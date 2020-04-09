Global Hospitality Company sbe and its Subsidiary C3 Announce the Creation of More Than 500 New Jobs in Greater Los Angeles to Fuel Growing Roster of Ghost Kitchen Concepts

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO of sbe, the leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning global brands, today announced that recruitment has begun for more than 500 newly-created positions in the Greater Los Angeles area for sbe's C3 (Creating Culinary Communities) subsidiary, that is focused on expanding the company's growing roster of ghost kitchen concepts and delivery offerings; including Umami Burger, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Krispy Rice and the forthcoming Plant Nation.

"We are living in ever-changing times and have seen the hospitality industry face unprecedented challenges nearly overnight," said Mr. Nazarian. "It's with great pride that we're able to support our dedicated team members and the restaurant community here in LA with job opportunities thanks to the increased demand and success of sbe's ghost kitchen brands."

Despite the current environment, sbe and C3 are encouraged by the growth of their delivery only platforms and are working to fulfill the need to immediately hire talent across the entire organization, including digital marketing, accounting, finance, development, construction, restaurant operations, marketing, development, chefs and delivery specialists.

While sbe has maintained full employment for the majority of its corporate workforce, the company will be giving priority to employees that have been furloughed from other sbe restaurants and nightlife brands. The company is actively encouraging all interested individuals to apply, as sbe hopes to have furloughed employees returning to their original jobs in short order.

C3 is serving as an incubator of limited service culinary brands, while introducing the world to a never-before-seen approach to ghost kitchens and mobile delivery. sbe plans to chart new territory in the growing ghost kitchen industry that's disrupting the future of dining, giving consumers the ability to order a meal at the touch of a button by opening over 250 ghost kitchens by 2022.

Reinforcing sbe's commitment to this growing field, the global company has coined the term phone to table, cementing its role in the evolving restaurant industry. These new concepts mark sbe's foray into the food delivery spectrum that's set to become a more than $75 billion business by 2022 according to Cowen & Co[1]. By the end of this year, C3 will operate over 142 ghost kitchens spanning multiple existing and in-development brands.

Interested candidates can apply by emailing recruiting@sbe.com .

About C3

C3 is being launched as a partnership between sbe; Simon , a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations; and Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in more than 5,000 hotels and residences across 110 destinations. By combining sbe's ability to build and grow successful, award-winning food and beverage concepts, Simon's extensive real estate footprint and Accor's international hotel base of 5,000 global properties, C3 is enviably positioned to be the leader and pioneer in this space.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 36 hotels and over 200 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2020.