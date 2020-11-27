Global Frozen Potato Product Market to 2025 - by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology and Product Type

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frozen Potato Product Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes the global market size of Frozen Potato Product from 2015 to 2019 and its CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2025 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2025.



For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2015 to 2025.



This report covers the following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA

The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.



For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Frozen Potato Product as well as some small players.



The information for each competitor includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

Types Segment:

Fries Potato

Croquettes

Potato Parts

Mashed potatoes

Others

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End-users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Frozen Potato Product Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Frozen Potato Product by Region

8.2 Import of Frozen Potato Product by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Frozen Potato Product Market in North America (2015-2025)

9.1 Frozen Potato Product Market Size

9.2 Frozen Potato Product Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 US

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Frozen Potato Product Market in South America (2015-2025)

10.1 Frozen Potato Product Market Size

10.2 Frozen Potato Product Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Frozen Potato Product Market in Asia & Pacific (2015-2025)

11.1 Frozen Potato Product Market Size

11.2 Frozen Potato Product Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Asean

11.5.6 Australia



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Frozen Potato Product Market in Europe (2015-2025)

12.1 Frozen Potato Product Market Size

12.2 Frozen Potato Product Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 UK

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia



Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Frozen Potato Product Market in MEA (2015-2025)

13.1 Frozen Potato Product Market Size

13.2 Frozen Potato Product Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 Gcc

13.5.5 Turkey



Chapter 14 Summary for Global Frozen Potato Product Market (2015-2020)

14.1 Frozen Potato Product Market Size

14.2 Frozen Potato Product Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price



Chapter 15 Global Frozen Potato Product Market Forecast (2020-2025)

15.1 Frozen Potato Product Market Size Forecast

15.2 Frozen Potato Product Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast



Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 Agristo Nv

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Frozen Potato Product Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Agristo Nv

16.1.4 Agristo Nv frozen Potato Product sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.2 Aviko B.V.

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Frozen Potato Product Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Aviko B.V.

16.2.4 Aviko B.V. Frozen Potato Product sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.3 Cavendish Farms Corporation

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Frozen Potato Product Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Cavendish Farms Corporation

16.3.4 Cavendish Farms Corporation frozen Potato Product sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.4 Clarebout Potatoes Nv

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Frozen Potato Product Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Clarebout Potatoes Nv

16.4.4 Clarebout Potatoes Nv frozen Potato Product sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.5 Farm Frites International B.V.

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Frozen Potato Product Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Farm Frites International B.V.

16.5.4 Farm Frites International B.V. Frozen Potato Product sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.6 J.R. Simplot Company

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Frozen Potato Product Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of J.R. Simplot Company

16.6.4 J.R. Simplot Company frozen Potato Product sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.7 the Kraft Heinz Company

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Frozen Potato Product Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of the Kraft Heinz Company

16.7.4 the Kraft Heinz Company frozen Potato Product sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.8 Mccain Foods Limited

16.8.1 Company Profile

16.8.2 Main Business and Frozen Potato Product Information

16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Mccain Foods Limited

16.8.4 Mccain Foods Limited frozen Potato Product sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.9 Mydibel S.A.

16.9.1 Company Profile

16.9.2 Main Business and Frozen Potato Product Information

16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Mydibel S.A.

16.9.4 Mydibel S.A. Frozen Potato Product sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.10 Lamb Weston Holdings

16.10.1 Company Profile

16.10.2 Main Business and Frozen Potato Product Information

16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings

16.10.4 Lamb Weston Holdings frozen Potato Product sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/svij85

