Global Harvesting Machinery Industry

Global Harvesting Machinery Market to Reach $35. 5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Harvesting Machinery estimated at US$26. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Harvesting Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 171-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AGCO Corporation

CLAAS KGaA mbH

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company (John Deere)

Dewulf NV

Kubota Corp.

Lovol Heavy Industry Co.Ltd.

Preet Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Rostselmash

SAME Deutz Fahr

Sampo Rosenlew Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Harvesting Machinery: Aiding Agricultural Efficiency

Recent Market Activity

Promising Prospects Characterize Long-term Market Outlook

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Challenges

Global Competitor Market Shares

Harvesting Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Burgeoning Population: A Key Factor Driving Demand for

Harvesting Machinery

Mechanization Dictates Demand Patterns in Harvesting Machinery,

Emerging Economies Drive Market Expansion

Government Subsidies - An Important Component Supporting Farm

Mechanization

Impressive Capabilities to Drive Robotic Harvesting Machinery

Implementation Globally

Intelligence: The New Age Component of Harvesting Machines

Innovative Sorrel-Harvesting Machine from Turner Innovations

Comfort Features: An Important Value Addition Gaining Traction

Demand for Bigger Equipment on the Rise

Rise in Shift towards Biofuel Operated Harvesting Machinery

Certified Used Machines Catch Up Globally

Growing Demand for Biofuels Drives Opportunities for Harvesting

Machinery



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 75

