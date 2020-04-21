Global Home/Self-Testing Market Study, 2020 - Industry Trends, Dynamics, Size, Growth, Regulatory Requirements, Technologies and Competitive Profiles

DUBLIN, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Home/Self-Testing Market: Diabetes, Pregnancy, Ovulation, Occult Blood - Sales Forecasts, Technology Trends, Competitive Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

This 175-page report provides an analysis of the major home/self-testing market segments, including diabetes (strips and meters), pregnancy, ovulation, and occult blood. The report presents trends, dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technologies, and competitive profiles.

Market Overview



1. Glucose Monitoring

Market and Technology Overview

Invasive Testing

Non-Invasive Testing

Genetic Testing

2. Pregnancy Tests



3. Occult Blood Tests



4. Market Size and Growth

Diabetes Monitoring Market Forecast: Test Strips and Meters

Estimated Pregnancy, Ovulation and Occult Blood Sales Forecasts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ivif9e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-homeself-testing-market-study-2020---industry-trends-dynamics-size-growth-regulatory-requirements-technologies-and-competitive-profiles-301044205.html

SOURCE Research and Markets