    Advertisement

    Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market to Reach $6. 9 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hospital Acquired Infection Control estimated at US$5. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.

    New York, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899639/?utm_source=GNW
    9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Heat Sterilization Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR

    The Hospital Acquired Infection Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.

    Radiation Sterilization Equipment Segment to Record 2.9% CAGR

    In the global Radiation Sterilization Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$822.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$975.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$962.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Advanced Sterilization Products

    • Alere, Inc.

    • Bayer AG

    • Belimed AG

    • Cepheid, Inc.

    • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

    • Getinge AB (Getinge Group)

    • MediVators, Inc.

    • Merck & Co., Inc.

    • Olympus Corporation

    • Pfizer, Inc.

    • Steelco SpA

    • Steris PLC




    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899639/?utm_source=GNW

    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Hospital Acquired Infection Control Competitor Market Share
    Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Global Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 2: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Global
    Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2012-2019

    Table 3: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share Shift
    across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Heat Sterilization Equipment (Product) World Market by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Heat Sterilization Equipment (Product) Historic Market
    Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Heat Sterilization Equipment (Product) Market Share
    Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 7: Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment (Product)
    Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment (Product)
    Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:
    2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment (Product)
    Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS
    2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Radiation Sterilization Equipment (Product)
    Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Radiation Sterilization Equipment (Product) Region
    Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012
    to 2019

    Table 12: Radiation Sterilization Equipment (Product) Market
    Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
    2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: Disinfection Equipment (Product) World Market
    Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 14: Disinfection Equipment (Product) Market Historic
    Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 15: Disinfection Equipment (Product) Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 17: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
    Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 18: Hospitals (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Sales Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
    2020 through 2027

    Table 20: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Analysis of
    Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
    2012 to 2019

    Table 21: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Global Market
    Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 22: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Global Opportunity
    Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 23: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 24: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
    Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
    Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share (in %) by
    Company: 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 28: United States Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 29: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in the
    United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 30: United States Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 31: United States Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 32: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic Demand
    Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 33: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
    Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 34: Canadian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 35: Canadian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic
    Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 36: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Canada:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 37: Canadian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 38: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Canada:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
    End-Use for 2012-2019

    Table 39: Canadian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 40: Japanese Market for Hospital Acquired Infection
    Control: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
    by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 41: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Japan:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 42: Japanese Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hospital
    Acquired Infection Control in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 44: Japanese Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 45: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
    Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 46: Chinese Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 47: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic Market
    Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 48: Chinese Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market by
    Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 49: Chinese Demand for Hospital Acquired Infection
    Control in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 50: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Review in
    China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 51: Chinese Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market: Competitor
    Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 52: European Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 53: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Europe:
    A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 54: European Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 55: European Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 56: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Europe
    in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 57: European Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 58: European Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
    2020-2027

    Table 59: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 60: European Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 61: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in France
    by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 62: French Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 63: French Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 64: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 65: French Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic
    Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 66: French Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 67: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in
    Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 68: German Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 69: German Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 70: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in
    Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 71: German Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 72: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
    Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 73: Italian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 74: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic Market
    Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 75: Italian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market by
    Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 76: Italian Demand for Hospital Acquired Infection
    Control in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 77: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Review in
    Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 78: Italian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Hospital Acquired Infection
    Control: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
    by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 80: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in the
    United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
    Product for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 81: United Kingdom Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Hospital Acquired Infection Control in US$ Million by End-Use:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 83: United Kingdom Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 84: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
    Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 85: Spanish Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 86: Spanish Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic
    Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 87: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Spain:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 88: Spanish Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 89: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Spain:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
    End-Use for 2012-2019

    Table 90: Spanish Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 91: Russian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 92: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Russia
    by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 93: Russian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 94: Russian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 95: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic Demand
    Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 96: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
    Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 97: Rest of Europe Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product:
    2020-2027

    Table 98: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Rest of
    Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 99: Rest of Europe Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 100: Rest of Europe Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
    2020-2027

    Table 101: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Rest
    of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
    End-Use for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 102: Rest of Europe Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 103: Asia-Pacific Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 104: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in
    Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
    Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 105: Asia-Pacific Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 106: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in
    Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 107: Asia-Pacific Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 108: Asia-Pacific Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 109: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:
    2020-2027

    Table 110: Asia-Pacific Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Asia-Pacific Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for
    2012, 2020, and 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 112: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in
    Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 113: Australian Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 114: Australian Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 115: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in
    Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
    by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 116: Australian Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 117: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
    Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 118: Indian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 119: Indian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic
    Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 120: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in India:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 121: Indian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 122: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in India:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
    End-Use for 2012-2019

    Table 123: Indian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 124: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in South
    Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
    by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 125: South Korean Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 126: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
    Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 127: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in South
    Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
    by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 128: South Korean Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 129: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
    Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hospital Acquired
    Infection Control: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
    US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 131: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Rest
    of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
    Product for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hospital Acquired Infection
    Control Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for Hospital Acquired Infection Control in US$ Million by
    End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hospital Acquired Infection
    Control Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 135: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
    Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 136: Latin American Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 137: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Latin
    America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
    Perspective for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 138: Latin American Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    Table 139: Latin American Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 140: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic Market
    Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 141: Latin American Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Marketby Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 142: Latin American Demand for Hospital Acquired
    Infection Control in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 143: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Review in
    Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 144: Latin American Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 145: Argentinean Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product:
    2020-2027

    Table 146: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in
    Argentina in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 147: Argentinean Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 148: Argentinean Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
    2020-2027

    Table 149: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in
    Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
    End-Use for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 150: Argentinean Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 151: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Brazil
    by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 152: Brazilian Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 153: Brazilian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 154: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 155: Brazilian Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 156: Brazilian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 157: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in
    Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
    by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 158: Mexican Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 159: Mexican Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 160: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in
    Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 161: Mexican Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 162: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
    Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 163: Rest of Latin America Hospital Acquired Infection
    Control Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
    Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 164: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Rest
    of Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million
    for 2012-2019

    Table 165: Rest of Latin America Hospital Acquired Infection
    Control Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 166: Rest of Latin America Hospital Acquired Infection
    Control Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 167: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic Demand
    Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 168: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
    Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 169: The Middle East Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 170: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in the
    Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 171: The Middle East Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 172: The Middle East Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 173: The Middle East Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Historic Marketby Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 174: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in the
    Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product for
    2012,2020, and 2027

    Table 175: The Middle East Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 176: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in the
    Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
    Million by End-Use for 2012-2019

    Table 177: The Middle East Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IRAN
    Table 178: Iranian Market for Hospital Acquired Infection
    Control: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
    by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 179: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Iran:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 180: Iranian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hospital
    Acquired Infection Control in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 182: Iranian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 183: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
    Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 184: Israeli Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 185: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Israel
    in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 186: Israeli Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 187: Israeli Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
    2020-2027

    Table 188: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in
    Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
    End-Use for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 189: Israeli Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 190: Saudi Arabian Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 191: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic Market
    Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 192: Saudi Arabian Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Hospital Acquired Infection
    Control in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 194: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Review in
    Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 195: Saudi Arabian Hospital Acquired Infection Control
    Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 196: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in the
    United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
    in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 197: United Arab Emirates Hospital Acquired Infection
    Control Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:
    2012-2019

    Table 198: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
    Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020
    VS 2027

    Table 199: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in the
    United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
    in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 200: United Arab Emirates Hospital Acquired Infection
    Control Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
    2012-2019

    Table 201: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
    Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
    VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 202: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Rest
    of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 203: Rest of Middle East Hospital Acquired Infection
    Control Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:
    2012-2019

    Table 204: Rest of Middle East Hospital Acquired Infection
    Control Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 205: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Rest
    of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
    Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 206: Rest of Middle East Hospital Acquired Infection
    Control Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:
    2012-2019

    Table 207: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
    Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    AFRICA
    Table 208: African Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 209: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Africa
    by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 210: African Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 211: African Hospital Acquired Infection Control Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 212: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic Demand
    Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 213: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
    Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 46
    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899639/?utm_source=GNW

    About Reportlinker
    ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

    __________________________

    CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.