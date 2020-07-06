The Global Gourmet Ice Cream Market is expected to grow by $ 2.5 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Gourmet Ice Cream Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the gourmet ice cream market and it is poised to grow by $ 2.5 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on gourmet ice cream market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of innovative flavors and diet-friendly ice creams and health benefits of gelato. In addition, significant increase in disposable income is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The gourmet ice cream market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The gourmet ice cream market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Gelato

• Sorbet

• Frozen custard

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing influence of online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the gourmet ice cream market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for premium products, and growing culture of socializing in gelaterias and ice cream parlors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our gourmet ice cream market covers the following areas:

• Gourmet ice cream market sizing

• Gourmet ice cream market forecast

• Gourmet ice cream market industry analysis



