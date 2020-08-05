Global Glycol Ethers Industry

Global Glycol Ethers Market to Reach $6. 5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Glycol Ethers estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.
5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.8% over the period 2020-2027. E-Series, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the P-Series segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Glycol Ethers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
BASF SE
DowDuPont, Inc.
Eastman Chemical Company
FBC Chemical Corporation
India Glycols Limited
INEOS Group
KH Neochem Co., Ltd.
LyondellBasell Industries NV
Nippon Nyukazai Co. Ltd.
Oxiteno
Recochem, Inc.
Royal Dutch Shell PLC
SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)
Sadara Chemical Company
Sasol Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Glycol Ethers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Glycol Ethers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Glycol Ethers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Glycol Ethers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: E-Series (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: E-Series (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: E-Series (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: P-Series (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: P-Series (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: P-Series (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Paints & Coatings (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Paints & Coatings (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Paints & Coatings (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Printing (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Printing (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Printing (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Cosmetics & Personal Care (Application) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Cosmetics & Personal Care (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Cosmetics & Personal Care (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Electronics (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Electronics (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Electronics (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Glycol Ethers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Glycol Ethers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Glycol Ethers Market in the United States by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Glycol Ethers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Glycol Ethers Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Glycol Ethers Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: Glycol Ethers Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Glycol Ethers Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Glycol Ethers Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Glycol Ethers Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Glycol Ethers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Glycol Ethers Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Glycol Ethers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Glycol Ethers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Glycol Ethers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Glycol Ethers Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Glycol
Ethers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Glycol Ethers Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Glycol Ethers Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Glycol Ethers Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Glycol Ethers Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Glycol Ethers Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Glycol Ethers in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Glycol Ethers Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Glycol Ethers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Glycol Ethers Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Glycol Ethers Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Glycol Ethers Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Glycol Ethers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Glycol Ethers Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Glycol Ethers Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Glycol Ethers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Glycol Ethers Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: Glycol Ethers Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Glycol Ethers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Glycol Ethers Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: French Glycol Ethers Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Glycol Ethers Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Glycol Ethers Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Glycol Ethers Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Glycol Ethers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Glycol Ethers Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Glycol Ethers Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Glycol Ethers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Glycol Ethers Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Glycol Ethers Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Glycol Ethers Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Glycol Ethers Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Glycol Ethers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Glycol Ethers Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Glycol Ethers in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Glycol Ethers Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Glycol Ethers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Glycol Ethers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Glycol Ethers Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Glycol Ethers Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Glycol Ethers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Glycol Ethers Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Glycol Ethers Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Glycol Ethers Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Glycol Ethers Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Glycol Ethers Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Glycol Ethers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Glycol Ethers Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Glycol Ethers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Glycol Ethers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Glycol Ethers Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Glycol Ethers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Glycol Ethers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Glycol Ethers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Glycol Ethers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Glycol Ethers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Glycol Ethers Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Glycol Ethers Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Glycol Ethers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Glycol Ethers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Glycol Ethers Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Glycol Ethers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Glycol Ethers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Glycol Ethers Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Glycol Ethers Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Glycol Ethers Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Glycol Ethers Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Glycol Ethers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Glycol Ethers Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Glycol Ethers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Glycol Ethers Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Glycol Ethers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Glycol Ethers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Glycol Ethers Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Glycol Ethers Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Glycol Ethers Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Glycol Ethers Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Glycol Ethers Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Glycol Ethers Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Glycol Ethers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Glycol Ethers Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Glycol Ethers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Glycol Ethers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Glycol Ethers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Glycol Ethers Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Glycol Ethers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Glycol Ethers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Glycol Ethers Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Glycol Ethers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Glycol Ethers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Glycol Ethers Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Glycol Ethers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Glycol Ethers Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Glycol Ethers Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Glycol Ethers Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 137: Glycol Ethers Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Glycol Ethers Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Glycol Ethers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Glycol Ethers Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Glycol Ethers Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Glycol Ethers in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Glycol Ethers Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Glycol Ethers Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Glycol Ethers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Glycol Ethers Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Glycol Ethers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Glycol Ethers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Glycol Ethers Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Glycol Ethers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Glycol Ethers Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Glycol Ethers Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Glycol Ethers Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Glycol Ethers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Glycol Ethers Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Glycol Ethers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Glycol Ethers Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Glycol Ethers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Glycol Ethers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Glycol Ethers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Glycol Ethers Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Glycol Ethers Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Glycol Ethers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Glycol Ethers Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Glycol Ethers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Glycol Ethers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Glycol Ethers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Glycol Ethers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Glycol Ethers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: Glycol Ethers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Glycol Ethers Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Glycol Ethers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Glycol Ethers Historic Market by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Glycol Ethers Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 175: The Middle East Glycol Ethers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Glycol Ethers Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Glycol Ethers Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Glycol Ethers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Glycol Ethers Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Glycol Ethers Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Glycol
Ethers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Glycol Ethers Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 183: Glycol Ethers Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Glycol Ethers Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 185: Glycol Ethers Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Glycol Ethers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Glycol Ethers Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 188: Glycol Ethers Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Glycol Ethers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Glycol Ethers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Glycol Ethers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Glycol Ethers Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Glycol Ethers in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Glycol Ethers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Glycol Ethers Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Glycol Ethers Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Glycol Ethers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Glycol Ethers Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Glycol Ethers Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Glycol Ethers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Glycol Ethers Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Glycol Ethers Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Glycol Ethers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Glycol Ethers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Glycol Ethers Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Glycol Ethers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Glycol Ethers Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Glycol Ethers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Glycol Ethers Market in Africa by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Glycol Ethers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Glycol Ethers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Glycol Ethers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: Glycol Ethers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
