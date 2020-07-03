Global Hand Wash Market (2020 to 2026) - By Distribution Channels, End-user, Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast

DUBLIN, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hand Wash Market By Distribution Channels, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hand wash Market size is expected to reach $11.9 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Hand wash is a liquid soap that is less foamy because it doesn't need to cover a lot of surface area and is used very often all day. Hand washing, also called hand hygiene, is a method of cleaning hands to avoid microorganisms, dirt, or all other harmful objects to discourage disease spreading. Liquid hand wash is an antibacterial liquid that contains an active substance used to inhibit, destroy, or render the active bacteria on hands harmless.



Due to ease of use and the ability of liquid soaps to retain natural moisture in the hands, liquid hand washings are usually favored over soaps. Liquid hand wash is a multi-million-dollar industry, with continuous market opportunities due to advances in technology and research and development that have resulted in new offerings in the form of organic hand wash and sensitive skin hand wash, among others. The latest coronavirus pandemic has seen an increase in the use of personal hygiene products, stimulating the growth of the industry.



Hand-washing has become as imperative as breathing given the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted people to use the hand wash liquids as a minimal step to prevent the disease from spreading. As of May 30, 2020, as many as 5 million cases of coronavirus were confirmed worldwide, the reported death toll of which stood at around 2 lakhs.



With Russia, Iran, and other developing countries disclosing a spike in the number of new cases and the emerging second wave of COVID-19 in China, cost-effective ways to curb spread infection, such as social distancing and basic hand hygiene, are becoming increasingly prevalent. The uncertainty about releasing a vaccine over the time period has instilled fear in consumers and encouraged them to use hand washings. The World Health Organization (WHO), with the FDA and the CDC, suggests regular hand washing to prevent infection.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Johnson & Johnson, Unilever PLC, The Procter and Gamble Company, S.C. Johnson and Son, Inc. (The Caldrea Company), Beiersdorf AG, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, 3M Company, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Alticor Inc. (Amway Corporation), and Lion Corporation.



