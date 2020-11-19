Global Healthcare Announces 2nd Quarter 2020 Results

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc.
Niwot, Colorado., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTC: GBCS) ("Global" or the "Company") announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

SECOND QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Record revenue for the second quarter of $5,130,465 (2019 $1,614,424) a growth rate of 217% year-over -year and up 33% from the previous quarter;

  • Net Income of $1,120,696 for the second quarter (2019 a loss of $170,124);

  • Earnings Per Share for the second quarter of $.04 per share basic and diluted;

  • Net increase in Cash of $2,276,638 to a cash balance of $3,269,151 including restricted cash for the second quarter;

  • Realized first full quarter of operations at our 86 bed Quapaw Higher Call Nursing Center acquisition that the Company paid $1.3 Million and acquisition costs of $13,267;

  • The Quapaw Higher Call Nursing facility is performing well ahead of projections;

  • Purchased $402,000 of 13% mezzanine debt notes owed by Goodwill Hunting, LLC.

Lance Baller, Global's President and CEO, said, "During the second quarter, we built upon our prior successful efforts to effectively navigate through the pandemic with operational improvements. It is an instance where being smaller and more agile allowed our staff to serve our residents in new and innovative ways. The Company continues to move to a hybrid model of operated and leased properties to minimize downside risk. Our operated facilities performed well in the quarter, well ahead of the national averages. As the Company moves forward with its recently enhanced business model, the results have been effective. We look forward to our rebranded Oklahoma City facility reopening after extensive renovations late in the first quarter of 2021 to further enhance our success. This facility will have a niche highly skilled nursing segment for that community while still offering our standard skilled nursing services. Also, the Company will be implementing the necessary steps to rebrand the Company with a corporate name that aligns it better with its current business model. The Company has chosen Selectis Health, Inc. and will seek the necessary majority shareholder approval to complete this change. The Company has been working on strengthening its management for more timely financial reporting and more efficient operations which will support our growth. We will also shortly begin rolling out our rebranding effort with the launch of a new corporate website under the web address www.selectis.com. This rollout will also entail the completion of individual websites and digital marketing tools for each of our facilities.”

SUMMARY OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REIT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Property and Equipment, Net

$

37,140,599

$

36,394,587

Cash and Cash Equivalents

2,844,515

641,215

Restricted Cash

424,636

351,298

Accounts Receivable, Net

1,562,911

1,188,100

Investments in Debt Securities

24,387

24,387

Intangible Assets

-

15,258

Goodwill

379,479

379,479

Prepaid Expenses and Other

674,404

883,839

Total Assets

$

43,050,931

$

39,878,163

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Liabilities

Debt, Net of discount of $450,111 and $493,353, respectively

$

39,113,315

$

36,954,184

Debt – Related Parties, Net of discount of $5,192 and $0, respectively

1,119,808

1,025,000

Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities

1,011,543

1,241,573

Accounts Payable – Related Parties

-

32,156

Dividends Payable

7,500

7,500

Lease Security Deposit

252,600

251,100

Total Liabilities

41,504,766

39,511,513

Commitments and Contingencies

Equity

Stockholders’ Equity

Preferred Stock:

Series A - No Dividends, $2.00 Stated Value, Non-Voting; 2,000,000 Shares Authorized, 200,500 Shares Issued and Outstanding

401,000

401,000

Series D - 8% Cumulative, Convertible, $1.00 Stated Value, Non-Voting; 1,000,000 Shares Authorized, 375,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding

375,000

375,000

Common Stock - $0.05 Par Value; 50,000,000 Shares Authorized, 27,414,525 and 27,441,040 Shares Issued and Outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

1,370,726

1,372,052

Additional Paid-In Capital

10,397,755

10,385,417

Accumulated Deficit

(10,792,565

)

(11,962,220

)

Total Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity

1,751,916

571,249

Noncontrolling Interests

(205,751

)

(204,599

)

Total Equity

1,546,165

366,650

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

43,050,931

$

39,878,163

GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REIT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenue

Rental Revenue

$

1,144,605

$

1,825,575

$

623,593

$

930,287

Healthcare Revenue

7,837,461

1,063,928

4,506,872

684,137

Total Revenue

8,982,066

2,889,503

5,130,465

1,614,424

Expenses

General and Administrative

715,770

570,836

372,707

377,357

Property Taxes, Insurance and Other Operating

4,985,975

893,019

2,654,231

543,831

Provision for Bad Debts

263,890

-

57,282

-

Acquisition Costs

28,654

-

13,763

-

Depreciation

768,103

645,851

380,885

322,926

Total Expenses

6,762,392

2,109,706

3,478,868

1,244,114

Income from Operations

2,219,674

779,797

1,651,597

370,310

Other (Income) Expense

Gain on Warrant Liability

-

(2,758

)

-

(2,655

)

Gain on Extinguishment of Debt

(80,400

)

-

(80,400

)

-

Gain on Sale of Investments

-

(1,069

)

-

-

Gain on Proceeds from Insurance Claim

-

(270,264

)

-

-

Interest Income

-

(7,003

)

-

(1,536

)

Interest Expense

1,116,571

1,070,860

611,301

544,625

Total Other (Income) Expense

1,036,171

789,766

530,901

540,434

Net Income (Loss)

1,183,503

(9,969

)

1,120,696

(170,124

)

Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

1,152

6,010

2,859

1,869

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Global Healthcare REIT, Inc.

1,184,655

(3,959

)

1,123,555

(168,255

)

Series D Preferred Dividends

(15,000

)

(15,000

)

(7,500

)

(7,500

)

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders

$

1,169,655

$

(18,959

)

$

1,116,055

$

(175,755

)

Per Share Data:

Net Income (Loss) per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders:

Basic

$

0.04

$

(0.00

)

$

0.04

$

(0.01

)

Diluted

$

0.04

$

(0.00

)

$

0.04

$

(0.01

)

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:

Basic

27,427,928

27,122,607

27,414,816

27,347,134

Diluted

27,810,428

27,122,607

27,797,316

27,347,134

For Further Information Contact:

Jacob Taylor
jtaylor@gbcsreit.com


