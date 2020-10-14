    Advertisement

    Global Hazardous Location Thermostats Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Hazardous Location Thermostats Market to Reach $1. 1 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hazardous Location Thermostats estimated at US$710. 7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

    New York, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hazardous Location Thermostats Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819263/?utm_source=GNW
    1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.5% over the period 2020-2027. Line-Voltage Thermostats, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$695.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Low-Voltage Thermostats segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $192.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR

    The Hazardous Location Thermostats market in the U.S. is estimated at US$192.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$237.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • ABB Group

    • Emerson Electric Company

    • Heatrex

    • Honeywell International, Inc.

    • Indeeco

    • Johnson Controls, Inc.

    • Pentair PLC

    • Proliphix

    • R. Stahl AG

    • Schneider Electric SA

    • SSHC, Inc.

    • STEGO Elektrotechnik GmbH

    • Tempco Electric Heater Corporation

    • Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company




    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819263/?utm_source=GNW

    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Hazardous Location Thermostats Competitor Market Share Scenario
    Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Hazardous Location Thermostats Global Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Hazardous Location Thermostats Global Retrospective
    Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share Shift
    across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Line-Voltage Thermostats (Type) World Market by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Line-Voltage Thermostats (Type) Historic Market
    Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Line-Voltage Thermostats (Type) Market Share Breakdown
    of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Low-Voltage Thermostats (Type) Potential Growth
    Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Low-Voltage Thermostats (Type) Historic Market
    Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Low-Voltage Thermostats (Type) Market Sales Breakdown
    by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Oil Refineries (Application) Global Market Estimates &
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 11: Oil Refineries (Application) Retrospective Demand
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 12: Oil Refineries (Application) Market Share Breakdown
    by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: Petrochemical Plants (Application) Demand Potential
    Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 14: Petrochemical Plants (Application) Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 15: Petrochemical Plants (Application) Share Breakdown
    Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Pulp & Paper Millers (Application) Worldwide Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 17: Pulp & Paper Millers (Application) Global Historic
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 18: Pulp & Paper Millers (Application) Distribution of
    Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: Coal Mines (Application) Sales Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
    through 2027

    Table 20: Coal Mines (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
    in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

    Table 21: Coal Mines (Application) Global Market Share
    Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
    Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share (in %) by
    Company: 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 25: United States Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 26: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in the United
    States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
    2012-2019

    Table 27: United States Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 28: United States Hazardous Location Thermostats Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 29: Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Demand
    Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand
    for 2012-2019

    Table 30: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share Breakdown
    in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 31: Canadian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 32: Canadian Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic
    Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 33: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Canada:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 34: Canadian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 35: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Canada:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
    Application for 2012-2019

    Table 36: Canadian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 37: Japanese Market for Hazardous Location Thermostats:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 38: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Japan:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 39: Japanese Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
    Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hazardous
    Location Thermostats in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 41: Japanese Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 42: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share Shift in
    Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 43: Chinese Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 44: Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Market
    Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 45: Chinese Hazardous Location Thermostats Market by
    Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 46: Chinese Demand for Hazardous Location Thermostats in
    US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 47: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Review in China
    in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 48: Chinese Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Hazardous Location Thermostats Market: Competitor
    Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 49: European Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Demand
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 50: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Europe:
    A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 51: European Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
    Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 52: European Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 53: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Europe in
    US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 54: European Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 55: European Hazardous Location Thermostats Addressable
    Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 56: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 57: European Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 58: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in France by
    Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 59: French Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 60: French Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
    Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 61: Hazardous Location Thermostats Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 62: French Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Market
    Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 63: French Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
    Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 64: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Germany:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 65: German Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 66: German Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 67: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Germany:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 68: German Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 69: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
    Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 70: Italian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 71: Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Market
    Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 72: Italian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market by
    Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 73: Italian Demand for Hazardous Location Thermostats in
    US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 74: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Review in Italy
    in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 75: Italian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Hazardous Location
    Thermostats: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 77: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in the United
    Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 78: United Kingdom Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Hazardous Location Thermostats in US$ Thousand by Application:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 80: United Kingdom Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 81: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share Shift in
    the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 82: Spanish Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 83: Spanish Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic
    Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 84: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Spain:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 85: Spanish Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 86: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Spain:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
    Application for 2012-2019

    Table 87: Spanish Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 88: Russian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 89: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Russia by
    Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 90: Russian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 91: Russian Hazardous Location Thermostats Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 92: Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Demand
    Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 93: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share Breakdown
    in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 94: Rest of Europe Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 95: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Rest of
    Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 96: Rest of Europe Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 97: Rest of Europe Hazardous Location Thermostats
    Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
    2020-2027

    Table 98: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Rest of
    Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
    Application for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 99: Rest of Europe Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 100: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 101: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in
    Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 102: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 103: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in
    Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 104: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 105: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 106: Hazardous Location Thermostats Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
    2020-2027

    Table 107: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic
    Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 108: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 109: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Australia:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 110: Australian Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Australian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 112: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Australia:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 113: Australian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 114: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
    Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 115: Indian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 116: Indian Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic
    Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 117: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in India:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 118: Indian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 119: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in India:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
    Application for 2012-2019

    Table 120: Indian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 121: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in South
    Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
    by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 122: South Korean Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 123: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
    Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 124: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in South
    Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
    by Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 125: South Korean Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 126: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
    Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hazardous Location
    Thermostats: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 128: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hazardous Location Thermostats
    Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for Hazardous Location Thermostats in US$ Thousand by
    Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hazardous Location Thermostats
    Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 132: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share Shift in
    Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 133: Latin American Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

    Table 134: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Latin
    America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
    Perspective for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 135: Latin American Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 136: Latin American Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 137: Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Market
    Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 138: Latin American Hazardous Location Thermostats
    Marketby Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 139: Latin American Demand for Hazardous Location
    Thermostats in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 140: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Review in
    Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 141: Latin American Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 142: Argentinean Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 143: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Argentina
    in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 144: Argentinean Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 145: Argentinean Hazardous Location Thermostats
    Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
    2020-2027

    Table 146: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Argentina:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 147: Argentinean Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 148: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Brazil by
    Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 149: Brazilian Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 150: Brazilian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 151: Hazardous Location Thermostats Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 152: Brazilian Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic
    Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 153: Brazilian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 154: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Mexico:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 155: Mexican Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 156: Mexican Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 157: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Mexico:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 158: Mexican Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 159: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
    Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 160: Rest of Latin America Hazardous Location Thermostats
    Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 161: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Rest of
    Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
    2012-2019

    Table 162: Rest of Latin America Hazardous Location Thermostats
    Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 163: Rest of Latin America Hazardous Location Thermostats
    Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 164: Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Demand
    Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$
    Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 165: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
    Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020
    VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 166: The Middle East Hazardous Location Thermostats
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
    Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 167: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in the Middle
    East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 168: The Middle East Hazardous Location Thermostats
    Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 169: The Middle East Hazardous Location Thermostats
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 170: The Middle East Hazardous Location Thermostats
    Historic Marketby Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 171: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in the Middle
    East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020,
    and 2027

    Table 172: The Middle East Hazardous Location Thermostats
    Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 173: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in the Middle
    East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand
    by Application for 2012-2019

    Table 174: The Middle East Hazardous Location Thermostats
    Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IRAN
    Table 175: Iranian Market for Hazardous Location Thermostats:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 176: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Iran:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 177: Iranian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
    Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hazardous
    Location Thermostats in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 179: Iranian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 180: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share Shift in
    Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 181: Israeli Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 182: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Israel in
    US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 183: Israeli Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 184: Israeli Hazardous Location Thermostats Addressable
    Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 185: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Israel:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 186: Israeli Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 187: Saudi Arabian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 188: Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Market
    Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 189: Saudi Arabian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Hazardous Location
    Thermostats in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 191: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Review in
    Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 192: Saudi Arabian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 193: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in the United
    Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 194: United Arab Emirates Hazardous Location Thermostats
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 195: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
    Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 196: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in the United
    Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 197: United Arab Emirates Hazardous Location Thermostats
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
    2012-2019

    Table 198: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
    Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS
    2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 199: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Rest of
    Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 200: Rest of Middle East Hazardous Location Thermostats
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 201: Rest of Middle East Hazardous Location Thermostats
    Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 202: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Rest of
    Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
    Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 203: Rest of Middle East Hazardous Location Thermostats
    Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 204: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
    Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS
    2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 205: African Hazardous Location Thermostats Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 206: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Africa by
    Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 207: African Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 208: African Hazardous Location Thermostats Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 209: Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Demand
    Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 210: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share
    Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 41
    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819263/?utm_source=GNW

    About Reportlinker
    ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

    __________________________

    CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.