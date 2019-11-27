Global Freight Forwarding Industry Update 2019-2020: Mid-Year Market Growth, Effects of US/China Trade War, Advances in Supply Chain Technologies

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Freight Forwarding Update 2019/2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Freight Forwarding Update examines mid-year market growth, the effect of the US/China trade war and advances in supply chain technologies, providing a comprehensive, up-to-date picture of the Global Freight Forwarding landscape.



The global freight forwarding industry is undergoing massive change - it was recently reported that the global freight forwarding market contracted by 1.4% in H1 and is expected to contract by 1.3% in 2019 - the worst performance since the global financial crisis. With similar stories within air freight and sea freight, Ti's mid-year report is essential reading for those seeking to gain an understanding of what is causing this decline and which markets and regions are the most affected.



The report looks at the effect of the US/China trade war on country and market growth, whilst also assessing technology and the role of software providers within the market. Are forwarders still the slow adopters' of technology as in previous years or are they now adapting and responding to technological advances? Which software solutions are they adopting and how is this affecting the industry?



Finally, the report looks at the digital freight landscape - what are the roles of digital forwarders and digital marketplaces? Which companies offer digital services within the international air and sea freight sector? What technologies are forwarders/marketplaces using and what specific services do they provide? And how are carriers reacting - are they offering their own booking and quotation services?



Key Questions

How has the Global Freight Forwarding performed across 2019? Which regions are the most affected? And which regions/countries have experienced the highest growth?

Is this growth/decline a direct result of the trade war? Or has the trade war merely accelerated these changes?

US imports appear to have held up reasonably well, but will this last?

How are forwarders reacting to technological advances? Are they still relatively 'slow adopters' of technology?

What software solutions are forwarders choosing to adopt? Which offer the most benefits in terms of efficiency, scalability and security?

What role are start-ups playing within the industry?

Market Highlights

The global freight forwarding market contracted 1.4% in H1 and is expected to contract by 1.3% in 2019.

This would be the worst performance in the freight forwarding market since the global financial crisis.

Chinese export volumes to the US by air and sea look set to fall for the first time since the global financial crisis.

US importers have so far been reasonably successful in finding substitutes to Chinese products.

Decisions over software provision are becoming ever more crucial and enable forwarders to differentiate themselves from one another.

As technology continues to show itself to be a key differentiator, forwarders face crucial decisions over whether to opt for in-house or off-the-shelf software solutions.

Key Topics Covered



1 Mid-Year Market Sizing 2019 - H1 Growth Rates & Projections for the Full Year

1.1 Global Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth

1.1.1 Global Market Size & Growth

1.1.2 Air Market Size & Growth

1.1.3 Sea Market Size & Growth

1.2 Asia Pacific

1.3 Europe

1.4 Middle East & North Africa

1.5 North America

1.6 Russia, Caucasus & Central Asia

1.7 South America

1.8 Sub-Saharan Africa



2 US-China Trade War

2.1 The Effects of Tariff Impositions on US Inbound Trade Lanes

2.2 Commodity and Country Insights

2.3 Furniture, Bedding, Lamps and Related Products - Vietnam

2.4 Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery and Related Products - Taiwan

2.5 Electrical Machinery (High Tech) - Vietnam & Malaysia

2.6 Stone, Plaster, Cement and Materials - India

2.7 Conclusion



3 Software Solutions

3.1 Introduction

3.2 IT Logistics Software Strategies of Freight Forwarders - Buy or Build?

3.2.1 Buy (Off-the-Shelf)

3.2.2 Build (In-House)

3.2.3 Arguments for Both - Cost Comparison

3.3 Availability of Cloud-Based Solutions

3.3.1 Incumbents Adapting to Cloud Computing

3.4 Conclusion



4 The Digital Freight Forwarding Landscape

4.1 The Digitalisation Investment Dilemma

4.2 New Era for Digital Freight Forwarders

4.3 Digital Forwarders

4.4 Digital Marketplaces

4.5 Categorising Start-Ups and Solutions of Incumbents

4.6 Reality of Service Offerings of Existing Digital Marketplaces and Forwarders

4.7 The Future: Increasing Shipper Choice

4.8 Airlines Response to the New Digital Landscape

4.9 Shipping Lines Response to the New Digital Landscape

4.10 Individual Responses

4.11 What does this mean for Forwarders and Carriers?