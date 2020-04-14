Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Industry

NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes market worldwide is projected to grow by 4.6 Million Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 7.1%. Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 12.2 Million Tons by the year 2025, Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 161.5 Thousand Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 138.9 Thousand Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes will reach a market size of 684.8 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately 1.3 Million Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Outlook

Helical SAW Pipes and Longitudinal Weld Pipes

Impact of HR Coil Prices on SAW Pipes Market

Pipe Opportunities from Changing Energy Mix

Global Competitor Market Shares

Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



American Cast Iron Pipe Company (USA)

ArcelorMittal SA (Luxembourg)

Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Turkey)

Europipe GmbH (Germany)

EVRAZ North America (USA)

JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)

Jindal SAW Ltd. (India)

Jindal Tubular USA LLC (USA)

Kuwait Pipe Industries and Oil Services Company (KSC) (Kuwait)

Liaoyang Steel Tube Co., Ltd. (China)

Man Industries Ltd. (India)

National Pipe Company Ltd. (Saudi Arabia)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)

Northwest Pipe Company (USA)

Noksel Celik Boru Sanayi AS(Turkey)

PAO TMK Group (Russia)

PSL Limited (India)

Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Limited (China)

Stupp Corporation (USA)

Welspun Corp Ltd. (India)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure Worldwide

Offers Perfect Platform for Growth

Replacement of Gas Pipelines Offers Strong Growth Potential

Inter-Regional Supply of Oil and Gas to Boost Demand for Large

OD Pipes

Infrastructure Investments to Drive Growth in Piling Applications

Water Infrastructure Replacement and Upgrades Open Growth

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Trenchless Technologies Augers Well Spiral

Welded Pipes

Corrosion Protection - An Important Area of Focus

Automation Gains Momentum in Spiral Pipe Welding Operations

Alternate Oil & Gas Transport Means - Threat to Pipeline Transport





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Global

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in Thousand Tons by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW)

Pipes Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons: 2018

to 2025

Table 5: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in

the United States: A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for

2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes

Historic Market Review in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Helical Submerged Arc Welded

(HSAW) Pipes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 9: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period

2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes

Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons for the Period

2018-2025

Table 11: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Historic

Market Analysis in China in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes

Market Demand Scenario in Thousand Tons by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 13: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Thousand Tons by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 14: European Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in

France: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 16: French Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes

Historic Market Scenario in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand

Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 18: German Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes

Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes

Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons for the Period

2018-2025

Table 20: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Helical Submerged Arc

Welded (HSAW) Pipes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in

the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons

for the Period 2009-2017

SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Spanish Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes

Historic Market Review in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes

Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in

Russia: A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW)

Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons:

2018-2025

Table 28: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in

Rest of Europe in Thousand Tons: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW)

Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW)

Pipes Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand

Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 33: Australian Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes

Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

INDIA

Table 34: Indian Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Indian Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes

Historic Market Review in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 37: South Korean Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW)

Pipes Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Helical Submerged Arc

Welded (HSAW) Pipes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 39: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in

Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons

for the Period 2009-2017

LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW)

Pipes Market Trends by Region/Country in Thousand Tons:

2018-2025

Table 41: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in

Latin America in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Latin American Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW)

Pipes Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country:

2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons: 2018-2025

Table 44: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in

Argentina in Thousand Tons: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

BRAZIL

Table 45: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in

Brazil: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Brazilian Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes

Historic Market Scenario in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

MEXICO

Table 47: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand

Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Mexican Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes

Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Helical Submerged Arc Welded

(HSAW) Pipes Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons:

2018 to 2025

Table 50: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in

Rest of Latin America: A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for

2009-2017

MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW)

Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 52: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in

the Middle East by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

Table 53: The Middle East Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW)

Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and

2025

IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Helical Submerged Arc Welded

(HSAW) Pipes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 55: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in

Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period

2009-2017

ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons: 2018-2025

Table 57: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in

Israel in Thousand Tons: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW)

Pipes Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Historic

Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in

the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 61: United Arab Emirates Helical Submerged Arc Welded

(HSAW) Pipes Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons:

2009-2017

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in

Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Helical Submerged Arc Welded

(HSAW) Pipes Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons:

2009-2017

AFRICA

Table 64: African Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes

Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market in

Africa: A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 62

