Global Glycomics Market Report 2020: Market is Expected to Reach $2.43 Billion by 2026 from $1.08 Billion in 2020
DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glycomics Market by Product, by Application, by End-User, Geography Forecast Up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Globally, the Glycomics market is growing at a CAGR of ~14.49% during the forecast period of 2020 -2026
The major factors driving the glycomics market are advancements in technology used in glycomics instrumentation, increasing demand for the proteomics market, and funding for the proteomics and glycomics research support in the market growth. Somehow, the expensive tools used in the analyses is a restraint to some extent in the glycomics market growth.
Glycomics is the comprehensive study of the structure of the glycomes, including genetic, physiologic, pathologic, and other aspects of the given cell or organism. Glycomics study is majorly used in various applications such as drug discovery, oncology, immunology, and others.
Glycomics market is expanding globally, and the factors driving this market are increased research activities on glycomics research, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have been investing in research and development, and the development in the proteomics market. In addition, developing countries such as India and China are providing productive opportunities for vendors in this market. However, expensive tools are expected to hinder the glycomics market in the forecast period.
The Glycomics market based on the product is divided into enzymes, instruments, kits, carbohydrates, and reagents & chemicals. The enzyme segment has acquired the largest share in the glycomics market growth because the enzymes can be consumed, and the enzymes are largely used in the research and development and drug discovery processes.
In the application segment, the drug discovery and development is accounted to have the largest share in the glycomics market due to the increasing investments in research and development in the companies such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology along with increasing academic research institutes research activities in drug discovery.
Further, based on end-users, the market has been segmented into academic research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and clinical laboratories. Academic and research institutes have acquired the largest share in the market due to the increased research and development activities in the drug discovery in academic research institutes.
North America has been the major contributor in the glycomics market due to the increased funding and advanced technology used in the glycomics research and improvised R&D in pharmaceutical companies for drug discovery. Europe is also expected to take the second-largest share in the market growth.
Globally, developing countries are providing opportunities for the market players; in addition, the rise in the biomarker discoveries and the emerging countries provide the opportunity to the glycomics market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Industry Outlook
Industry Overview
Industry Trends
Market Snapshot
Market Definition
Market Outlook
PEST Analysis
Porter Five Forces
Related Markets
Market characteristics
Market Evolution
Market Trends and Impact
Advantages/Disadvantages of Market
Regulatory Impact
Market Offerings
Market Segmentation
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
DRO - Impact Analysis
Product: Market Size & Analysis
Overview
Enzymes
Glycosidases & Neuramidases
Glycosyltransferases & Sialytransferases
Other Enzymes
Instruments
Mass Spectrometry Instruments
Chromatography Instruments
Arrays
Other Instruments (electrophoresis instruments, NMR instruments, and HPLC columns)
Kits
Glycan Releasing Kits
Glycan Labelling Kits
Glycan Purification Kits
Other Kits
Carbohydrates
Oligosaccharides
Monosaccharides
Other Carbohydrates
Reagents & Chemicals
Application: Market Size & Analysis
Overview
Drug Discovery & Development
Disease Diagnostics
Other Applications
End User: Market Size & Analysis
Overview
Academic Research Institutes
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Clinical Laboratories
Geography: Market Size & Analysis
Overview
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Competitive Landscape
Competitor Comparison Analysis
Market Developments
Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships
Product Launches and execution
Vendor Profiles
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Overview
Product Offerings
Geographic Revenue
Business Units
Developments
Business Strategy
Merck KGaA
Agilent Technologies
Bruker
New England Biolabs
Danaher
Shimadzu Corporation
Takara Bio, Inc.
Waters Corporation
Companies to Watch
Raybiotech, Inc.
Overview
Market
Business Strategy
Z Biotech, Llc.
Chemily Glycoscience
Dextra Laboratories Ltd.
Lectenz Bio
Ludger Ltd.
Valiant Co., Ltd.
Sanyo Fine Co., Ltd.
Analyst Opinion
