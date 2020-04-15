The Global Hand Sanitizer Market to Grow Over 600% due to Impact COVID-19 in 2019 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Hand Sanitizer Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected reach over $11 billion in 2020, registering YOY growth of over 600%. This market research report includes data-driven and deep market insights on the impact of COVID-19 across geographies, segments, and vendor landscape. Leverage Arizton's market analysis to take real-time strategic business decisions and enhance your product portfolios.

Arizton_Logo More

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global hand sanitizer market would realize an absolute growth of 305% – a phenomenal leap of over $3 billion revenue between 2016 and 2025. Buoyed by the growing demand for hand sanitizers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the market revenue will reach over $11 billion in 2020, registering YOY growth of over 600% from 2019. Registering a high growth CAGR of 18%, the healthcare segment will contribute $1.68 billion incremental revenue during 2019-2025. Contributing nearly 45% of the market revenue in 2019, the US, China , and Japan offer lucrative market potential for hand sanitizer vendors. Gel-based hand sanitizers will emerge as the most preferred type by contributing nearly $1 billion incremental revenue during 2019-2025. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are set to become a mandatory household good shedding off its previous perception of optional household item. The market is going to register highest mandatory demand (in 2020) and the precautionary demand (in 2021). However, 2022 onward, demand curve will start to normalize, indicating normalcy in demand for hand sanitizers.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, end-user, distribution, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 6 key vendors and 20 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/hand-sanitizer-market-2025

Hand Sanitizer Market – Segmentation

Foam-based hand sanitizers are a cost-effective alternative for several facilities. Also, they are likely to drop less, which makes them a perfect choice for away-from-home markets. K-12 schools, colleges, universities, hospitality, and other commercial sectors are the major adopters of foam-based hand cleansers with 70% ethyl alcohol content.

The healthcare sector is expected to generate the maximum revenue by 2025, owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19, which has increased the application. The sector has always been one of the key contributors to the global hand sanitizer market. The high-speed building of new hospitals and healthcare centers is further expected to increase the revenue for the healthcare sector. In March 2020 , more than 50 temporary hospitals were built across the world, leading to increased consumption of hand cleaners in the sector.

, more than 50 temporary hospitals were built across the world, leading to increased consumption of hand cleaners in the sector. Hand sanitizers are primarily sold through retail distribution channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, departmental stores, retail stores, and drug stores worldwide. Retail stores are the major revenue generators for several vendors in the hand sanitizer market. Therefore, these stores are important to promote their products.

Market Segmentation by Product

Gel-based

Liquid-based

Foam-based

Hand Wipes

Sprays

Market Segmentation by End-user

Healthcare

Hospitality

Residential

Corporate

Government & Military

Education

Market Segmentation by Distribution

Retail

Online

Hand Sanitizer Market – Dynamics

The manufacturing of hand sanitizers is quite simple and straightforward process. There are very few ingredients in hand sanitizers. The product has reached a level where there is a growing threat of commoditization looms over the market. To attract the end-users, vendors started investing me developing various variants of hand sanitizers in moving away from the established traditional offerings in the market and giving end-users with something unique. This led to the introduction of fragrances or scents in the hand sanitizers. Currently, there are many scented and flavored hand sanitizers available in the market with fragrances such as Fresh Fruit, Japanese Blossom, Ocean Breeze, Spring Blue, Aloe, Strawberry, orange, and grape, among others.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior

Growing Demand for Flavored & Organic Hand Sanitizers

Rise in Number of Healthcare-associated Infections

Growing Health Consciousness among Consumers





Hand Sanitizer Market – Geography

The US is the largest market for hand hygiene wash and sanitization in the world. Improved economic conditions have boosted the per capita GDP in the US. The rise in healthcare-associated infections results in about 89,000 deaths within the US annually. The H1N1 flu pandemic outbreak in the US resulted in 22 million US nationals being infected and over 4,000 dead, according to the US CDC. Hence, the increase in awareness and knowledge of novel infections is driving the demand for hand sanitizers in the country. Vendors such as GOJO Industries, with its brand Purell, have launched instant hand sanitizers which provide a quick solution to the hygiene troubles of individuals. These hand sanitizer vendors have ample opportunity for capitalizing on such openings thanks to campaigns and events organized by various entities such as the CDC or hospitals in the US such as Baptist Health, Cedars-Sinai, Mount Sinai Health, North Shore University Hospital, among others spreading awareness about maintaining a healthy hand hygiene environment.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/hand-sanitizer-market-2025

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Major Vendors

The 3M Company

Company GOJO Industries

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Reckitt Benckiser Group

The Unilever Group

Vi-Jon

Other vendors include - Bath & Body Works, Best Sanitizers, BODE Chemie, Chattem, Cleenol Group, Deb Group, EcoHydra Technologies, Ecolab, Henkel, Kimberly-Clark, Christeyns Food Hygiene, Kutol Products Company, Linkwell Deutschland, Lion Corporation, Medline Industries, Safetec of America, The Himalaya Drug Company, Vectair Systems, Whiteley Corporation, and Zoono Group.

Explore our consumer goods & retail technology profile to know more about the industry.