Historic Review for FPSO by Type - Converted,
    New-Build and Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Type -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Converted, New-Build
    and Redeployed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Operator -
    Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and
    Major National Oil Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 77: Europe Historic Review for FPSO by Operator - Small
    Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
    National Oil Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Operator -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small Independent,
    Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major National Oil
    Companies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
    Propulsion - Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 80: France Historic Review for FPSO by Propulsion -
    Self-Propelled and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Propulsion -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and
    Towed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Type -
    Converted, New-Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 83: France Historic Review for FPSO by Type - Converted,
    New-Build and Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Type -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Converted, New-Build
    and Redeployed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Operator -
    Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and
    Major National Oil Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 86: France Historic Review for FPSO by Operator - Small
    Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
    National Oil Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Operator -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small Independent,
    Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major National Oil
    Companies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
    Propulsion - Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 89: Germany Historic Review for FPSO by Propulsion -
    Self-Propelled and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Propulsion -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and
    Towed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Type -
    Converted, New-Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 92: Germany Historic Review for FPSO by Type - Converted,
    New-Build and Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Type -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Converted, New-Build
    and Redeployed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
    Operator - Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased
    Operator and Major National Oil Companies - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
    through 2027

    Table 95: Germany Historic Review for FPSO by Operator - Small
    Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
    National Oil Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Operator -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small Independent,
    Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major National Oil
    Companies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    ITALY
    Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
    Propulsion - Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 98: Italy Historic Review for FPSO by Propulsion -
    Self-Propelled and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Propulsion -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and
    Towed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Type -
    Converted, New-Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 101: Italy Historic Review for FPSO by Type - Converted,
    New-Build and Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Type -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Converted, New-Build
    and Redeployed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Operator -
    Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and
    Major National Oil Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 104: Italy Historic Review for FPSO by Operator - Small
    Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
    National Oil Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Operator -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small Independent,
    Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major National Oil
    Companies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Propulsion -
    Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 107: UK Historic Review for FPSO by Propulsion -
    Self-Propelled and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Propulsion -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and
    Towed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Type -
    Converted, New-Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 110: UK Historic Review for FPSO by Type - Converted,
    New-Build and Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Type - Percentage
    Breakdown of Value Sales for Converted, New-Build and
    Redeployed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by Operator -
    Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
    National Oil Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
    in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 113: UK Historic Review for FPSO by Operator - Small
    Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
    National Oil Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Operator -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small Independent,
    Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major National Oil
    Companies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
    Propulsion - Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 116: Rest of Europe Historic Review for FPSO by
    Propulsion - Self-Propelled and Towed Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
    2019

    Table 117: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by
    Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Self-Propelled and Towed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 118: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
    Type - Converted, New-Build and Redeployed - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
    through 2027

    Table 119: Rest of Europe Historic Review for FPSO by Type -
    Converted, New-Build and Redeployed Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
    2019

    Table 120: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Type -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Converted, New-Build
    and Redeployed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 121: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
    Operator - Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased
    Operator and Major National Oil Companies - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
    through 2027

    Table 122: Rest of Europe Historic Review for FPSO by Operator -
    Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and
    Major National Oil Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 123: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by
    Operator - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
    Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
    National Oil Companies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 124: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
    Propulsion - Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for FPSO by Propulsion -
    Self-Propelled and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 126: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by
    Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Self-Propelled and Towed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 127: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
    Type - Converted, New-Build and Redeployed - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
    through 2027

    Table 128: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for FPSO by Type -
    Converted, New-Build and Redeployed Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
    2019

    Table 129: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Type -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Converted, New-Build
    and Redeployed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 130: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
    Operator - Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased
    Operator and Major National Oil Companies - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
    through 2027

    Table 131: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for FPSO by Operator -
    Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
    National Oil Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 132: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by
    Operator - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
    Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
    National Oil Companies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    REST OF WORLD
    Table 133: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
    Propulsion - Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 134: Rest of World Historic Review for FPSO by Propulsion -
    Self-Propelled and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 135: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by
    Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Self-Propelled and Towed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 136: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
    Type - Converted, New-Build and Redeployed - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
    through 2027

    Table 137: Rest of World Historic Review for FPSO by Type -
    Converted, New-Build and Redeployed Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
    2019

    Table 138: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by Type -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Converted, New-Build
    and Redeployed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 139: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for FPSO by
    Operator - Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased
    Operator and Major National Oil Companies - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
    through 2027

    Table 140: Rest of World Historic Review for FPSO by Operator -
    Small Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
    National Oil Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 141: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for FPSO by
    Operator - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
    Independent, Large Independent, Leased Operator and Major
    National Oil Companies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 46
    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960938/?utm_source=GNW

    About Reportlinker
    ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

    __________________________

    CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.