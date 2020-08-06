    Advertisement

    Global Grow Lights Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Grow Lights Market to Reach $7. 2 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Grow Lights estimated at US$3. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.

    New York, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Grow Lights Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899594/?utm_source=GNW
    2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. HID, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.8% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fluorescent segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $964.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR

    The Grow Lights market in the U.S. is estimated at US$964.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.

    LED Segment to Record 11.1% CAGR

    In the global LED segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$941.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 12.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Aerofarms LLC

    • Emium LLC

    • Fluence Bioengineering, Inc.

    • Gavita International B.V.

    • General Electric Company

    • Heliospectra AB

    • Hortilux Schreder B.V.

    • Illumitex, Inc.

    • Indulux Technologies Inc.

    • Iwasaki Electric Co., Ltd.

    • LumiGrow, Inc.

    • Osram Licht AG

    • Royal Philips Electronics N.V.




    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899594/?utm_source=GNW

    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Grow Light Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
    2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Grow Lights Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Grow Lights Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
    Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 3: HID (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$
    Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 4: HID (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
    Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 5: Fluorescent (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
    Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 6: Fluorescent (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
    Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: LED (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
    US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: LED (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 9: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market Estimates
    and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 10: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 11: Full Spectrum (Spectrum) World Market by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 12: Full Spectrum (Spectrum) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: Partial Spectrum (Spectrum) World Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

    Table 14: Partial Spectrum (Spectrum) Market Percentage Share
    Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 15: Indoor Farming (Application) Global Opportunity
    Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 16: Indoor Farming (Application) Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 17: Commercial Greenhouse (Application) Worldwide Sales
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 18: Commercial Greenhouse (Application) Market Share
    Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: Vertical Farming (Application) Global Market
    Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 20: Vertical Farming (Application) Market Share Breakdown
    by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
    Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
    Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Grow Light Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 23: Grow Lights Market in US$ Million in the United
    States by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 24: United States Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
    Technology: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 25: United States Grow Lights Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Spectrum: 2020 to 2027

    Table 26: United States Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
    Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 27: United States Grow Lights Latent Demand Forecasts in
    US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 28: Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown in the United
    States by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 29: Grow Lights Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million
    by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 30: Canadian Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
    Technology: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 31: Canadian Grow Lights Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in US$ Million by Spectrum: 2020 to 2027

    Table 32: Grow Lights Market in Canada: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Spectrum for 2020 and 2027

    Table 33: Canadian Grow Lights Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 34: Canadian Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2020 VS 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 35: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Grow Lights
    Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 36: Japanese Grow Lights Market Percentage Share
    Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 37: Japanese Market for Grow Lights: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Spectrum for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 38: Japanese Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by
    Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 39: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Grow
    Lights in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 40: Grow Lights Market Share Shift in Japan by
    Application: 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 41: Grow Lights Market Estimates and Forecasts in China
    in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 42: Grow Lights Market in China: Percentage Share
    Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027

    Table 43: Chinese Grow Lights Market Growth Prospects in US$
    Million by Spectrum for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 44: Chinese Grow Lights Market by Spectrum: Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027

    Table 45: Chinese Demand for Grow Lights in US$ Million by
    Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 46: Chinese Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
    Application: 2020 VS 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Grow Light Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:
    ( in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 47: European Grow Lights Market Demand Scenario in US$
    Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

    Table 48: European Grow Lights Market Share Shift by
    Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 49: European Grow Lights Market Assessment in US$ Million
    by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 50: Grow Lights Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of
    Salesby Technology for 2020 and 2027

    Table 51: European Grow Lights Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in US$ Million by Spectrum: 2020-2027

    Table 52: European Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
    Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 53: European Grow Lights Addressable Market Opportunity
    in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 54: European Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 55: French Grow Lights Market Estimates and Projections
    in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 56: French Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
    Technology: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 57: Grow Lights Market in France by Spectrum: Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 58: French Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by Spectrum:
    2020 VS 2027

    Table 59: Grow Lights Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
    US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 60: French Grow Lights Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
    Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 61: German Grow Lights Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
    Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 62: German Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
    Technology: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 63: Grow Lights Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
    and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Spectrum for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 64: German Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
    Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 65: Grow Lights Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 66: Grow Lights Market Share Distribution in Germany by
    Application: 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 67: Grow Lights Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy
    in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 68: Grow Lights Market in Italy: Percentage Share
    Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027

    Table 69: Italian Grow Lights Market Growth Prospects in US$
    Million by Spectrum for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 70: Italian Grow Lights Market by Spectrum: Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027

    Table 71: Italian Demand for Grow Lights in US$ Million by
    Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 72: Italian Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
    Application: 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 73: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Grow
    Lights Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 74: United Kingdom Grow Lights Market Percentage Share
    Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 75: United Kingdom Market for Grow Lights: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Spectrum for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 76: United Kingdom Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by
    Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 77: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Grow Lights in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 78: Grow Lights Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
    by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 79: Grow Lights Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Million
    by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 80: Spanish Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
    Technology: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 81: Spanish Grow Lights Market Estimates and Forecasts in
    US$ Million by Spectrum: 2020 to 2027

    Table 82: Grow Lights Market in Spain: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Spectrum for 2020 and 2027

    Table 83: Spanish Grow Lights Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 84: Spanish Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2020 VS 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 85: Grow Lights Market in US$ Million in Russia by
    Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 86: Russian Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
    Technology: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 87: Russian Grow Lights Market Estimates and Projections
    in US$ Million by Spectrum: 2020 to 2027

    Table 88: Russian Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
    Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 89: Russian Grow Lights Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 90: Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
    Application: 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 91: Rest of Europe Grow Lights Market Assessment in US$
    Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 92: Grow Lights Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027

    Table 93: Rest of Europe Grow Lights Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Spectrum: 2020-2027

    Table 94: Rest of Europe Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
    Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 95: Rest of Europe Grow Lights Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 96: Rest of Europe Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 97: Asia-Pacific Grow Lights Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 98: Asia-Pacific Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by
    Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 99: Asia-Pacific Grow Lights Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 100: Asia-Pacific Grow Lights Historic Market Analysis in
    US$ Million by Technology: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 101: Grow Lights Market in Asia-Pacific by Spectrum:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 102: Asia-Pacific Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by
    Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 103: Grow Lights Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 104: Asia-Pacific Grow Lights Market Share Analysis:
    A 7-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2020 and 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 105: Australian Grow Lights Latent Demand Forecasts in
    US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 106: Australian Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
    Technology: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 107: Grow Lights Market in Australia: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Spectrum for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 108: Australian Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
    Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 109: Grow Lights Market in Australia: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 110: Grow Lights Market Share Distribution in Australia
    by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 111: Grow Lights Market Analysis in India in US$ Million
    by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 112: Indian Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
    Technology: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 113: Indian Grow Lights Market Estimates and Forecasts in
    US$ Million by Spectrum: 2020 to 2027

    Table 114: Grow Lights Market in India: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Spectrum for 2020 and 2027

    Table 115: Indian Grow Lights Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 116: Indian Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2020 VS 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 117: Grow Lights Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 118: Grow Lights Market Share Distribution in South Korea
    by Technology: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 119: Grow Lights Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Spectrum for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 120: Grow Lights Market Share Distribution in South Korea
    by Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 121: Grow Lights Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 122: Grow Lights Market Share Distribution in South Korea
    by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
    Grow Lights Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Grow Lights Market Percentage
    Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Grow Lights: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Spectrum for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Grow Lights Market Share
    Analysis by Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for Grow Lights in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 128: Grow Lights Market Share Shift in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 129: Latin American Grow Lights Market Trends by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 130: Latin American Grow Lights Market Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027

    Table 131: Grow Lights Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin
    America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 132: Grow Lights Market in Latin America : Percentage
    Analysisby Technology for 2020 and 2027

    Table 133: Latin American Grow Lights Market Growth Prospects
    in US$ Million by Spectrum for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 134: Latin American Grow Lights Marketby Spectrum:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027

    Table 135: Latin American Demand for Grow Lights in US$ Million
    by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 136: Latin American Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
    Application: 2020 VS 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 137: Argentinean Grow Lights Market Assessment in US$
    Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 138: Grow Lights Market in Argentina: Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027

    Table 139: Argentinean Grow Lights Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Spectrum: 2020-2027

    Table 140: Argentinean Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
    Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 141: Argentinean Grow Lights Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 142: Argentinean Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 143: Brazilian Grow Lights Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 144: Brazilian Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
    Technology: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 145: Grow Lights Market in Brazil by Spectrum: Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 146: Brazilian Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by
    Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 147: Grow Lights Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
    in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 148: Brazilian Grow Lights Market Share Analysis:
    A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 149: Mexican Grow Lights Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
    Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 150: Mexican Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
    Technology: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 151: Grow Lights Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
    and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Spectrum for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 152: Mexican Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
    Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 153: Grow Lights Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 154: Grow Lights Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
    Application: 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 155: Grow Lights Market in US$ Million in Rest of Latin
    America by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 156: Rest of Latin America Grow Lights Market Share
    Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 157: Rest of Latin America Grow Lights Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by Spectrum: 2020 to 2027

    Table 158: Rest of Latin America Grow Lights Market Share
    Breakdown by Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 159: Rest of Latin America Grow Lights Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 160: Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
    America by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 161: The Middle East Grow Lights Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

    Table 162: The Middle East Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown
    by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027

    Table 163: The Middle East Grow Lights Market Analysis in US$
    Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 164: The Middle East Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown
    by Technology: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 165: The Middle East Grow Lights Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Spectrum: 2020 to 2027

    Table 166: Grow Lights Market in the Middle East: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Salesby Spectrum for 2020 and 2027

    Table 167: The Middle East Grow Lights Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 168: The Middle East Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2020 VS 2027

    IRAN
    Table 169: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Grow Lights
    Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 170: Iranian Grow Lights Market Percentage Share
    Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 171: Iranian Market for Grow Lights: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Spectrum for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 172: Iranian Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by
    Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 173: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Grow
    Lights in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 174: Grow Lights Market Share Shift in Iran by
    Application: 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 175: Israeli Grow Lights Market Assessment in US$ Million
    by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 176: Grow Lights Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown
    of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027

    Table 177: Israeli Grow Lights Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in US$ Million by Spectrum: 2020-2027

    Table 178: Israeli Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
    Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 179: Israeli Grow Lights Addressable Market Opportunity
    in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 180: Israeli Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 181: Grow Lights Market Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi
    Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 182: Grow Lights Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share
    Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027

    Table 183: Saudi Arabian Grow Lights Market Growth Prospects in
    US$ Million by Spectrum for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 184: Saudi Arabian Grow Lights Market by Spectrum:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027

    Table 185: Saudi Arabian Demand for Grow Lights in US$ Million
    by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 186: Saudi Arabian Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
    Application: 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 187: Grow Lights Market in the United Arab Emirates:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Technology for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 188: Grow Lights Market Share Distribution in United Arab
    Emirates by Technology: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 189: Grow Lights Market in the United Arab Emirates:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Spectrum for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 190: Grow Lights Market Share Distribution in United Arab
    Emirates by Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 191: Grow Lights Market in the United Arab Emirates:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 192: Grow Lights Market Share Distribution in United Arab
    Emirates by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 193: Rest of Middle East Grow Lights Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 194: Rest of Middle East Grow Lights Market Share
    Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 195: Grow Lights Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Spectrum
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 196: Rest of Middle East Grow Lights Market Share
    Breakdown by Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 197: Grow Lights Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 198: Grow Lights Market Share Distribution in Rest of
    Middle East by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 199: Grow Lights Market in US$ Million in Africa by
    Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 200: African Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
    Technology: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 201: African Grow Lights Market Estimates and Projections
    in US$ Million by Spectrum: 2020 to 2027

    Table 202: African Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
    Spectrum: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 203: African Grow Lights Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 204: Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
    Application: 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 46
    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899594/?utm_source=GNW

    About Reportlinker
    ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

    __________________________

    CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.