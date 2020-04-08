Global Health Trax, a Division of The GHT Companies, Introduces SevenLac Probiotic Supplements

VISTA, Calif., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Health Trax has expanded their product line once again, adding a third tier to their venerable series of probiotic supplements. The highly popular ThreeLac and FiveLac are now joined by SevenLac, which features two additional innovative probiotic strains: Lactobacillus rhamnosus, and Lactobacillus johnsonii.

Recently developed by The GHT Companies' global Founding Scientists Team, the new probiotic strain of Lactobacillus johnsonii has shown remarkable effects, including the ability to positively influence both the intestinal and systemic immune systems.

Currently available only in SevenLac, this unique patented bacterium is involved in ongoing research to discover its full range of potential benefits regarding food supplementation in particular, and health in general.

The entire team at Global Health Trax is excited to be able to offer this latest probiotic supplement to customers increasingly focused on digestive health.

A growing body of scientific evidence indicates that the role of the gut in the overall health of both the body and the brain is unmistakable. "The enteric nervous system (ENS) is known as the 'second brain' or the brain in the gut because it can operate independently of the brain and spinal cord, the central nervous system (CNS)."1

As reported by Harvard Medical School, "Some research has found that probiotics may help boost mood and cognitive function and lower stress and anxiety. In fact, it is estimated that 90% of serotonin is made in the digestive tract."2

This product joins the existing line of digestive nutritional supplements offered by Global Health Trax, including their proprietary Active Digestive Enzymes, which are designed to help break down your food as you eat it. Global Health Trax is a Brand of The GHT Companies, which have been providing superior nutraceuticals for more than 20 years.

About The GHT Companies

The GHT Companies is one of the most trusted names in the nutritional supplement field since 1996. The group is structured to collaborate with founding scientists to develop their unique ingredient/product discoveries and to deliver industry-leading, high quality consumer products and ingredients on a global basis.

The GHT Companies uses its unique business structure of 5 diverse subsidiaries that touch on all facets of the nutraceutical industry in order to provide products and services to customers in the most effective way possible.

Disclaimer:

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information and statements made are for educational purposes and are not intended to replace the advice of your health care professional.

