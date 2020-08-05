Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market to Reach $6. 9 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hospital Acquired Infection Control estimated at US$5. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.
New York, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899639/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Heat Sterilization Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Hospital Acquired Infection Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.
Radiation Sterilization Equipment Segment to Record 2.9% CAGR
In the global Radiation Sterilization Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$822.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$975.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$962.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Advanced Sterilization Products
Alere, Inc.
Bayer AG
Belimed AG
Cepheid, Inc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Getinge AB (Getinge Group)
MediVators, Inc.
Merck & Co., Inc.
Olympus Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
Steelco SpA
Steris PLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899639/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hospital Acquired Infection Control Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Heat Sterilization Equipment (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Heat Sterilization Equipment (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Heat Sterilization Equipment (Product) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment (Product)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment (Product)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 9: Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment (Product)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Radiation Sterilization Equipment (Product)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Radiation Sterilization Equipment (Product) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019
Table 12: Radiation Sterilization Equipment (Product) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Disinfection Equipment (Product) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Disinfection Equipment (Product) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Disinfection Equipment (Product) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Hospitals (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:
2020 to 2027
Table 29: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in the
United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 30: United States Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 33: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 38: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Hospital Acquired Infection
Control: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hospital
Acquired Infection Control in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 44: Japanese Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 47: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Hospital Acquired Infection
Control in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Review in
China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 56: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 59: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in France
by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: French Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Hospital Acquired Infection
Control in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Hospital Acquired Infection
Control: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hospital Acquired Infection Control in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 89: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 92: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Russia
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product:
2020-2027
Table 98: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 101: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Rest
of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 121: Indian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 122: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 126: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hospital Acquired
Infection Control: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Rest
of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hospital Acquired Infection
Control Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Hospital Acquired Infection Control in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hospital Acquired Infection
Control Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 137: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Marketby Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Hospital Acquired
Infection Control in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product:
2020-2027
Table 146: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 149: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Brazil
by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in
Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 162: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Hospital Acquired Infection
Control Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Rest
of Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Hospital Acquired Infection
Control Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Hospital Acquired Infection
Control Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 167: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 168: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020
to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Historic Marketby Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 176: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in the
Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Hospital Acquired Infection
Control: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hospital
Acquired Infection Control in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 182: Iranian Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 183: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 185: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Israel
in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 188: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in
Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Hospital Acquired Infection
Control in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Hospital Acquired Infection Control
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Hospital Acquired Infection
Control Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:
2012-2019
Table 198: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 199: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Hospital Acquired Infection
Control Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 201: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Rest
of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Hospital Acquired Infection
Control Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:
2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Hospital Acquired Infection
Control Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Rest
of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Hospital Acquired Infection
Control Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 207: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 209: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market in Africa
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Hospital Acquired Infection Control Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899639/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001