Watch Live:

The 94th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Share to Grow to USD 4,500 Million By 2026, North America accounted for the maximum revenue share during forecast year: Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·8 min read

According to the [180+ Pages Report] research report, the global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market was estimated at USD 900 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4500 Million by 2026, at 28% CAGR through 2027. Top market players include HCL, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Wipro Limited, EXL Service Holdings, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, Pondera Solutions, LexisNexis Group and others.

New York, NY, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market By Solution Type (Predictive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics, and Prescriptive Analytics), By Delivery Model (On-Demand and On-Premises), By Application (Payment Integrity, Insurance Claims Review, Pharmacy Billing Misuse, and Identity & Case Management), By End User (Third-Party Service Providers, Public & Government Agencies, Employers, and Private Insurance Payers), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

According to the research study, the global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market was estimated at USD 900 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4500 Million by 2026. The global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market is growing due to the rise in demand in the healthcare sector for reliable fraud detection is anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Fraudulent activities have been increasing in the healthcare sector along with the rise in technology. Patients have been seeking health insurance for years and the number is increasing. Healthcare fraud analysts train the model to engage and recognize monitoring behaviors as claims come in. In short, this is a method used to analyze data to identify the relationships among providers, people, and claims.

Browse through 34 Tables & 84 Figures spread over 190+ Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Size & Share 2020: Industry Trends and Applications, Analysis Report Forecast to 2027”.

Request Free Sample Report of Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-healthcare-fraud-analytics-market-by-solution-type-789

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

• 190+ Pages Research Report

• Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

• Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

• Includes List of table & figures

• Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

• Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Sectors such as Public & Government Agencies, Private Insurance Payers, Third-party Service Providers, and Employers are the end-users of healthcare fraud analytics. Many of the fraudulent claims have been caught in the last few decades. For instance, according to data published by Perspectives in Health Information Management organization, HCFAC collected over $11.2 billion in fraudulent claims during the time period from 1997 to 2007. Besides this, HCFAC collected $1.8 billion in fraudulent claims in 2007 alone. In June 2018, Wipro merged with Opera Solutions; LLC.. The partnership launched an end-to-end solution for addressing the issue of abuse and fraud in healthcare insurance claims in the United States.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/global-healthcare-fraud-analytics-market-by-solution-type-789

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The increasing count of people opting for healthcare insurance has been expanding the target market growth. In addition, mounting pressure on healthcare services providers associated with the fraud & abuse incidences is expected to propel the target market growth over the forecast period. However, the lack of skilled personnel is anticipated to restrain the target market growth of the forecast period. Also, the incorporation of artificial intelligence in fraud analysis on the cloud-based platform is likely to create growth opportunities for the target market key players over the forecast period.

Top Market Players

The top industrial players operating in the global market are HCL, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Wipro Limited, EXL Service Holdings, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, Pondera Solutions, LexisNexis Group, Conduent, Canadian Global Information Technology Group, Cotiviti, Optum, Change Healthcare, and DXC Technology Company, and others.

Get an Additional List of Market Players, Request a Free Report Brochure: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-healthcare-fraud-analytics-market-by-solution-type-789

The “descriptive analytics” category under the solution type segment accounted for a major share in the global market

In 2019, the descriptive analytics segment led the global healthcare fraud analytics market by holding a maximum revenue share. Even the applications of the other two categories under the solution type segment: prescriptive and predictive analytics are based on descriptive analytics.

The category “insurance claims review”, under the application segment, dominated the global market in 2019

In 2019, the insurance claims review under the application segment held the largest share of the global healthcare fraud analytics market. With the continuous rise in the adoption of healthcare insurance services & the prepayment review model worldwide, the fraudulent claim incidences are growing at a substantial rate, thereby likely to propel the insurance claims review segment during the forecast period.

Based on By Solution Type, the target market is bifurcated into Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, and Prescriptive Analytics. Among these, the descriptive analytics category is expected to lead the global healthcare fraud analytics market by holding a maximum revenue share owing to the surging demand for it in the healthcare industry. On the basis of the Delivery Model, the target market is segmented as On-Premises and On-Demand. Among these, the On-Demand category is anticipated to be the leading one. On the basis of Application, the target market is segmented as Insurance Claims Review, Payment Integrity, Identity & Case Management, and Pharmacy Billing Misuse. Among these, the Insurance Claims Reviews category is anticipated to lead the Applications segment. Based on End User, the worldwide Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market is bifurcated as Employers, Public & Government Agencies, Third-Party Service Providers, and Private Insurance Payers. Among these, Public & Government Agencies is anticipated to hold the lead as most of the government agencies are adopting healthcare fraud analytics.

Browse the full “Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market By Solution Type (Predictive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics, and Prescriptive Analytics), By Delivery Model (On-Demand and On-Premises), By Application (Payment Integrity, Insurance Claims Review, Pharmacy Billing Misuse, and Identity & Case Management), By End User (Third-Party Service Providers, Public & Government Agencies, Employers, and Private Insurance Payers), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-healthcare-fraud-analytics-market-by-solution-type-789

In terms of region, the global healthcare fraud analytics market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to lead the target market owing to the rise in the adoption of health insurance terms and plans by the population in the region. In addition, mounting incidences of healthcare fraud and technological advancements in the region has been growing the target market in the region as well.

North America to attain the leading position in the global healthcare fraud analytics industry during the study timeframe
In 2019, North America accounted for the maximum revenue share generated by the global healthcare fraud analytics market. The supremacy of the North American healthcare fraud analytics market is attributed to the wide adoption of health insurance plans by people in the region, rising incidences of healthcare fraud, favorable anti-fraud regulations & initiatives introduced by the government, and technological advancements.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-healthcare-fraud-analytics-market-by-solution-type-789

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

This report segments the global healthcare fraud analytics market as follows:

Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market: Solution Type Segmentation Analysis

  • Predictive Analytics

  • Descriptive Analytics

  • Prescriptive Analytics

Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market: Delivery Model Segmentation Analysis

  • On-demand

  • On-premises

Browse More Top Selling Reports:

Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/artificial-tendons-and-ligaments-market-by-application-shoulder

Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/complementary-and-alternative-medicine-market-by-intervention-acupuncture

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/contract-research-organization-cro-market-by-type-early-1098

3D Printing in Healthcare Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/3d-printing-in-healthcare-market-by-product-syringe-1116

Exosome Research Products Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/exosome-research-products-market-by-product-and-service-1165

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

A 2108, Sargam,

Nanded City,

Sinhagad Road,

Pune 411041, India

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com


Latest Stories

  • Journalist who criticized FBI for handling of Russia probe says Trump's refusal to concede is 'dangerous BS'

    Journalist Eli Lake, an aggressive critic of the government’s handling of the investigation into Trump and Russia, said that while there was a “scandal” in how the FBI conducted parts of its investigation, there was not a “deep state conspiracy.”

  • Rapid testing could 'drive the epidemic toward extinction'

    Cheap coronavirus tests that ordinary Americans can administer at home could significantly drive down infection rates, researchers say. Their statistical models indicate that potential inaccuracies become effectively inconsequential if enough rapid tests are done with sufficient frequency.

  • Leading Saudi women's activist referred to terrorism court

    A leading Saudi women’s rights activist who’s been imprisoned for 2 1/2 years and drawn attention to the kingdom’s hard limits on dissent will be tried by a court established to oversee terrorism cases, her family said Wednesday. The referral of Loujain al-Hathloul's case to the Specialized Criminal Court is a setback for efforts to push for her swift release and means she will face charges related to terrorism and national security. According to a 53-page report released earlier this year by Amnesty International, the court has been used as “a weapon of repression” to imprison peaceful critics, activists, journalists, clerics and others.

  • Why Bhutan's Sakteng wildlife sanctuary is disputed by China

    Tiny Bhutan is feeling the squeeze as its giant neighbours China and India vie for territory.

  • A Few of Our Favorite Small Businesses Running Early Black Friday Sales

    You don't have to wait until #smallbusinesssaturday to shop smallOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump campaign sued for attempting to disenfranchise Black voters

    President Trump's campaign now finds itself on the other side of a legal case in a newly filed federal lawsuit alleging that it violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 when it sought to “disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters,” particularly African Americans in metropolitan areas of Michigan.

  • France, EU lawmakers push for sanctions on Turkey next month

    France is leading a push for European Union sanctions on Turkey next month to follow through on a threat made by the bloc in October, but has yet to win support from EU governments beyond Greece and Cyprus, officials and diplomats said. Paris says Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has not heeded EU leaders' warnings on Oct. 1 to back down in a dispute over gas exploration in the Mediterranean or face consequences. The European Parliament on Thursday is expected to call for sanctions, decrying Erdogan's visit earlier this month to the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north of the island of Cyprus.

  • Operator of notorious South Korean online sex trafficking ring sentenced to 40 years

    A South Korean court has sentenced the operator of a vast online sex trafficking ring to 40 years in prison in a case that outraged the nation. Cho Ju-bin, 25, oversaw a group of 38 accomplices who befriended and then blackmailed at least 74 women into sharing explicit videos that were then posted in pay-per-view internet chat rooms. Sixteen of the victims were less than 16 years old, the age of consent in South Korea. The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday found Cho guilty of violating laws to protect minors from sexual abuse and of making a profit from producing and selling abusive footage, Yonhap News reported. Indicted on 14 criminal charges, including inducing another person involved in the trafficking ring to rape a teenage girl and concealing more than £70,000 in criminal proceeds, prosecutors had initially demanded a life sentence on the grounds of the “irreperable damage” Cho had caused his victims. They had also requested that he be obliged to wear an electronic monitoring device for 45 years. In a petition to the court, one of the women said Cho, who had worked in an orphanage and adopted the online name “The Doctor”, was “evil” and deserved a 2,000-year prison term. Passing sentence, the judge said: “The accused has widely distributed sexually abusive content that he created by luring and threatening many victims.” Media reports have suggested that some of the video clips showed a group of men raping a teenage girl in a motel room, while others included images of the word “slave” cut into a woman’s body. One video showed girls “barking like dogs”, the Kookmin Ilbo newspaper reported. Cho operated the chat room on the Telegram messenger service, with at least 10,000 people accessing the site and paying as much as £1,000 for access. Authorities have been tracing people who used the site and have identified serving police officers and teachers as among the users. Cho’s arrest in March sparked fury across South Korea after prosecutors initially refused to name the suspect before his trial opened. Within days, more than 5 million people had signed petitions on the home page of Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, demanding that the authorities withdraw his right to anonymity. A committee of senior judicial officials, a psychologist and a psychiatrist weighed the public’s right to know and took the unprecedented step of naming Cho. He was then brought out in handcuffs from a police station in central Seoul to face the public. “I apologise to those that I hurt”, Cho said. “Thank you for putting a brake on the life of a devil who could not be stopped.” South Korea’s Ministry of Justice has been the target of criticism for its failure to deal with the growing use of technology to carry out sex crimes, with one ministry official admitting that the case had been “a disaster” and apologising for its “lukewarm response” to online sexual abuse cases.

  • AOC and Ilhan Omar sign petition calling on Biden not to give Bruce Reed administration role

    ‘Rejecting Reed will be a major test for the soul of the Biden presidency’, petition reads

  • Australian leader thrilled at Iran's release of academic

    Australia's prime minister said he's “thrilled and relieved” after Iran released in a prisoner swap a 33-year-old academic who was imprisoned for more than two years on spying charges, but added it would take time for Kylie Moore-Gilbert to process her “horrible” ordeal. Iran first announced on state television that it had freed the British-Australian scholar in exchange for three Iranians held abroad. The report was scant on detail, saying only that the Iranians had been imprisoned for trying to bypass sanctions on Iran.

  • People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society

    No one is really sure what Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will do after leaving the White House in January or where they will live, but people who know them are certain they plan on getting out of Washington, D.C., as fast as they can, The New York Times reports. President Trump's daughter and son-in-law have never fit in, several people told the Times, but it's not a sure bet that they will return to New York City. Donny Deutsch, a marketing expert and critic of the president, said he thinks Ivanka and Jared would have an "even harder time than Trump himself" moving back to Manhattan. Trump is "despicable but larger than life," he added. "Those two are the hapless minions who went along."Georgina Bloomberg — daughter of Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and Democratic presidential nominee — told The Daily Beast earlier this month that Ivanka gets unfair criticism due to her father, and she thinks Manhattan society will be more forgiving. Two friends told the Times Trump could revive her jewelry and clothing lines, peddling it to a conservative audience, but two others said the Ivanka Trump brand is dead and won't sell. As for Kushner, who worked in real estate, Deutsch said he could go back to making deals, and "if he's doing anything with the Trump name, he can monetize it in red areas."The couple could be thinking about settling in New Jersey, where they have a large "cottage" on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. The town recently received blueprints for renovations to the abode, including expanding the master bedroom and bathroom and adding two bedrooms, a study, and a veranda. There are also plans to build a complex for spa treatments and a "general store" on the property, the Times reports. For more on Trump and Kushner's future — and the drama surrounding their children's schooling in D.C. — visit The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Why Trump's Flynn pardon could backfire Note to Republicans: Trump will betray you just like he betrayed the Kurds

  • Trudeau: Canadians won't be among the first to get COVID-19 vaccine

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that Canada will have to wait for a COVID-19 vaccine because the very first ones that roll off assembly lines are likely to be given to citizens of the country they are made in.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell woken up every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps says lawyer

    A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite charged with finding girls in the 1990s for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, said Tuesday that her client is awakened every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps to ensure she's breathing. Attorney Bobbi Sternheim told a Manhattan judge that Maxwell faces more restrictive conditions than inmates convicted of terrorism or murder. Maxwell has no history of mental health issues or suicidal ideation and no criminal history, either, she said. She asked a judge to intervene on her client's behalf to improve her conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. In her request, Ms Sternheim made no direct reference to Epstein taking his life in August 2019 in his cell at another federal lockup, in Manhattan. US District Judge Alison J. Nathan instructed defense lawyers and prosecutors to confer over the next week over Ms Sternheim's request that the Brooklyn facility's warden directly address the concerns. A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment. A message for comment was sent to the Federal Bureau of Prisons spokespeople. Maxwell, 58, has pleaded not guilty to charges that she procured three girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s. She has been held without bail while she prepares for a July trial.

  • Yellen would need Congress to approve use of clawed-back Fed loan funds, Treasury says

    President-elect Joe Biden's Treasury secretary will need Congress to approve re-use of $455 billion in funds that the Trump administration is taking back from Federal Reserve and other pandemic lending programs, the Treasury said on Monday. Biden is expected to name former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen as his Treasury secretary, putting a woman in the job for the first time since the department was created in 1789. Current Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin last week said he would allow some little-used coronavirus lending programs at the Federal Reserve to expire on Dec. 31 and allow Congress to spend the funds on other aid for businesses and individuals.

  • Mine explodes, damaging oil tanker off Saudi Arabia

    A mine in the Red Sea off Saudi Arabia's coast near Yemen exploded and damaged an oil tanker Wednesday, authorities said, the latest incident targeting the kingdom amid its long war against Yemen's Houthi rebels. The blast happened before dawn and struck the MT Agrari, a Maltese-flagged, Greek-managed oil tanker near Shuqaiq, Saudi Arabia.

  • Apple is reportedly moving iPad production out of China for the first time ever because of Trump's trade war

    Apple wants to "diversify production following the trade war" between China and the Trump administration, a source told Reuters

  • Georgia woman pulls gun on two Black boys riding their bikes

    Patricia Compton was charged with aggravated assault counts, plus child cruelty and terroristic threats. Two children in Georgia say they were terrified when a woman pulled a gun on them as they were out riding bikes in a Byron subdivision on Sunday. Twelve-year-old Kaleb Barnes and his best friend, 13-year-old Ethan Hollis, were riding their bikes in the Autumn Cove subdivision when they heard animal noises and went to investigate.

  • Marco Rubio blasts Biden White House picks for Ivy League degrees — despite Trump administration's similar credentials

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Tuesday predicted President-elect Joe Biden's new hires for his incoming administration would be "polite and orderly caretakers of America's decline," facetiously citing how many members of the group have Ivy League degrees.It's true that many of Biden's picks so far went to Ivy League schools, but Rubio's remark makes less sense when considering that the current White House is a similarly Ivy-infused crowd. President Trump himself went to the University of Pennsylvania, after all.> Come on, @marcorubio pic.twitter.com/xYjMwjRyli> > -- Yashar Ali (@yashar) November 24, 2020The GOP's critique that Democratic administrations are oversaturated with Ivy Leaguers isn't new. NBC News' Benjy Sarlin pointed out that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who has a Harvard degree, issued a similar complaint about former the Cabinet chosen by former President Barack Obama, who defeated him in the 2012 election. > This is always a classic. Mitt Romney derided Obama's "Harvard faculty lounge" cabinet in 2012 while he had a Harvard JD/MBA, three (!!!) sons who attended Harvard business, and his advisors included famous Harvard faculty members. https://t.co/GiTVVD5Jlw> > -- Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 24, 2020More stories from theweek.com Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Why Trump's Flynn pardon could backfire Note to Republicans: Trump will betray you just like he betrayed the Kurds

  • Israeli leader tells convicted spy: 'We're waiting for you'

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday phoned Jonathan Pollard, the former U.S. Navy analyst convicted of spying for Israel in the 1980s, telling him: “We’re waiting for you.” The U.S. Justice Department announced last Friday that Pollard had completed his parole, clearing the way for him to move to Israel 35 years after he was arrested. “You should have now a comfortable life where you can pursue, both of you can pursue your interests,” Netanyahu said in a conversation with Pollard and his wife Esther.

  • Trump order could spark mass firings of civil servants, lawmakers warn

    U.S. government civil servants could face mass firings under an October executive order before President Donald Trump leaves office and Democratic lawmakers, watchdog groups and unions are mobilizing to block the move. Leaders of 23 House committees and subcommittees asked the heads of 61 federal departments and agencies to provide a "full accounting" of any plans to reclassify federal workers under the Oct. 21 order, leaving them vulnerable to firing. Wednesday's letter came after 13 House Democrats, including Gerry Connolly, chairman of the House Subcommittee on Government Operations and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, on Tuesday urged appropriators to reverse the order in their next spending bill.