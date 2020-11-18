Global Home Gym Equipment Market 2020-2025: High Growth Opportunities During 2020 and Likely to Continue in 2021 Owing to the Outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Gym Equipment Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The home gym equipment market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2019-2025.

The market is highly competitive due to the presence of several global and local vendors competing with each other. In the post COVID-19 scenario, the market dynamics is likely to undergo several changes with vendors depending on the home and residential consumers to gain competitive advantages.

The industry has been witnessing high growth opportunities during 2020 and are likely to continue in 2021 owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdown of gyms and health clubs across the globe. The home gym equipment market is witnessing the launch of fitness devices, which are digitally advanced and technologically innovative. Several manufacturers rely heavily on customer insights for innovations. They are constantly investing in smart fitness layout with personalized artificial intelligence platform in treadmill, elliptical and other devices. Therefore, increased innovations and high customization of fitness devices are expected to influence the market.

However, with easing lockdown restrictions, the reopening of gyms and health clubs is anticipated to slowdown the demand for home gym equipment, thereby impacting the growth rate gradually.

Global Home Gym Equipment Market Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, distribution channel, geography. In terms of market share, the cardiovascular fitness equipment segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the wide acceptance of treadmills as cardiovascular fitness devices for home exercise and is considered as one of the basic home gym equipment globally. Manufacturers are likely to collaborate with other to enhance product portfolio and also their geographical reach. Vendors provide complete cardiopulmonary exercise solutions for physical therapy and rehabilitation of elderly at home. Hence, the increased number of innovative products, high investments in several segments, and high-level competition across the world are expected to drive the segment.

Offline multi-channels include convenience outlets, off-line direct marketing, catalog marketing, and others. The sale of home gym equipment via offline modes has remained higher than online sales as consumers prefer offline channels to shop for fitness devices due to the lack of awareness about the types of equipment and logistical challenges. Cardio equipment such as treadmills and elliptical and strength training equipment such as kettlebells, dumbbells, weights, mats, skipping ropes and others are higher in demand in offline stores. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, several gyms and health clubs remained closed, hence the demand for home gym equipment surged.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global home gym equipment market is highly fragmented with the presence of several global and local vendors, which increase competition. The industry is highly fragmented in North America, Europe, and APAC. Technogym, Johnson Health, Dyaco, and Nautilus are the few prominent players in the market. Vendors operating in the region consider several factors before launching their products to make their product attractive among consumers.

Technogym, for example, launched Apple GymKit in March 2018, providing its customers with digital support. The company's cardio equipment are compatible with "Apple Watch" using Apple GymKit. Quality, brand recognition, innovations, and pricing are the principal competitive factors affecting the market. The use of online platform and websites for product sales by traditional retailers has increased significantly.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the home gym equipment market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the home gym equipment market share?

3. What is the growth of APAC home gym equipment market during the forecast period?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the home gym equipment market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact Of Covid-19

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Technology Advancements

8.2 Licensing Of Brands And Intellectual Property

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 High Dropout Rate In APAC

9.2 Growth In E-Commerce Of Fitness Equipment Market

10 Market Restraints

10.1 Intense Competition

10.2 Reopening Of Gyms And Fitness Clubs

10.3 Higher Cost Of Equipment

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

13 Cardiovascular

13.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.2 Market By Geography

13.3 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.4 Treadmill

13.5 Elliptical

13.6 Exercise Bikes

13.7 Others

14 Strength Training

14.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.2 Market By Geography

14.3 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.4 Weightlifting & Weights

14.5 Barbells & Ladders

14.6 Extension Machines

14.7 Others

15 Sales Channel

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Offline

15.4 Online

16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Vendors

  • Technogym

  • Nautilus

  • Dyaco

Other Prominent Vendors

  • BFT Fitness

  • Cybex

  • Fitness World

  • HOIST Fitness

  • Impulse

  • Inspire Fitness

  • Johnson Health

  • Nelco

  • NordikTrack

  • SportsArt

  • Torque Fitness

  • True Fitness

  • Tuntari

