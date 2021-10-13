Global Hemp Group Mexican Operational Update

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - October 13, 2021 - GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC. (“GHG” or the “Company”) (CNSX:GHG.CN) (OTC:GBHPF) (FRANKFURT:GHG) is pleased to provide an update on its R&D activities in Mexico. The Company has now completed the incorporation of a Mexican subsidiary. While this is a process that took a significant portion of the year to accomplish, it now provides official status to GHG in Mexico. As an official recognized entity by the Government, the Company is now in a position to participate in more significant collaborations throughout Mexico, as well as pursue its hemp licensing to grow and process hemp material for direct use by the R&D Division. It is expected that the Mexican Senate will approve the hemp and cannabis laws some time during the current legislative session that began in September.

Global Hemp’s First Patent Application

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has engaged a group of Mexican and U.S. patent attorneys to complete the necessary paperwork to file the Company’s first patent created by the R&D Division. The patent relates to a new method to produce a hemp-based composite material that would be used in the construction industry as a replacement for Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF). More information will be released on this project once the necessary documentation is filed at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Expansion of R&D Activities

R&D is an extremely important segment of the Company’s business. On August 24, 2021, GHG announced the signing of a Collaboration Agreement with the National Autonomous University of Mexico (Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico - UNAM), one of the leading Spanish-speaking universities of the World and the most prestigious Latin American educational institution. This collaboration allows GHG access to state-of-the-art laboratory facilities at the university, as well as UNAM’s research library, and an opportunity to interact with students and professors holding a wide range of expertise. This has made it possible to expand the focus of the R&D Division’s experimental and conceptual work, while continuing to work on Environmentally-Friendly Alternative Construction Materials.

Eco-Friendly Production of Hemp-Based Graphene and Graphene-Related Products

The R&D Division has begun working on a low cost, environmentally-friendly production method for graphene and graphene-related products, using industrial hemp and innovative, non-chemical processes, targeting to expand the applications of these nanomaterials. In addition to the development of novel production methods, the R&D team is also exploring applications in microelectronics and photonics. Graphene is a one-atom-thick sheet of carbon atoms arranged in a honeycomb-like pattern, and is considered to be the world's thinnest, strongest and most conductive material for both electricity and heat. It has the potential to revolutionize entire industries, in the fields of electricity, conductivity, energy generation, batteries, sensors and more.

Development of Nanofertilizers

The UNAM collaboration will also allow the R&D team to increase its efforts in the area of nanofertilizers, a product that will be utilized at the Company’s hemp cultivation in Hayden Colorado.

Nanofertilizers represent a huge potential for the use nanotechnology in agricultural applications. Research has found important advantages:

- A significant increase in Nutrient Use Efficiency (NUE) - up to 3 times, according to some studies in the literature (Acta ecologica Sinica 2020 v.40 no.5 p388)

- Higher efficiency of fertilizers (between 80 and 100%) measured as NUE/kg of fertilizer.

- Lower environmental impact by reducing the risk of overdose.

Nano-fertilizers, being composed of nano-sized particles, are small enough to penetrate both the soil and the cellular structures of plants, as well as having enormous surface areas (in the order, in some cases, of thousands of m2/g). Recent research on nanofertilizers in a number of crops has shown improved seedling germination and growth, physiological activities, gene and protein expression, encouraging their potential use in crop improvement, particularly in hemp.

The implementation of nanoparticles derived from carbon (such as nanotubes, fullerenes and graphene) is being explored by the R&D team as a way to produce improved crops in terms not only of efficiency, but also in term of the molecular properties.

GHG’s R&D team has a wealth of knowledge and expertise in these areas. Prof. Victor Castaño heads the R&D Division and is a recognized international leader in Eco-Materials Science and Engineering. His work has included obtaining novel materials and compounds from natural sources, which include hemp, as well as many other plants such as rice, coffee, sugar cane that have been used to produce new materials and systems. Prof. Castaño is also a pioneer in Nanotechnology in Latin America and one of the most prolific authors in this area in that region, and well known in the international Nanotechnology community. In addition to several articles, he holds a number of patents in nanoscience, including nano structures from carbon, such as fullerenes, nanotubes and graphene. A list of his publications can be found by clicking on the link https://bit.ly/VC-publications.

A senior member of the R&D team is Mr. Irving Fernández, an expert in innovative methods to produce materials from plants, sea organisms, etc. In particular, he has worked on new ways to produce nanomaterials from natural sources.

Prof. Castaño commented, “UNAM has strong research groups in Materials Science and Engineering, as well as leading groups in Biotechnology which will support GHG research endeavours in the future.

In addition, the Company announces the cancellation and return to treasury of 2,300,000 common shares in the capital of the Company. The shares were originally issued by the Company in conjunction with its Scio Oregon hemp project and were held in escrow by the Company pending the project reaching certain financial milestones for release to certain staff and consultants. As these milestones were not achieved by the project and the Company has now closed its Oregon operation to focus on developing its Green Community in Hayden Colorado, the milestones for release will not be achieved. Therefore, the Company is cancelling the shares and returning them to treasury. With the cancellation of the 2,300,000 shares, the Company will have 305,693,392 shares issued and outstanding.

About Global Hemp Group Inc.

Global Hemp Group Inc. (CSE: GHG / OTCQB: GBHPF / FRANKFURT: GHG) is focused on a executing a multi-phased strategy to become a leader in the industrial hemp industry in the United States. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The current phase of the strategy focuses on the development of “sustainable” and “green” value-added industrial hemp products utilizing the processing of the entirety of the hemp plant for multi-merchantable applications, as will be showcased at the Colorado Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (HAIZ) project in Hayden Colorado.

To further support and innovate the HAIZ, Global Hemp Group has established a Research and Development Division to actively pursue the development of Intellectual Property that can be patented for implementation at its projects and beyond. The Division is led by Prof. Víctor M. Castaño, Ph.D. from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), a highly recognized leader in areas of applied science and technology. The R&D team brings an amazing wealth of knowledge and experience in multiple disciplines and will initially focus on development of Environmentally-Friendly Construction Materials, Nanofertilizers and Enhanced Extraction from Hemp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Global Hemp Group Inc., including, but not limited to the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, dependence upon regulatory approvals, the availability of future financing and exploration risk, the legality of cannabis and hemp. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Global Hemp Group Inc. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

