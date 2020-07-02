Global Hazardous Waste Management Market Outlook (2019 to 2027) - Featuring Veolia, Morgan Group & Suez Among Others

DUBLIN, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hazardous Waste Management - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hazardous Waste Management market accounted for $26.35 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $48.06 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth include a growing number of awareness programs for waste management, rapid urbanization and industrialization along with the rising population, increasing waste disposal activities, and government initiatives for waste management. However, the requirement of high capital investments is restricting the market growth.



Hazardous waste management refers to a carefully organized system in which wastes go through appropriate pathways to their ultimate elimination or disposal in ways that protect human health and the environment. It involves generation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous wastes. It involves reducing the amount of hazardous substances produced, treating hazardous wastes to reduce their toxicity, and applying sound engineering controls to reduce or eliminate exposures to these wastes.



By waste type, industrial & manufacturing waste segment is anticipated to grow at significant growth during the forecast period. This waste is considered to be one of the most hazardous waste materials produced. Some of the major wastes generated by the industries are paints, solvents, paper products, sandpaper, metals, industrial by-products and radioactive wastes. Governments all over the world are trying to keep the generation of industrial waste in control by imposing various laws and regulations on the industries to minimize the industrial and manufacturing waste to the maximum level and reduce their toxic effects.



On the basis of geography, North America is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period. Hospitals are major generators of medical waste in the U.S., owing to the increase in the number of surgical procedures performed in these settings and longer duration of hospital stays of patients suffering from chronic diseases. Canada is likely to significantly contribute to the hazardous waste management market in North America. Nuclear utilities as well as the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) are responsible for the disposal of nuclear wastes, primarily low level and intermediate level waste.



Some of the key players in hazardous waste management market include Veolia, Morgan Group, Suez, CLEAN HARBORS, INC., Bechtel Corporation, SMS Envocare Ltd, Waste Connections Inc., Waste Management, Inc., Recology Inc., Envion India, Stericycle Inc., Republic Services, Inc., Chloros Environmental Ltd, American Waste Management Services, Inc., Daniels SharpSmart, Inc., and Republic Services Inc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Hazardous Waste Management Market, By Treatment Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Physical & Chemical

5.3 Incineration

5.4 Autoclaving

5.5 Biological

5.6 Thermal



6 Global Hazardous Waste Management Market, By Waste Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pharmaceutical Waste

6.3 Sharps

6.4 Industrial & Manufacturing Waste

6.5 Pathological Waste

6.6 Corrosive

6.7 Toxic

6.8 Nuclear

6.9 Flammable

6.10 Domestic Waste

6.11 Explosive

6.12 Biomedical Waste

6.12.1 Infectious

6.12.2 Radioactive

6.13 Chemical



7 Global Hazardous Waste Management Market, By Treatment Site

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Site

7.3 Off Site



8 Global Hazardous Waste Management Market, By Service Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Treatment & Disposal

8.3 Collection, Transportation & Storage

8.4 Recycling



9 Global Hazardous Waste Management Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Medical

9.3 Industrial



10 Global Hazardous Waste Management Market, By Chemical Composition

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Organic

10.3 Inorganic



11 Global Hazardous Waste Management Market, By Disposal Method

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Deep Well Injection

11.3 Detonation

11.4 Land Burial

11.5 Engineered Storage

11.6 Ocean Dumping



12 Global Hazardous Waste Management Market, By Physical State

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Solid

12.3 Liquid

12.4 Sludge



13 Global Hazardous Waste Management Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.3 Mexico

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.2 UK

13.3.3 Italy

13.3.4 France

13.3.5 Spain

13.3.6 Rest of Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.4.1 Japan

13.4.2 China

13.4.3 India

13.4.4 Australia

13.4.5 New Zealand

13.4.6 South Korea

13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

13.5 South America

13.5.1 Argentina

13.5.2 Brazil

13.5.3 Chile

13.5.4 Rest of South America

13.6 Middle East & Africa

13.6.1 Saudi Arabia

13.6.2 UAE

13.6.3 Qatar

13.6.4 South Africa

13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



14 Key Developments

14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

14.3 New Product Launch

14.4 Expansions

14.5 Other Key Strategies



15 Company Profiling

15.1 Veolia

15.2 Morgan Group

15.3 Suez

15.4 CLEAN HARBORS, INC.

15.5 Bechtel Corporation

15.6 SMS Envocare Ltd

15.7 Waste Connections Inc.

15.8 Waste Management, Inc.

15.9 Recology Inc.

15.10 Envion India

15.11 Stericycle Inc.

15.12 Republic Services, Inc.

15.13 Chloros Environmental Ltd

15.14 American Waste Management Services, Inc.

15.15 Daniels SharpSmart, Inc.

15.16 Republic Services Inc.



