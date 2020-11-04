    Advertisement

    Global Harvesting Machinery Industry

    Global Harvesting Machinery Market to Reach $35. 5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Harvesting Machinery estimated at US$26. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.

    New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Harvesting Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01340871/?utm_source=GNW
    5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the period 2020-2027.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR

    The Harvesting Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 171-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • AGCO Corporation

    • CLAAS KGaA mbH

    • CNH Industrial N.V.

    • Deere & Company (John Deere)

    • Dewulf NV

    • Kubota Corp.

    • Lovol Heavy Industry Co.Ltd.

    • Preet Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd.

    • Rostselmash

    • SAME Deutz Fahr

    • Sampo Rosenlew Ltd.




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Harvesting Machinery: Aiding Agricultural Efficiency
    Recent Market Activity
    Promising Prospects Characterize Long-term Market Outlook
    Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
    Key Challenges
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Harvesting Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
    (in %): 2020 & 2029
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
    AGCO Corporation (USA)
    CLAAS KGaA mbH (Germany)
    CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)
    Deere & Company (John Deere) (USA)
    Dewulf NV (Belgium)
    Kubota Corp. (Japan)
    Lovol Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
    Ploeger Machines BV (The Netherlands)
    Preet Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India)
    Rostselmash (Russia)
    SAME Deutz Fahr (Italy)
    Sampo Rosenlew Ltd. (Finland)

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
    Burgeoning Population: A Key Factor Driving Demand for
    Harvesting Machinery
    Mechanization Dictates Demand Patterns in Harvesting Machinery,
    Emerging Economies Drive Market Expansion
    Government Subsidies - An Important Component Supporting Farm
    Mechanization
    Impressive Capabilities to Drive Robotic Harvesting Machinery
    Implementation Globally
    Intelligence: The New Age Component of Harvesting Machines
    Innovative Sorrel-Harvesting Machine from Turner Innovations
    Comfort Features: An Important Value Addition Gaining Traction
    Demand for Bigger Equipment on the Rise
    Rise in Shift towards Biofuel Operated Harvesting Machinery
    Certified Used Machines Catch Up Globally
    Growing Demand for Biofuels Drives Opportunities for Harvesting
    Machinery

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Harvesting Machinery Global Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Harvesting Machinery Global Retrospective Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Harvesting Machinery Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    Market Analytics
    Table 4: United States Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Harvesting Machinery Market in the United States:
    A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    CANADA
    Table 6: Canadian Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 7: Canadian Harvesting Machinery Historic Market Review
    in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    JAPAN
    Table 8: Japanese Market for Harvesting Machinery: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 9: Harvesting Machinery Market in Japan: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019

    CHINA
    Table 10: Chinese Harvesting Machinery Market Growth Prospects
    in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 11: Harvesting Machinery Historic Market Analysis in
    China in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    Market Analytics
    Table 12: European Harvesting Machinery Market Demand Scenario
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 13: Harvesting Machinery Market in Europe: A Historic
    Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 14: European Harvesting Machinery Market Share Shift by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 15: Harvesting Machinery Market in France: Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 16: French Harvesting Machinery Historic Market Scenario
    in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    GERMANY
    Table 17: Harvesting Machinery Market in Germany: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 18: German Harvesting Machinery Historic Market Analysis
    in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    ITALY
    Table 19: Italian Harvesting Machinery Market Growth Prospects
    in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 20: Harvesting Machinery Historic Market Analysis in
    Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Harvesting Machinery:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 22: Harvesting Machinery Market in the United Kingdom:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019

    SPAIN
    Table 23: Spanish Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 24: Spanish Harvesting Machinery Historic Market Review
    in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    RUSSIA
    Table 25: Russian Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 26: Harvesting Machinery Market in Russia: A Historic
    Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 27: Rest of Europe Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 28: Harvesting Machinery Market in Rest of Europe in US$
    Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 29: Asia-Pacific Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 30: Harvesting Machinery Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 31: Asia-Pacific Harvesting Machinery Market Share
    Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 32: Harvesting Machinery Market in Australia: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 33: Australian Harvesting Machinery Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    INDIA
    Table 34: Indian Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 35: Indian Harvesting Machinery Historic Market Review in
    US$ Million: 2012-2019

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 36: Harvesting Machinery Market in South Korea: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 37: South Korean Harvesting Machinery Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Harvesting Machinery:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 39: Harvesting Machinery Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 40: Latin American Harvesting Machinery Market Trends by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 41: Harvesting Machinery Market in Latin America in US$
    Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 42: Latin American Harvesting Machinery Market Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 43: Argentinean Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 44: Harvesting Machinery Market in Argentina in US$
    Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    BRAZIL
    Table 45: Harvesting Machinery Market in Brazil: Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 46: Brazilian Harvesting Machinery Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    MEXICO
    Table 47: Harvesting Machinery Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 48: Mexican Harvesting Machinery Historic Market Analysis
    in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 49: Rest of Latin America Harvesting Machinery Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 50: Harvesting Machinery Market in Rest of Latin America:
    A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 51: The Middle East Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 52: Harvesting Machinery Market in the Middle East by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 53: The Middle East Harvesting Machinery Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    IRAN
    Table 54: Iranian Market for Harvesting Machinery: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 55: Harvesting Machinery Market in Iran: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019

    ISRAEL
    Table 56: Israeli Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 57: Harvesting Machinery Market in Israel in US$ Million:
    A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 58: Saudi Arabian Harvesting Machinery Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 59: Harvesting Machinery Historic Market Analysis in
    Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 60: Harvesting Machinery Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 61: United Arab Emirates Harvesting Machinery Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 62: Harvesting Machinery Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 63: Rest of Middle East Harvesting Machinery Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    AFRICA
    Table 64: African Harvesting Machinery Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 65: Harvesting Machinery Market in Africa: A Historic
    Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 75
