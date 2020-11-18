Global Green Cement Industry

Global Green Cement Market to Reach $46.2 Billion by 2027

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Green Cement estimated at US$18.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fly-ash Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.2% CAGR and reach US$16.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Slag Based segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR



The Green Cement market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 11.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.8% CAGR.



Recycled Aggregates Segment to Record 12.4% CAGR



In the global Recycled Aggregates segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

China National Building Material Co., Ltd.

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited

Ecocem Ireland Ltd.

HeidelbergCement AG

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

Taiwan Cement Corporation

Votorantim Cimentos Ltd.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Green Cement Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Green Cement Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Green Cement Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Green Cement Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Fly-ash Based (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Fly-ash Based (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Fly-ash Based (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Slag Based (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Slag Based (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Slag Based (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Recycled Aggregates (Product Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Recycled Aggregates (Product Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Recycled Aggregates (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Residential (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Residential (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Residential (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Commercial (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Commercial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Commercial (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Green Cement Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Green Cement Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Green Cement Market in the United States by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Green Cement Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Green Cement Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Green Cement Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: Green Cement Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Green Cement Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Green Cement Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Green Cement Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Green Cement Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Green Cement Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Green Cement Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Green Cement: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Green Cement Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Green Cement Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Green

Cement in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Green Cement Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Green Cement Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Green Cement Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Green Cement Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Green Cement Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Green Cement in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Green Cement Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Green Cement Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Green Cement Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Green Cement Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Green Cement Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Green Cement Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Green Cement Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Green Cement Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Green Cement Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Green Cement Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Green Cement Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Green Cement Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Green Cement Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: French Green Cement Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Green Cement Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Green Cement Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Green Cement Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Green Cement Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Green Cement Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Green Cement Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Green Cement Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Green Cement Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Green Cement Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Green Cement Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Green Cement Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Green Cement Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Green Cement Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Green Cement in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Green Cement Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Green Cement Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Green Cement: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Green Cement Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Green Cement Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Green Cement in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Green Cement Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Green Cement Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Green Cement Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 83: Green Cement Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Europe Green Cement Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Green Cement Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 86: Green Cement Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Europe Green Cement Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 88: Green Cement Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Green Cement Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Green Cement Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Green Cement Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Green Cement Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Green Cement Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Rest of World Green Cement Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Rest of World Green Cement Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: Green Cement Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 97: Rest of World Green Cement Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Green Cement Market in Rest of World: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of World Green Cement Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

