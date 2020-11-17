Global Freight Trucking Markets, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027 with Short-term Impact of COVID-19 for 2020 and 2021

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Freight Trucking - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Freight Trucking Market to Reach $5.5 Trillion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Freight Trucking estimated at US$4.2 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Lorry Tank, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Truck Trailer segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Trillion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Freight Trucking market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.1 Trillion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Trillion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.
Refrigerated Truck Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR
In the global Refrigerated Truck segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$752.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$979.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$779.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Freight Trucking Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Freight Trucking Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Freight Trucking Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
