Global Grow Lights Market to Reach $7. 2 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Grow Lights estimated at US$3. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.

New York, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Grow Lights Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899594/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. HID, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.8% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fluorescent segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $964.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR



The Grow Lights market in the U.S. is estimated at US$964.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.



LED Segment to Record 11.1% CAGR



In the global LED segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$941.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 12.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Story continues

Aerofarms LLC

Emium LLC

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc.

Gavita International B.V.

General Electric Company

Heliospectra AB

Hortilux Schreder B.V.

Illumitex, Inc.

Indulux Technologies Inc.

Iwasaki Electric Co., Ltd.

LumiGrow, Inc.

Osram Licht AG

Royal Philips Electronics N.V.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899594/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Grow Light Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Grow Lights Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Grow Lights Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: HID (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: HID (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Fluorescent (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Fluorescent (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: LED (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: LED (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Full Spectrum (Spectrum) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Full Spectrum (Spectrum) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Partial Spectrum (Spectrum) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Partial Spectrum (Spectrum) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 15: Indoor Farming (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Indoor Farming (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Commercial Greenhouse (Application) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: Commercial Greenhouse (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Vertical Farming (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 20: Vertical Farming (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Grow Light Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 23: Grow Lights Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 24: United States Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Grow Lights Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Spectrum: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: United States Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by

Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027



Table 27: United States Grow Lights Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 29: Grow Lights Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million

by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 30: Canadian Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Canadian Grow Lights Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Spectrum: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Grow Lights Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Spectrum for 2020 and 2027



Table 33: Canadian Grow Lights Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 34: Canadian Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 35: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Grow Lights

Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 36: Japanese Grow Lights Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Market for Grow Lights: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Spectrum for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Japanese Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by

Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Grow

Lights in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 40: Grow Lights Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 41: Grow Lights Market Estimates and Forecasts in China

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 42: Grow Lights Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Grow Lights Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Spectrum for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Chinese Grow Lights Market by Spectrum: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 45: Chinese Demand for Grow Lights in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 46: Chinese Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Grow Light Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

( in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 47: European Grow Lights Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 48: European Grow Lights Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Grow Lights Market Assessment in US$ Million

by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 50: Grow Lights Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of

Salesby Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 51: European Grow Lights Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Spectrum: 2020-2027



Table 52: European Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by

Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: European Grow Lights Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 54: European Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: French Grow Lights Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 56: French Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: Grow Lights Market in France by Spectrum: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 58: French Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by Spectrum:

2020 VS 2027



Table 59: Grow Lights Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 60: French Grow Lights Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: German Grow Lights Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 62: German Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 63: Grow Lights Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Spectrum for the Period

2020-2027



Table 64: German Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by

Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027



Table 65: Grow Lights Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 66: Grow Lights Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Grow Lights Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 68: Grow Lights Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 69: Italian Grow Lights Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Spectrum for the Period 2020-2027



Table 70: Italian Grow Lights Market by Spectrum: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 71: Italian Demand for Grow Lights in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 72: Italian Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Grow

Lights Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 74: United Kingdom Grow Lights Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 75: United Kingdom Market for Grow Lights: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Spectrum for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by

Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Grow Lights in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 78: Grow Lights Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Grow Lights Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Million

by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 80: Spanish Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 81: Spanish Grow Lights Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Spectrum: 2020 to 2027



Table 82: Grow Lights Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Spectrum for 2020 and 2027



Table 83: Spanish Grow Lights Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 84: Spanish Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Grow Lights Market in US$ Million in Russia by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 86: Russian Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 87: Russian Grow Lights Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Spectrum: 2020 to 2027



Table 88: Russian Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by

Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027



Table 89: Russian Grow Lights Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 90: Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Grow Lights Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 92: Grow Lights Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 93: Rest of Europe Grow Lights Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Spectrum: 2020-2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by

Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027



Table 95: Rest of Europe Grow Lights Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 96: Rest of Europe Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Grow Lights Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Grow Lights Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Grow Lights Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 101: Grow Lights Market in Asia-Pacific by Spectrum:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by

Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Grow Lights Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Grow Lights Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2020 and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 105: Australian Grow Lights Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 106: Australian Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 107: Grow Lights Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Spectrum for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 108: Australian Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by

Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Grow Lights Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Grow Lights Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 111: Grow Lights Market Analysis in India in US$ Million

by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 112: Indian Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 113: Indian Grow Lights Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Spectrum: 2020 to 2027



Table 114: Grow Lights Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Spectrum for 2020 and 2027



Table 115: Indian Grow Lights Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 117: Grow Lights Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 118: Grow Lights Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 119: Grow Lights Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Spectrum for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 120: Grow Lights Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Grow Lights Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Grow Lights Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Grow Lights Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Grow Lights Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Grow Lights: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Spectrum for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Grow Lights Market Share

Analysis by Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Grow Lights in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Grow Lights Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 129: Latin American Grow Lights Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 130: Latin American Grow Lights Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 131: Grow Lights Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin

America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 132: Grow Lights Market in Latin America : Percentage

Analysisby Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Grow Lights Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Spectrum for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Latin American Grow Lights Marketby Spectrum:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 135: Latin American Demand for Grow Lights in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 136: Latin American Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 137: Argentinean Grow Lights Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 138: Grow Lights Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 139: Argentinean Grow Lights Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Spectrum: 2020-2027



Table 140: Argentinean Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by

Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027



Table 141: Argentinean Grow Lights Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 142: Argentinean Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 143: Brazilian Grow Lights Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 144: Brazilian Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Grow Lights Market in Brazil by Spectrum: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by

Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027



Table 147: Grow Lights Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 148: Brazilian Grow Lights Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



MEXICO

Table 149: Mexican Grow Lights Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 150: Mexican Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Grow Lights Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Spectrum for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by

Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027



Table 153: Grow Lights Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 154: Grow Lights Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 155: Grow Lights Market in US$ Million in Rest of Latin

America by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 156: Rest of Latin America Grow Lights Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Latin America Grow Lights Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Spectrum: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Rest of Latin America Grow Lights Market Share

Breakdown by Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Grow Lights Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 160: Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 161: The Middle East Grow Lights Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 162: The Middle East Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East Grow Lights Market Analysis in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 164: The Middle East Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 165: The Middle East Grow Lights Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Spectrum: 2020 to 2027



Table 166: Grow Lights Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Salesby Spectrum for 2020 and 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Grow Lights Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 168: The Middle East Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Grow Lights

Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 170: Iranian Grow Lights Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 171: Iranian Market for Grow Lights: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Spectrum for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 172: Iranian Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by

Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027



Table 173: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Grow

Lights in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 174: Grow Lights Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Grow Lights Market Assessment in US$ Million

by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 176: Grow Lights Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 177: Israeli Grow Lights Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Spectrum: 2020-2027



Table 178: Israeli Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by

Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027



Table 179: Israeli Grow Lights Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 180: Israeli Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Grow Lights Market Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 182: Grow Lights Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Grow Lights Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Spectrum for the Period 2020-2027



Table 184: Saudi Arabian Grow Lights Market by Spectrum:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 185: Saudi Arabian Demand for Grow Lights in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Grow Lights Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Grow Lights Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 189: Grow Lights Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Spectrum for the Period 2020-2027



Table 190: Grow Lights Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027



Table 191: Grow Lights Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 192: Grow Lights Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Rest of Middle East Grow Lights Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East Grow Lights Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 195: Grow Lights Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Spectrum

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 196: Rest of Middle East Grow Lights Market Share

Breakdown by Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027



Table 197: Grow Lights Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 198: Grow Lights Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 199: Grow Lights Market in US$ Million in Africa by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 200: African Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 201: African Grow Lights Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Spectrum: 2020 to 2027



Table 202: African Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by

Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027



Table 203: African Grow Lights Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 204: Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899594/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



