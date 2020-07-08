Global Health Drinks Market: Consumer Behavior Analysis by Countries, Buying Pattern Analysis, Demographics, Trends Analysis, Survey Findings and Results, Leading Companies and Their Market Strategies

The analyst has published a comprehensive research study based on a survey conducted to analyze the buying patterns, consumer behavior and impact of pricing on buying decisions

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05927294/?utm_source=PRN





The report also provides insights into the marketing strategies and steps taken by the companies to retain their market position in the local as well as global market. The study also provides insights into the factors affecting the buying decisions, consumer preferences, and the demographic factors promoting the growth of the products of the global health drinks market.



The global health drinks market size was valued at USD 478.10 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.06% in terms of value during the forecast period. Consumers approach wellness in a holistic view these days and they prefer drinks that give more health benefits to them. Several consumers want functional and healthy beverages and this trend is taking over drinks. Consumers have become more health-conscious, and they're willing to try healthier alternatives to traditional soft drinks. Healthy lifestyle trends have boosted the drinks industry as well as the frequent adoption of healthier beverages dominating social media channels and supermarket promotions. Enhanced beverages are gaining great market position, especially among consumers seeking out products good for their health with high sugar content as the price to pay. Celery juice cleanses are booming and celery juice has found itself being one of the trendiest beverages of the year so far. From improved digestion, to increase energy levels, celery juice appears to have what it takes to stick around for a while.



In the consumer survey, it is seen that 59% of consumers in North America purchase products that help save them time and effort. They prefer health drinks that support on-the-go lifestyles with less time in the working day to exercise. Nowadays, increasing the interest of the young generation in preventive measures shows a shift in awareness and behavior. Millennials are leading the charge by making health-promoting diet and lifestyle choices a priority, as recent studies indicate. These younger consumers are the most willing to take initiative on behalf of their well-being, and they are prepared to pay premium prices if necessary to achieve their goals. There's an emerging subcategory of drinkers, the "health-conscious drinker" that demands more than their simplistic drinking predecessors, and is looking to balance the social and physiological desires to consume alcohol, with the increasingly important need for health and support of the body and mind.



The United States, China, and Japan among top Markets for Health Drinks

FIGURE 1 GLOBAL HEALTH DRINKS MARKET BY COUNTRY, 2018 (REVENUE % SHARE)



The U.S. is the largest health drink consuming nation as it holds more than 65% market share of the North America sports nutrition market and approximately 20% market share of the global health drinks market. The factors such as the increasing popularity of health drinks among the young population and aggressive marketing strategies adopted by market players to expand consumer base are the key growth drivers for the in this country. China holds the second-largest market share by country owing to government programs such as Healthy China 2030. Japan and India also hold a significant share of the global health drinks market.



FIGURE 2 SOURCE OF AN INFORMATION ABOUT THE PRODUCT



The analyst has published a comprehensive research study based on a survey conducted to analyze the buying patterns, consumer behavior, and consumer preferences. The above figure shows the sources of information about the product from which consumer comes to know about the products. The majority of consumers come to know about the product from television followed by family and friends. Television advertisements have a substantial influence on consumers. The effective advertisement also influences well educated adults. Family and friends are a big influence on drinking. If a friend or relative starts drinking healthy drinks then you're more likely to do the same. Display at the retail outlets is also the most influencing source of information for the consumers.



Among the regions, Asia Pacific dominates the global health drinks market. It holds approximately 40% market share of the global health drinks market. Increasing significant growth potential for health drink products in emerging economies such as India, Japan, and China is likely to further expand the growth of the health drinks market over the forecast period. Improvement in standard of living in these countries due to rising disposable income and urbanization are the major factors supplementing the growth of the Asia-Pacific health drinks market. North America is the second-largest market for health drinks as it holds near about 30% market share of the global health drinks market. The factors such as rising health consciousness along with changing lifestyle with fast-paced living in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico is expected to boost the growth of North America health drinks market over the period 2020 to 2026.



Research Methodology



Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached through

• Key Opinion Leaders associated

• Internal and External subject matter experts

• Professionals and participants from LinkedIn, Hoovers, Factiva and Bloggers

• Our primary research respondents typically include

• Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

• Product/brand/marketing managers

• CXO level executives

• Regional/zonal/ country managers

• Vice President level executives.



Methods of Primary Research

• Computer-assisted telephone interview (CATI)

• Computer-assisted personal interview (CAPI)

• Computer-assisted web interview (CAWI)

• Questionnaires/Surveys



Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both public domain and paid sources. Each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources. The secondary sources of the data typically include

• Company reports and publications

• Government/institutional publications

• Trade and associations' journals

• Databases such as WTO (World Trade Organization), OECD (The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development), Hoovers, Factiva, and the World Bank, among others.

• Websites and publications by research agencies



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05927294/?utm_source=PRN