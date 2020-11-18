Global Green Cement Industry

Global Green Cement Market to Reach $46.2 Billion by 2027

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Green Cement estimated at US$18.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fly-ash Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.2% CAGR and reach US$16.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Slag Based segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960959/?utm_source=PRN


The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR

The Green Cement market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 11.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.8% CAGR.

Recycled Aggregates Segment to Record 12.4% CAGR

In the global Recycled Aggregates segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited

  • Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

  • China National Building Material Co., Ltd.

  • China Resources Cement Holdings Limited

  • Ecocem Ireland Ltd.

  • HeidelbergCement AG

  • LafargeHolcim Ltd.

  • Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

  • Taiwan Cement Corporation

  • Votorantim Cimentos Ltd.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Green Cement Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Green Cement Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Green Cement Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Green Cement Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Fly-ash Based (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Fly-ash Based (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Fly-ash Based (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Slag Based (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Slag Based (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Slag Based (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Recycled Aggregates (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Recycled Aggregates (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019

Table 12: Recycled Aggregates (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 13: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027

Table 14: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Residential (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 17: Residential (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 18: Residential (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Commercial (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027

Table 20: Commercial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Commercial (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Green Cement Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Green Cement Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 26: Green Cement Market in the United States by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 27: United States Green Cement Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: United States Green Cement Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 29: Green Cement Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 30: Green Cement Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Green Cement Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 32: Canadian Green Cement Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 33: Green Cement Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 34: Canadian Green Cement Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: Green Cement Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019

Table 36: Canadian Green Cement Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Green Cement: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 38: Green Cement Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 39: Japanese Green Cement Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Green
Cement in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Japanese Green Cement Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 42: Green Cement Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Green Cement Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 44: Green Cement Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 45: Chinese Green Cement Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Green Cement in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 47: Green Cement Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 48: Chinese Green Cement Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Green Cement Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Green Cement Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 50: Green Cement Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 51: European Green Cement Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 52: European Green Cement Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027

Table 53: Green Cement Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 54: European Green Cement Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 55: European Green Cement Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 56: Green Cement Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019

Table 57: European Green Cement Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 58: Green Cement Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 59: French Green Cement Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 60: French Green Cement Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 61: Green Cement Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 62: French Green Cement Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 63: French Green Cement Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 64: Green Cement Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 65: German Green Cement Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 66: German Green Cement Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 67: Green Cement Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 68: German Green Cement Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 69: Green Cement Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 70: Italian Green Cement Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 71: Green Cement Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 72: Italian Green Cement Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 73: Italian Demand for Green Cement in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 74: Green Cement Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 75: Italian Green Cement Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Green Cement: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 77: Green Cement Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 78: United Kingdom Green Cement Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Green Cement in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 80: United Kingdom Green Cement Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 81: Green Cement Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Green Cement Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027

Table 83: Green Cement Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 84: Rest of Europe Green Cement Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 85: Rest of Europe Green Cement Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 86: Green Cement Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019

Table 87: Rest of Europe Green Cement Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Green Cement Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Green Cement Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Green Cement Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 91: Green Cement Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Green Cement Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Green Cement Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Green Cement Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 95: Rest of World Green Cement Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 96: Green Cement Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 97: Rest of World Green Cement Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 98: Green Cement Market in Rest of World: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019

Table 99: Rest of World Green Cement Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
