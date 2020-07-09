Global Gene Therapy Industry

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Gene Therapy Market to Reach US$4.2 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gene Therapy estimated at US$701.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 29.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Lentivirus, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 21.7% CAGR to reach US$130.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the AAV segment is readjusted to a revised 24.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 13.5% share of the global Gene Therapy market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 36.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Gene Therapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$188.2 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.84% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 36.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.2% and 26.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.
RetroVirus & Gamma RetroVirus Segment Corners a 55.5% Share in 2020
In the global RetroVirus & Gamma RetroVirus segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 28.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$293.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$662.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 30.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 248-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- American Gene Technologies Inc.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
- Benitec BioPharma
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.
- bluebird bio, Inc.
- Brammer Bio
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Celgene Corporation
- Cellectis
- CELLforCURE
- CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH
- Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA
- CSL Behring
- Gensight Biologics S.A.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Human Stem Cells Institute PJSC (HSCI)
- Juno Therapeutics, Inc.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Novartis International AG
- Novasep Holding SAS
- Orchard Therapeutics Ltd.
- Oxford Biomedica plc
- REGENXBIO, Inc.
- Sanofi Genzyme
- Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd.
- Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech Co., Ltd.
- Shire PLC
- Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group
- Transgene SA
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc.
- uniQure NV
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.
Total Companies Profiled: 98
