The Global Gluten-free Food Market is expected to grow by $ 3.19 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period
Global Gluten-free Food Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the gluten-free food market and it is poised to grow by $ 3. 19 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.
New York, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gluten-free Food Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793510/?utm_source=GNW
Our reports on the gluten-free food market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for gluten-free bakery products and increasing gluten-free food in restaurant menus. In addition, growing demand for gluten-free bakery products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The gluten-free food market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.
The gluten-free food market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Gluten-free bakery and confectionery products
• Gluten-free cereals and snacks
• Other gluten-free food products
By Geographical Landscapes
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• MEA
This study identifies the increasing awareness about health benefits of gluten-free food as one of the prime reasons driving the gluten-free food market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our gluten-free food market report covers the following areas:
• Gluten-free food market sizing
• Gluten-free food market forecast
• Gluten-free food market industry analysis
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793510/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001