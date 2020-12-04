Global Genetic Testing Market Outlook, 2022 - At-Home DNA Tests or Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Tests Gaining Momentum

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Genetic Testing Market Outlook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Global Genetic Testing Market Outlook 2022" provides a detailed analysis of the genetic testing market. The report also provides insight regarding the current and future perspectives of the market.

This report covers the major trends and drivers, and their impact on the market. The report also discusses some of the restraints that can hinder the growth of the market, as well as rising opportunities which can provide new dimensions to the industry.

The advent of genetic tests has revolutionized the molecular diagnostics and cytogenetic industry. It is one of the most rapidly growing segments in the molecular diagnostics industry, which helps in delivering customized health services or personalized medicine. The share of genetic testing is incessantly increasing in the market. Growing awareness about genetic testing, technological advances in genetic sequencing, and rising incidences of genetic diseases especially cancer are some of the major factors propelling the genetic testing market.

The segmentation of genetic testing markets has been done in the report on the basis of applications, diseases, and geographical regions.

Based on application, the genetic testing market is divided into Diagnostic Testing, Newborn Screening, Prenatal Testing, Carrier Screening, and Others. Diagnostic testing and Newborn screening are the major application areas of the genetic testing industry. The large shares of these applications can be attributed to the presence of huge players in the segment, and to the rising number of genetic tests performed for this purpose.

The Carrier Testing market is expected to witness the highest growth during 2017-2022. This growth is likely to be driven by the huge population opting for carrier screening of cystic fibrosis, exhibiting an unprecedented rise in the US. The report provides a current and forecasted market for each of the application areas of Genetic Testing.

The major disease profiles/conditions for which Genetic Testing is used include Alzheimer's Disease, Cystic Fibrosis, Cancer, Down Syndrome, and Others. Cancer accounts for the largest share amongst the diseases for which genetic testing is done. This large share can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cancer, which is expected to increase as the global population ages. Approximately 75-80% of all cancers are diagnosed in people aged 55 or older, and this pattern is expected to increase by 2020. The report provides a current and forecasted market for each of the genetic conditions of Genetic Testing.

Moreover, the report also contains markets for the major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America contributes the largest share in the global genetic testing market, followed by Europe. The presence of major players increased awareness, and higher disposable income, are some of the prominent factors that have led to North America being the market leader.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth during 2017-2022. The major reasons for the high growth are the increasing per capita income and gradual development of the healthcare sector in countries, such as India and China. North America and Europe are expected to grow at a modest rate due to the launch of new and innovative products in these markets.

The company profiles segment in this report is entirely devoted to profiling leading companies of the genetic testing industry including some major players like Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Cepheid, Agilent Technologies, and QIAGEN. This segment provides you access to the newly launched products, recent developments, and strengths and weaknesses of these companies to deliver a clear understanding/view of the competitive landscape. Overall, the report will prove to be a complete source of knowledge and analysis for clients and potential investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Analyst View

2. Research Methodology

3. Genetic Testing Overview
3.1 Applications and Advantages
3.2 Methods
3.3 Genetic Testing Laboratories - Unmet Need Analysis

4. Industry Overview
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases
4.1.2 Growth in Ageing Population
4.1.3 Increasing Government Initiatives
4.1.4 Rising Investments in Genetic Testing Market
4.1.5 Incessant Launch of New Genetic Tests
4.2 Challenges
4.2.1 Low Awareness for Genetic Testing in Developing Countries
4.2.2 High Cost of Genetic Tests
4.2.3 Varying Reimbursement Policies
4.2.4 Ethical and Policy Issues
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
4.3.2 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)
4.3.3 Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) for Cancer
4.3.4 Personalized Medicine
4.4 Trends
4.4.1 Genetic Testing in Oncology: Gaining Momentum
4.4.2 Strong Demand for Pharmacogenomics
4.4.3 At-Home DNA Tests or Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Tests

5. Global Genetic Testing Market Outlook

6. Global Genetic Testing Market by Application
6.1 Carrier Testing
6.2 Diagnostic Testing
6.3 New Born Screening
6.4 Predictive & Pre-Symptomatic Testing
6.5 Prenatal Testing
6.6 Others

7. Global Genetic Testing Market by Disease
7.1 Alzheimer's Disease
7.2 Cystic Fibrosis
7.3 Cancer
7.4 Down Syndrome
7.5 Others

8. Global Genetic Testing Market by Geography
8.1 North America
8.2 Europe
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

9. Genetic Testing Regulations

10. Mergers & Acquisitions

11. Company Profiles (Overview, Product Offering, Financials, Developments, Strength & Weakness)
11.1 Abbott Laboratories
11.2 Roche Diagnostics
11.3 Myriad Genetics, Inc.
11.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
11.5 Agilent Technologies, Inc.
11.6 Hologic, Inc.
11.7 Illumina, Inc.
11.8 QIAGEN N.V.
11.9 Cepheid
11.10 Quest Diagnostics

