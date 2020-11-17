    Advertisement

    Global Freight Trucking Markets, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027 with Short-term Impact of COVID-19 for 2020 and 2021

    DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Freight Trucking - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

    Global Freight Trucking Market to Reach $5.5 Trillion by 2027

    Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Freight Trucking estimated at US$4.2 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

    Lorry Tank, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Truck Trailer segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Trillion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR


    The Freight Trucking market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.1 Trillion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Trillion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.


    Refrigerated Truck Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR

    In the global Refrigerated Truck segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$752.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$979.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

    China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$779.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

    The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

    • Cargo Carriers

    • FedEx Corporation

    • Interlogix

    • Kuehne + Nagel International AG

    • Procet Freight

    • Swift Transportation

    • Transtech Logistics (Pty) Ltd.

    • Tuma Transport

    • United Parcel Service, Inc.

    • Werner Enterprises, Inc.

    Key Topics Covered:

    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW

    • Global Competitor Market Shares

    • Freight Trucking Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

    • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES

    • Market Facts & Figures

    • US Freight Trucking Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

    • Market Analytics

    CANADA

    JAPAN

    CHINA

    EUROPE

    • Market Facts & Figures

    • European Freight Trucking Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

    • Market Analytics

    FRANCE

    GERMANY

    ITALY

    UNITED KINGDOM

    SPAIN

    RUSSIA

    REST OF EUROPE

    ASIA-PACIFIC

    AUSTRALIA

    INDIA

    SOUTH KOREA

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

    LATIN AMERICA

    ARGENTINA

    BRAZIL

    MEXICO

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA

    MIDDLE EAST

    IRAN

    ISRAEL

    SAUDI ARABIA

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST

    AFRICA

    IV. COMPETITION

    • Total Companies Profiled: 38

    For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9s0l1q

    Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

