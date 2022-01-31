Global Gas Demand Growth Hit by Europe’s Energy Crisis, IEA Says

Anna Shiryaevskaya and Vanessa Dezem
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Global demand for natural gas will increase only marginally this year as declining use in Europe stifles a post-pandemic recovery in consumption of the fuel.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Demand growth will slow to 0.9% after a 4.7% advance last year, the International Energy Agency said in its quarterly gas report. While use is expected to increase in Asia and North America, demand is predicted to slump sharply in Europe.

The outlook shows how hard the energy crisis has hit Europe. Benchmark gas prices tripled last year, prompting utilities to switch to dirtier-burning coal and some industrial producers to cut their use of the fuel. Gas demand in the region is forecast to plunge 4.5% after gaining 5.5% last year, the agency said.

“Gas-fired power generation is expected to decline amid the strong expansion of renewables, while high gas prices continue to weigh on its competitiveness vis-a-vis coal-fired generation,” the IEA said.

A return to average weather conditions after an unusually cold spring in 2021 should also lower heating demand in Europe, which accounts for about 13% of global gas consumption, the agency said.

Future supply remains a concern. After record outages at liquefied natural gas projects last year, new delays “could further limit supply availability in the next few years,” the IEA said.

“Delays are especially pronounced for projects that were initially targeting full capacity by 2024, including LNG Canada, Mozambique LNG and Golden Pass in the United States,” the IEA said.

Still, post-pandemic demand recovery meant global gas trade grew by a record last year, with pipeline gas flows surging 12% and LNG trade expanding by 6%.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amundi’s Cash-Rich Gulf Clients Look Beyond U.S. to China, India

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s largest asset manager said its wealthy clients in the Persian Gulf are looking beyond U.S. markets and instead focusing more on equities in developing nations like China and India.Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed 21 Mutations, St

  • Blame the EU for High Energy Prices, Poland Tells Households

    (Bloomberg) -- Consumers reeling from soaring energy prices in Poland this winter are getting a new message from the government in their electric bills: the European Union’s climate policy is responsible for more than half of the power production costs. Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealCov

  • Dollar holds near 18-month high ahead of busy central bank week

    The dollar held most of last week's gains on Monday but hung just off 18-month highs against major currencies as ebbing market turbulence took some of the bid out of safe-haven assets. The prospect that investors could see renewed volatility this week remains, however, with key Australian, UK and European central bank meetings taking place in the days ahead. The greenback had its best week in seven months last week supported by investors seeking safety amid a sell-off in riskier assets and by analysts raising forecasts for U.S. interest rate hikes.

  • Religious groups call for amnesty for Hong Kongers charged under national security law

    A coalition of Christians and Catholics on Monday called on Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to drop charges against media tycoon Jimmy Lai and other political activists jailed or in custody under a China-imposed national security law. The petition by more than a dozen Christian and Catholic groups and leaders was handed to a government representative outside Hong Kong's government headquarters. "She could be active in asking Beijing (for an amnesty)," said Catholic priest Franco Mella, referring to Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam, who is a devout Catholic.

  • Gold set for worst month since September on Fed rate-hike prospects

    Gold prices fell on Monday and were set for the biggest monthly drop since last September, as markets anticipated higher rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve on the back of key economic data, while a stronger dollar put further pressure on bullion. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,786.26 per ounce, as of 0428 GMT, taking its monthly drop to more than 2%. "It's just that continuation of the real rates moving higher again and that's producing a more negative backdrop for gold, and I think the focus this week is going to be on non-farm payroll on Friday," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

  • People Are Calling Out "Normal" Workplace Things That Are Actually Toxic, And You'll Be Surprised By Some Of These

    "When NO ONE smiles in the office, run."View Entire Post ›

  • 'Real Housewives' star Erika Jayne dismissed from embezzlement, fraud lawsuit: court documents

    "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne has been dismissed from her estranged husband Tom Girardi's embezzlement lawsuit, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • How the high cost of living is hitting Singapore's poor

    Asia's rising food costs are hitting the region's poor, despite the fall in rice prices in 2021.

  • Permian Average Well Production Is Set To Break Records In 2022

    The average productivity of new wells in the Permian Basin is set to hit a record high in 2022, breaching past 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day

  • Victim of deadly New Hampshire motorcycle crash sues Massachusetts RMV

    The Marine Corps veteran said he is still recovering from the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph, New Hampshire, and will soon have his 25th surgery.

  • Why sales of high-priced Bentleys and Rolls-Royces have boomed while the auto industry suffered

    People bought nearly 50% more Rolls-Royces in 2021 than 2020, even as a shortage of computer chips crippled auto manufacturing.

  • Three signs you’re ready to retire

    Some people can’t quite bring themselves to retire, often out of fear of the unknown. If you’re struggling with the decision, look for these 3 signs.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg — Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • 3 Bogus Pieces of Retirement Advice to Ignore

    In the course of your retirement planning, you may come across advice from well-meaning individuals hoping to lead you down the right path. You may have heard that Social Security is rapidly running out of money and that the only way to get a piece of what the program owes you is to claim benefits as soon as you can. If lawmakers don't come up with a fix to that problem, benefit cuts may be in store.

  • Top Headlines: Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name and More

    Check out some of Rigzone's top stories this week.

  • Walmart Wants to Be More Like Target (And to Stop Wasting Your Time)

    The retailer wants to make its stores someplace people actually want to be, you know, like a Target.

  • Career expert: Here's how to launch a side business while still at your 9-to-5 job

    If you’re wondering how to toe the line between pursuing a side hustle and keeping your boss happy, here are some tips.

  • China punishes cold-chain managers for 'obstructing' COVID prevention

    Investigations into China's cold-chain sector have led to several managers, officials and business owners being punished for failing to meet COVID-19 prevention standards, the country's corruption watchdog said in a notice. The Beijing branch of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) accused several people involved in the cold storage business of management and supervisory failures when it came to controlling COVID-19. It accused one manager in an industrial park in southwest Beijing of "poor leadership and non-standard management that led to the spread of the epidemic".

  • Queen’s decision to cut official ties with Prince Andrew ‘could be used against him in court’

    The Queen's decision to sever all official ties with the Duke of York and cast him adrift as a "private citizen" could be used against him in court, friends fear.