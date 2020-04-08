The Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market is expected to grow by $ 9.5 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the geothermal heat pump market and it is poised to grow by $ 9.5 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on geothermal heat pump market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising global energy consumption, operational benefits of geothermal heat pumps over conventional systems, and volatility in oil prices and increase in electricity prices boost the demand for geothermal energy. In addition, the rising global energy consumption is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The geothermal heat pump market market analysis include end-user segment and geographic landscapes
The geothermal heat pump market is segmented as below:
• By End-user
• Residential
• Non-residential
• By Geographic Landscape
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA
• North America
• South America
This study identifies emergence of building energy management system (BEMs) as one of the prime reasons driving the geothermal heat pump market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our geothermal heat pump market covers the following areas:
• Geothermal Heat Pump Market sizing
• Geothermal Heat Pump Market forecast
• Geothermal Heat Pump Market industry analysis
