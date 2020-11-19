Global Healthcare Announces 2nd Quarter 2020 Results
Niwot, Colorado., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTC: GBCS) ("Global" or the "Company") announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
SECOND QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS
Record revenue for the second quarter of $5,130,465 (2019 $1,614,424) a growth rate of 217% year-over -year and up 33% from the previous quarter;
Net Income of $1,120,696 for the second quarter (2019 a loss of $170,124);
Earnings Per Share for the second quarter of $.04 per share basic and diluted;
Net increase in Cash of $2,276,638 to a cash balance of $3,269,151 including restricted cash for the second quarter;
Realized first full quarter of operations at our 86 bed Quapaw Higher Call Nursing Center acquisition that the Company paid $1.3 Million and acquisition costs of $13,267;
The Quapaw Higher Call Nursing facility is performing well ahead of projections;
Purchased $402,000 of 13% mezzanine debt notes owed by Goodwill Hunting, LLC.
Lance Baller, Global's President and CEO, said, "During the second quarter, we built upon our prior successful efforts to effectively navigate through the pandemic with operational improvements. It is an instance where being smaller and more agile allowed our staff to serve our residents in new and innovative ways. The Company continues to move to a hybrid model of operated and leased properties to minimize downside risk. Our operated facilities performed well in the quarter, well ahead of the national averages. As the Company moves forward with its recently enhanced business model, the results have been effective. We look forward to our rebranded Oklahoma City facility reopening after extensive renovations late in the first quarter of 2021 to further enhance our success. This facility will have a niche highly skilled nursing segment for that community while still offering our standard skilled nursing services. Also, the Company will be implementing the necessary steps to rebrand the Company with a corporate name that aligns it better with its current business model. The Company has chosen Selectis Health, Inc. and will seek the necessary majority shareholder approval to complete this change. The Company has been working on strengthening its management for more timely financial reporting and more efficient operations which will support our growth. We will also shortly begin rolling out our rebranding effort with the launch of a new corporate website under the web address www.selectis.com. This rollout will also entail the completion of individual websites and digital marketing tools for each of our facilities.”
SUMMARY OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REIT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Property and Equipment, Net
$
37,140,599
$
36,394,587
Cash and Cash Equivalents
2,844,515
641,215
Restricted Cash
424,636
351,298
Accounts Receivable, Net
1,562,911
1,188,100
Investments in Debt Securities
24,387
24,387
Intangible Assets
-
15,258
Goodwill
379,479
379,479
Prepaid Expenses and Other
674,404
883,839
Total Assets
$
43,050,931
$
39,878,163
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities
Debt, Net of discount of $450,111 and $493,353, respectively
$
39,113,315
$
36,954,184
Debt – Related Parties, Net of discount of $5,192 and $0, respectively
1,119,808
1,025,000
Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities
1,011,543
1,241,573
Accounts Payable – Related Parties
-
32,156
Dividends Payable
7,500
7,500
Lease Security Deposit
252,600
251,100
Total Liabilities
41,504,766
39,511,513
Commitments and Contingencies
Equity
Stockholders’ Equity
Preferred Stock:
Series A - No Dividends, $2.00 Stated Value, Non-Voting; 2,000,000 Shares Authorized, 200,500 Shares Issued and Outstanding
401,000
401,000
Series D - 8% Cumulative, Convertible, $1.00 Stated Value, Non-Voting; 1,000,000 Shares Authorized, 375,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding
375,000
375,000
Common Stock - $0.05 Par Value; 50,000,000 Shares Authorized, 27,414,525 and 27,441,040 Shares Issued and Outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
1,370,726
1,372,052
Additional Paid-In Capital
10,397,755
10,385,417
Accumulated Deficit
(10,792,565
)
(11,962,220
)
Total Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity
1,751,916
571,249
Noncontrolling Interests
(205,751
)
(204,599
)
Total Equity
1,546,165
366,650
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
43,050,931
$
39,878,163
GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REIT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
Six Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
Rental Revenue
$
1,144,605
$
1,825,575
$
623,593
$
930,287
Healthcare Revenue
7,837,461
1,063,928
4,506,872
684,137
Total Revenue
8,982,066
2,889,503
5,130,465
1,614,424
Expenses
General and Administrative
715,770
570,836
372,707
377,357
Property Taxes, Insurance and Other Operating
4,985,975
893,019
2,654,231
543,831
Provision for Bad Debts
263,890
-
57,282
-
Acquisition Costs
28,654
-
13,763
-
Depreciation
768,103
645,851
380,885
322,926
Total Expenses
6,762,392
2,109,706
3,478,868
1,244,114
Income from Operations
2,219,674
779,797
1,651,597
370,310
Other (Income) Expense
Gain on Warrant Liability
-
(2,758
)
-
(2,655
)
Gain on Extinguishment of Debt
(80,400
)
-
(80,400
)
-
Gain on Sale of Investments
-
(1,069
)
-
-
Gain on Proceeds from Insurance Claim
-
(270,264
)
-
-
Interest Income
-
(7,003
)
-
(1,536
)
Interest Expense
1,116,571
1,070,860
611,301
544,625
Total Other (Income) Expense
1,036,171
789,766
530,901
540,434
Net Income (Loss)
1,183,503
(9,969
)
1,120,696
(170,124
)
Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
1,152
6,010
2,859
1,869
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Global Healthcare REIT, Inc.
1,184,655
(3,959
)
1,123,555
(168,255
)
Series D Preferred Dividends
(15,000
)
(15,000
)
(7,500
)
(7,500
)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders
$
1,169,655
$
(18,959
)
$
1,116,055
$
(175,755
)
Per Share Data:
Net Income (Loss) per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders:
Basic
$
0.04
$
(0.00
)
$
0.04
$
(0.01
)
Diluted
$
0.04
$
(0.00
)
$
0.04
$
(0.01
)
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic
27,427,928
27,122,607
27,414,816
27,347,134
Diluted
27,810,428
27,122,607
27,797,316
27,347,134
For Further Information Contact:
Jacob Taylor
jtaylor@gbcsreit.com