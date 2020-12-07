Global gene therapy market size to accrue noteworthy gains during 2020-2025

The recent study on ‘Global Gene Therapy Market’ offers an in-depth scrutiny of the major growth stimulants, prospects, opportunities, and limitations that influence the market dynamics during 2020-2025.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per credible estimations, global gene therapy market size was worth USD 1221.84 million in the year 2019 and is slated to witness noteworthy expansion during the forecast period 2020-2025.

The sudden emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic has weakened the global economy, impeding revenue generation and market expansion by disruption of the supply chain. The detailed study aims to respond to all client queries and suggests business tactics for stakeholders to adapt to the industry fluctuations. Moreover, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent companies alongside their product offerings, manufacturing capabilities, and profit stake.

Research analysts claim that rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as sickle cell disease, Alzheimer’s, neurological and cardiovascular disorders, and cancer coupled with rising investments in the business sphere are bolstering the expansion of the overall market.

Additionally, technological advancements, growing efforts by industry players towards introducing innovative products, and mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic alliances by biopharmaceutical companies as well as research institutes are positively swaying the global gene therapy market dynamics.

Outlining market segmentations

Based on vector type, global gene therapy industry is bifurcated into lentivirus, retrovirus & gammaretrovirus, AAV (adeno-associated virus), and others. Among these, the AAV segment is expected to account for a majority of the overall market share during the analysis timeframe. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe, increasing investments by researchers, and escalating research & development activities towards strategically selected cell targets are fostering the growth of the segment.

Speaking of application spectrum, the market is fragmented into cardiovascular disorders, cancer, neurological disorders, mesothelioma, sickle cell disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, and others.

Regional outlook

From a regional frame of reference, global gene therapy market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The country wise fragmentation of the business comprises of South Korea, India, China, Japan, Canada, U.S., Italy, United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

According to the geographic analysis contained in the report, Asia-Pacific and Europe are anticipated to emerge as major growth avenues for the overall industry over 2020-2025. Factors such as growing focus of manufacturers towards the expansion of product pipeline, rising investments by industry partakers towards adoption of advanced technologies, and high concentration of prominent organizations such as Spark Therapeutics, Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. are propelling the expansion of the market in the regions.

Competitive dashboard

Prominent organizations that influence the global gene therapy industry trends are Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., bluebird bio, Inc., Akcea Therapeutics, Inc., AnGes, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Orchard Therapeutics PLC, MolMed S.p.A., Spark Therapeutics Inc., Novartis AG, and Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. among others.

Global Gene Therapy Market Vector Type Sub-segments (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Lentivirus

AAV (adeno-associated virus)

Retrovirus & gammaretrovirus

Others





Global Gene Therapy Market Application Spectrum (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Alzheimer’s disease

Sickle cell disorder

Mesothelioma

Neurological disorders

Cancer

Cardiovascular disorders

Others





Global Gene Therapy Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Asia-Pacific

South Korea

India

China

Japan





North America

Canada

U.S.

Europe

Italy

United Kingdom

France

Germany





Global Gene Therapy Market Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc

bluebird bio, Inc

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc

AnGes, Inc

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

Orchard Therapeutics PLC

MolMed S.p.A.

Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Novartis AG

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.

Others

