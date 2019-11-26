Global greenhouse gas levels reach new record

The United Nations' World Meteorological Organization said Monday that globally averaged concentrations of carbon dioxide reached a record-breaking 407.8 parts per million in 2018. That surpassed the previous high, which was set the year before. "There is no sign of a slowdown, let alone a decline, in greenhouse gases concentration in the atmosphere despite all the commitments under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change," said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas, adding that the last time the Earth experienced a comparable concentration of carbon dioxide was 3-5 million years ago. Executive Director of the U.N. Environment Program Inger Andersen said the WMO's findings "point us in a clear direction" of "radical transformations" or we will "face the consequences" of climate change.

More stories from theweek.com

Welcome to the vengeance election

Democrats, don't hand impeachment to Mitch McConnell

3 Maryland men arrested as teens for murder exonerated after serving 36 years behind bars

