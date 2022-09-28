Global Gas Scramble Intensifies After Europe Pipeline Blasts

Ann Koh and Chloe Lo
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The suspected sabotage of pipelines carrying Russian gas to Europe looks set to intensify already-heated global competition for shipments of the power-station fuel.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The currently out-of-action Nord Stream pipeline system was damaged, with Germany saying it suspected it was an act of sabotage. It came as Russia also threatened to cut off gas to Europe via a major link through Ukraine, which would be a sharp escalation in the conflict between Moscow and the West.

European gas prices surged more than 20% at one point on Tuesday, with Asian liquefied natural gas futures also rising on the worsening supply outlook. The potential curtailment of more Russian gas will lead to more scarcity in an already frenzied market.

Asia LNG derivatives for December were around $51 per million British thermal units on Wednesday, or about $8 higher, according to traders and brokers. Prices have jumped about 20% since Monday, they said.

See also: After Nord Stream Hit, Russia Ratchets Up Threat on Europe’s Gas

“Europe will have to source gas elsewhere indefinitely, and will look heavily to buying US LNG,” said Toby Copson, global head of trading and advisory at Trident LNG, a gas trader. “Asia and Europe will be in a stand-off. We will need to see how Japan and South Korea react.”

There’s a rush to book vessels to carry more American gas across the Atlantic, pushing up shipping rates to near-record levels, traders said. Europe got 40% of its pipeline gas from Russia before the war in Ukraine, a figure that now stands at about 9%.

The continent will need to purchase 90% more LNG on the spot market than secured under long-term contracts if Russian gas supplies drop to zero on Oct. 1, BNEF said in a report this week.

European gas prices surged as much as 12%, jumping for a second day. The share prices of gas producers also advanced on Wednesday, with Woodside Energy Group Ltd. jumping as much as 4.1% in Sydney.

Still, Japan’s rampant buying over the past few months may blunt the impact as it’s sitting on LNG stockpiles that are well above the five-year average. China, meanwhile, has sufficient supply as industrial demand falls amid an economic slowdown.

Europe will need more LNG, and that will boost Asian prices, said Alex Chow, chief investment officer at Infinity Asset Management. However, the strong US dollar means gas will get even more expensive for most buyers, which could suppress demand in Asia, he said.

Buy tenders:

Sell tenders:

(Updates with derivatives prices in fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Zelenskyy calls for funding, security guarantees after Russia's "sham" referenda

    "In front of the eyes of the whole world, Russia is conducting this so-called sham referenda on the occupied territory of Ukraine," Ukraine's president said.

  • Russia said to consider digital ruble settlements with China

    Russia is planning to use its central bank digital currency (CBDC) in testing, the digital ruble, to carry out mutual settlements with China, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a senior Russian lawmaker. See related article: Is cryptocurrency a workaround for sanctions against Russia? Fast facts Anatoly Aksakov, head of the financial committee in Russia’s lower […]

  • Russia's digital ministry scrambles to help key workers avoid mobilisation

    Russia's digital ministry is scrambling to help key tech workers avoid being called up by the army after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation to bolster Russian forces in Ukraine. It published a list of 195 IT and communications professions - including jobs in science energy, transport and the media - for which it recommended workers should be exempt from mobilisation. Higher education qualifications and full-time contracts may also be required.

  • Officials say 98,000 Russians enter Kazakhstan after military call-up

    About 98,000 Russians have crossed into Kazakhstan in the week since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of reservists to fight in Ukraine, Kazakh officials said Tuesday, as men seeking to avoid the call-up continued to flee by land and air into neighboring countries.

  • Who are the "international" observers at Russias sham referendums?

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:15 Members of radical political movements and long-time Kremlin collaborators, as well as propaganda operatives and conspiracy theorists are among the so-called "international observers" of the sham referendums organised by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

  • Climate change: These jobs are set to boom amid the green transition

    A smooth shift to an eco-friendly economy comes with a potential job boom, experts say, but implementation is key in rural areas that are producing and supplying energy.

  • Kremlin says no decisions taken on border closure amid mobilisation

    The Kremlin said on Monday that no decisions had been taken on closing Russia's borders, amid an exodus of military-age men since President Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilisation last Wednesday. Peskov also acknowledged that some call-ups had been issued in error, saying mistakes were being corrected by regional governors and the ministry of defence. Russian media have reported a string of cases of elderly or medically exempt men being called up for service in Ukraine.

  • EU, US question Serbia's EU commitment after Russia deal

    The European Union and the U.S. on Monday questioned Serbia’s proclaimed commitment to join Europe’s 27-nation bloc after Belgrade signed an agreement with Moscow pledging long-term “consultations” on foreign policy matters amid Russia's war in Ukraine. Serbia’s officials signed the deal last week in New York with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, where most Western delegations shunned Russia’s top diplomat over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Credit Suisse Credit Head McCarthy, Banking’s Welter Exit Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s global head of credit products, Danny McCarthy, and co-head of global banking, Jens Welter, are departing the firm ahead of a planned restructuring that will attempt to restore the bank to profitability and curb risk.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in

  • Yuan at 2008 Low Fuels Speculation Monetary Easing to Slow

    (Bloomberg) -- The yuan’s slump to the weakest since the global financial crisis in 2008 has fueled speculation China’s central bank will slow the pace of monetary easing to avoid adding further pressure on the currency.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsUS Housing Prices Fall

  • Entire Welsh school sent home after ‘don’t come in’ gun threat on Snapchat

    St Julians School in Newport, Gwent, was closed on Tuesday while armed police searched the area.

  • Vietnam tech firm FPT produces country's first semiconductor chips

    FPT Semiconductor, a unit of Vietnam's leading tech company FPT, launched its first line of semiconductor chips used in medical devices on Wednesday, part of the company's efforts to enter the competitive global industry. The company said in a statement it aims to supply 25 million chips globally by 2023 and is eyeing Japan, Taiwan, China and the United States as key markets for the chips that are used in everything from consumer electronics to aerospace and have been in high demand due to supply chain disruptions since the pandemic. Global semiconductor makers have in recent years been betting on the Southeast Asian country, already a major regional manufacturing hub, as an alternative production destination to China.

  • Japan's securities watchdog recommends punishment for SMBC Nikko

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's securities watchdog on Wednesday recommended punishment of SMBC Nikko Securities, the brokerage unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG), over alleged market manipulation that led to the indictment of former executives. The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission recommended that the Financial Service Agency impose an administrative punishment on Nikko after it found insufficient compliance had allowed the misconduct.

  • Kentucky declares 'KenTRUCKy Day' — watch the new Ford Super Duty reveal now

    There’s a new Ford F-Series Super Duty being revealed tomorrow night, and the state of Kentucky is declaring tomorrow to be KenTRUCKy Day.

  • Saudi Arabia Plans To Launch Its Own ‘Emirates-like’ Airline Company

    Ranked as two of the best airlines in the world, Emirates and Qatar Airways are known for their luxury and high-end amenities.

  • India searches premises, freezes bank accounts in ongoing Free Fire investigation

    India's financial crime fighting agency searched the premises of Coda Payments India, distributor of Sea's Free Fire, as part of an investigation. The Enforcement Directorate said in a tweet Tuesday that it searched three premises of Coda Payments India as part of an "ongoing investigation" into the distributor and Free Fire, a title that New Delhi banned earlier this year, and froze bank accounts with a balance of $8.4 million. The Southeast Asian giant Sea-owned battle royale game had more than 40 million of its 75 million globally monthly active users in India in January, according to analytics firm data.ai (formerly App Annie), data of which an industry executive shared with TechCrunch.

  • Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'

    Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.

  • Biden Tells Oil Companies ‘Bring Down Prices You’re Charging’

    (Bloomberg) -- While US gasoline prices have come down from the highs seen this summer, they’re clearly still weighing on President Joe Biden, who on Monday repeated demands for oil companies to charge less.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks

  • Adding $100 to These 7 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    You don't need a mountain of cash to build wealth on Wall Street -- especially with deals like these.

  • What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

    Story at a glance While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space…