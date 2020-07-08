Global Hemostasis/Coagulation Analyzer Market (2020 to 2025) - Growing Reagent Rental Business Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hemostasis/Coagulation Analyzer Market by Product (Clinical Laboratory, consumables, reagents, PoCT, Manual, Automated), Test (PT,Fibrinogen, APTT, ACT, D Dimer), Technology (Optical, Mechanical) End User (Clinical Labs, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coagulation analyzers market is projected to reach USD 5.09 billion by 2025 from USD 3.87 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2020 and 2025.



Coagulation analyzers market to register a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2025

The growth of this market is majorly driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and blood disorders and the rising geriatric population. However, the high cost of fully automated coagulation analyzers is estimated to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Optical technology segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The coagulation analyzers available in the market are based on three major technologies - optical technology, mechanical technology, and electrochemical technology. However, apart from these technologies, coagulation analyzers can also be based on other technologies, such as nephelometric, immunogenic, chromogenic, advanced biosensor, and thromboelastometry technologies. The most widely used technology in the coagulation analyzers market is the optical technology. This segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020.



Clinical laboratory analyzers segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the coagulation analyzers market in 2020

Clinical laboratory analyzers are estimated to account for the largest share of the coagulation analyzers market in 2020. The clinical laboratory analyzers market includes systems and consumables. Systems are further classified as automated, semi-automated, and manual systems, while consumables are classified into reagents and standards, controls, and calibrations. The growing prevalence of blood disorders and the increasing development of automated coagulation systems with faster turnaround times, compact size, and expanded capabilities are driving the growth of this market.



Prothrombin time tests segment is expected to dominate the coagulation analyzers market during the forecast period

Based on test, the coagulation analyzers market is segmented into prothrombin time (PT/INR) testing, fibrinogen testing, activated partial thromboplastin time testing, D-dimer testing, ACT testing, platelet function tests, anti-factor XA tests, heparin and protamine dose-response tests for ACT, and other coagulation tests. In 2020, the prothrombin time testing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the coagulation analyzers market. However, the D-dimer tests segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.

North America is expected to dominate the coagulation analyzers market in 2020

North America (comprising the US and Canada) is expected to account for the largest share of the global coagulation analyzers market in 2020, followed by Europe. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the rising incidence of blood disorders are stimulating the growth of the coagulation analyzers market in North America. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

