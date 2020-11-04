    Advertisement

    Global Glass Wool Insulation Industry

    Global Glass Wool Insulation Market to Reach US$11. 5 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Glass Wool Insulation estimated at US$9. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.

    5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Residential Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.9% CAGR to reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial & Industrial Construction segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.8% share of the global Glass Wool Insulation market.

    The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

    The Glass Wool Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.

    Industrial & HVAC Applications Segment Corners a 16.8% Share in 2020

    In the global Industrial & HVAC Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Alghanim Industries

    • Bradford Insulation Industries Ltd.

    • Chez Knauf Insulation SPRL

    • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

    • Johns Manville Corporation

    • Owens Corning

    • URSA Insulation SA




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Glass Wool Insulation Competitor Market Share Scenario
    Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Glass Wool Insulation Global Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Glass Wool Insulation Global Retrospective Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Residential Construction (Application) Global
    Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 5: Residential Construction (Application) Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 6: Residential Construction (Application) Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
    VS 2027

    Table 7: Commercial & Industrial Construction (Application)
    Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 8: Commercial & Industrial Construction (Application)
    Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2012-2019

    Table 9: Commercial & Industrial Construction (Application)
    Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Industrial & HVAC Applications (Application) Global
    Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 11: Industrial & HVAC Applications (Application)
    Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2012-2019

    Table 12: Industrial & HVAC Applications (Application) Market
    Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: Appliances & Other Applications (Application) Demand
    Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 14: Appliances & Other Applications (Application)
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2012-2019

    Table 15: Appliances & Other Applications (Application) Share
    Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Glass Wool Insulation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
    2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 16: United States Glass Wool Insulation Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 17: Glass Wool Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in the
    United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 18: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Breakdown in the
    United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 19: Canadian Glass Wool Insulation Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 20: Glass Wool Insulation Market in Canada: Summarization
    of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 21: Canadian Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Glass
    Wool Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 23: Japanese Glass Wool Insulation Market in US$ Million
    by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 24: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Shift in Japan by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 25: Chinese Demand for Glass Wool Insulation in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 26: Glass Wool Insulation Market Review in China in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 27: Chinese Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Breakdown
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Glass Wool Insulation Market: Competitor Market Share
    Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 28: European Glass Wool Insulation Market Demand Scenario
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 29: Glass Wool Insulation Market in Europe: A Historic
    Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 30: European Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Shift by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 31: European Glass Wool Insulation Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 32: Glass Wool Insulation Market in Europe: Summarization
    of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 33: European Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 34: Glass Wool Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 35: French Glass Wool Insulation Historic Market Review
    in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 36: French Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 37: Glass Wool Insulation Market in Germany: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 38: German Glass Wool Insulation Market in Retrospect in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 39: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Distribution in
    Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 40: Italian Demand for Glass Wool Insulation in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 41: Glass Wool Insulation Market Review in Italy in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 42: Italian Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Breakdown
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Glass Wool Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 44: United Kingdom Glass Wool Insulation Market in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 45: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Shift in the
    United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 46: Spanish Glass Wool Insulation Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 47: Glass Wool Insulation Market in Spain: Summarization
    of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 48: Spanish Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 49: Russian Glass Wool Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts
    in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 50: Glass Wool Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in
    Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 51: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Breakdown in
    Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 52: Rest of Europe Glass Wool Insulation Addressable
    Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 53: Glass Wool Insulation Market in Rest of Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 54: Rest of Europe Glass Wool Insulation Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 55: Asia-Pacific Glass Wool Insulation Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 56: Glass Wool Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 57: Asia-Pacific Glass Wool Insulation Market Share
    Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 58: Glass Wool Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 59: Asia-Pacific Glass Wool Insulation Historic Market
    Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 60: Asia-Pacific Glass Wool Insulation Market Share
    Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 61: Glass Wool Insulation Market in Australia: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 62: Australian Glass Wool Insulation Market in Retrospect
    in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 63: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Distribution in
    Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 64: Indian Glass Wool Insulation Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 65: Glass Wool Insulation Market in India: Summarization
    of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 66: Indian Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 67: Glass Wool Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 68: South Korean Glass Wool Insulation Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 69: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Distribution in
    South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for Glass Wool Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Glass Wool Insulation Market in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 72: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Shift in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 73: Latin American Glass Wool Insulation Market Trends by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 74: Glass Wool Insulation Market in Latin America in US$
    Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 75: Latin American Glass Wool Insulation Market
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 76: Latin American Demand for Glass Wool Insulation in
    US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 77: Glass Wool Insulation Market Review in Latin America
    in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 78: Latin American Glass Wool Insulation Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 79: Argentinean Glass Wool Insulation Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 80: Glass Wool Insulation Market in Argentina:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 81: Argentinean Glass Wool Insulation Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 82: Glass Wool Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 83: Brazilian Glass Wool Insulation Historic Market
    Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 84: Brazilian Glass Wool Insulation Market Share
    Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 85: Glass Wool Insulation Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 86: Mexican Glass Wool Insulation Market in Retrospect in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 87: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Distribution in
    Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 88: Rest of Latin America Glass Wool Insulation Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 89: Glass Wool Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in
    Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 90: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Rest
    of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 91: The Middle East Glass Wool Insulation Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 92: Glass Wool Insulation Market in the Middle East by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 93: The Middle East Glass Wool Insulation Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 94: The Middle East Glass Wool Insulation Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 95: Glass Wool Insulation Market in the Middle East:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
    Application for 2012-2019

    Table 96: The Middle East Glass Wool Insulation Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IRAN
    Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Glass Wool
    Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 98: Iranian Glass Wool Insulation Market in US$ Million
    by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 99: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Shift in Iran by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 100: Israeli Glass Wool Insulation Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 101: Glass Wool Insulation Market in Israel:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 102: Israeli Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Glass Wool Insulation in
    US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 104: Glass Wool Insulation Market Review in Saudi Arabia
    in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 105: Saudi Arabian Glass Wool Insulation Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 106: Glass Wool Insulation Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 107: United Arab Emirates Glass Wool Insulation Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 108: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Distribution in
    United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 109: Glass Wool Insulation Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 110: Rest of Middle East Glass Wool Insulation Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Distribution in
    Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 112: African Glass Wool Insulation Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 113: Glass Wool Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in
    Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 114: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Breakdown in
    Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 49
