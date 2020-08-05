    Advertisement

    Global Glycol Ethers Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Glycol Ethers Market to Reach $6. 5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Glycol Ethers estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.

    5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.8% over the period 2020-2027. E-Series, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the P-Series segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR

    The Glycol Ethers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • BASF SE

    • DowDuPont, Inc.

    • Eastman Chemical Company

    • FBC Chemical Corporation

    • India Glycols Limited

    • INEOS Group

    • KH Neochem Co., Ltd.

    • LyondellBasell Industries NV

    • Nippon Nyukazai Co. Ltd.

    • Oxiteno

    • Recochem, Inc.

    • Royal Dutch Shell PLC

    • SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

    • Sadara Chemical Company

    • Sasol Ltd.




    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 44
