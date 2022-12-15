Global house price fall underway won't do much for affordability, say analysts

FILE PHOTO: Property estate agent sales and letting signs are seen outside an apartment building
Hari Kishan and Indradip Ghosh
·3 min read

By Hari Kishan and Indradip Ghosh

BENGALURU (Reuters) - House prices in most major property markets will fall in 2023, according to nearly 100 housing market analysts polled by Reuters, but they predicted double-digit peak-to-trough declines will not come close to making them affordable.

Mortgage rates have doubled on average in developed economies since the start of the year as their central banks fight runaway inflation with higher interest rates. With a few more hikes still expected to come, that trend was unlikely to reverse in the short-to-medium term.

House prices in the United States, Canada, Britain, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand rose between 25% and more than 50% since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.

That rally, lit by rock-bottom rates and a scramble by millions who shifted to work from home to find more living space, pushed properties further out of reach for many first-time homebuyers.

While most markets are now retreating from highs, there appears to be very little solace for those still dreaming about their own homes.

Among the nine housing markets surveyed, prices in six were expected to drop next year. Only China's beleaguered property market, alongside outliers India and Dubai, were forecast to rise, according to latest Reuters polls. Graphic: Global housing price outlook, https://www.reuters.com/graphics/GLOBAL-PROPERTY/POLL/zjpqjjwoyvx/chart.png

But while house prices in developed economies are expected to fall between 10% and 18% from peak-to-trough, led by New Zealand, those predicted declines would amount to just about one-third of the pandemic era gains.

And while before the pandemic analysts had categorized house prices as fairly valued or only slightly overvalued, now they rate them consistently as moderately expensive in most markets, even as rising borrowing costs and inflation weigh on demand.

"Higher mortgage rates will weigh heavily on demand and home prices through 2023 and into 2024. Cost of living increases will also reduce demand as some consumers delay home purchases," noted analysts at Fitch Ratings, adding there was "significant uncertainty" around how much house prices would fall.

An overwhelming majority of analysts polled by Reuters in the past weeks said house prices need to fall more than they currently expected in order to make them affordable.

Graphic: Housing price correction, https://www.reuters.com/graphics/GLOBAL-PROPERTY/POLL/egpbyyaqyvq/chart.png For example, once red-hot U.S. and Canada house prices were expected to fall 12% and 17.5% peak-to-trough, respectively, short of the estimated 20% and 25% drop needed to make them affordable.

Already falling sharply, Australia and New Zealand housing prices were likely to fall further next year, by around 16%-18% from their peaks. But again, that would only partly chip into recent gains.

The last time house prices fell sharply was during the global financial crisis almost 15 years ago, but with most major economies forecast to enter only a shallow recession, a similar crash was unlikely.

A tight labor market, with unemployment rates near historic lows, and low inventory levels are also likely to cushion property prices.

"The transition from a seller's to a buyer's market is already underway across most prime residential markets," noted Kate Everett-Allen, head of international global residential research at Knight Frank.

"But prime prices would need to dip by 30-40% in some cities for prices to return to their pre-pandemic levels of 2019," she said. "And the consensus view ... is that we aren't in line for Global Financial Crisis 2.0."

(For other stories from the Reuters quarterly housing market polls:)

(Reporting by Hari Kishan; other reporting and polling by Jonathan Cable, Indradip Ghosh, Prerana Bhat, Vijayalakshmi Srinivasan, Milounee Purohit, Devayani Sathyan, Vivek Mishra, Anant Chandak and Susobhan Sarkar; Editing by Ross Finley and Tomasz Janowski)

Recommended Stories

  • German economy to grow slightly in 2023 - IfW forecast

    Germany's IfW became the latest economic institute to revise up its growth forecast for 2023 on Thursday as Europe's largest economy hopes to avoid the worst of the energy crisis with the help of easing energy market prices and state aid. The Kiel-based institute now expects gross domestic product to increase by 0.3% in 2023, up from the institute's autumn forecast of a 0.7% drop. On Wednesday, the Ifo institute also revised up its 2023 forecast: It still predicts a decline next year of 0.1% but this is less severe than the 0.3% contraction previously forecast.

  • These are the latest HELOC rates, and what to consider before you take one out

    Meanwhile, loans with a 10-year repayment period stayed nearly the same at 5.76%, and 30-year HELOCs remained at 6.49% for the sixth straight week. For homeowners with significant equity in their home, HELOCs tend to be one of the most affordable types of loans, particularly compared to personal loans or credit cards.

  • Greece's Mitsotakis says EU leaders close to gas price cap deal

    European Union leaders are "close to" imposing a natural gas price cap, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on ahead of talks on tackling high energy prices in Brussels on Thursday. "I hope that after many months of consultation we will be able to finalize our decisions either today or next Monday at the latest," Mitsotakis said as he arrived at the meeting. Mitsotakis added it was "absolutely necessary" that Europe "sends clear signal to the markets that it is not going to allow the instrumentalization of natural gas by Russia."

  • Taiwan central bank signals end to rate hikes next year

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's central bank on Thursday said it expects inflation to drop below 2% next year, which would signal an end to the current round of rate hikes, and slashed its growth outlook for this year to reflect global economic woes. The decision came after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by an expected 50 basis points on Wednesday and said it would deliver more interest rate hikes next year even as the economy slips towards a possible recession. Taiwan's central bank, at its quarterly monetary policy meeting, raised the benchmark discount rate by 12.5 basis points to 1.75%, in line with economists' expectations in a Reuters poll.

  • ‘I had invested a lot in myself and felt ready to take the plunge.’ This self-made millionaire is now sharing his top money-making secrets.

    Want to be a millionaire? Savings and investments can do it, but building a successful business is a faster track.

  • Kremlin: No decision yet on repair of Nord Stream gas pipelines

    He was commenting on Canada's plans to revoke a sanctions waiver that allowed turbines for Nord Stream 1, Russia's biggest gas pipeline to Europe, to be repaired in Montreal and returned to Germany. Construction of Nord Stream 2, designed to carry Russian gas to Germany, was completed in September 2021, but was never put into operation after Berlin shelved certification just days before Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine in February.

  • Home prices will remain stable in 2023 despite further decline in sales, realtor group predicts

    U.S. existing home prices will remain stable in 2023 despite a second year of declining sales, the National Association of Realtors predicted Tuesday

  • Food inflation is cooling, but double-digit percentage increases persist for these items

    Food prices rose 10.6% last month compared to a year ago, according to government data released Tuesday, down from 10.9% in October. Grocery prices, categorized as food at home, rose 12% last month, down from 12.4% in October. Several low-income families told MarketWatch they cannot afford to buy meat, while others have had to juggle between utility payments and food bills.

  • Swiss National Bank says inflation battle not yet won

    Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said it was too early to "sound the all-clear" on high inflation after the central bank hiked interest rates again on Thursday and hinted further increases were still possible. The SNB raised its policy interest rate by 50 basis points to 1% - the central bank's third hike this year as it stepped up its campaign to dampen the rise in prices. Although inflation plateaued at 3% in November, it remains elevated by Swiss standards and outside the SNB's price stability goal of annual increases of 0-2%.

  • Norway central bank hikes rate by quarter point, likely to act again

    Norway's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.75% on Thursday, as expected by economists surveyed by Reuters, and said it will likely hike again as inflation remains above its targets. "The policy rate will most likely be raised further in the first quarter of next year," Norges Bank said in a statement. The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its key policy rate by 50 basis points as expected and said it will deliver more interest rate hikes next year even as the economy slips towards a possible recession.

  • How to Pick Stocks in 2023

    Sheraz Mian and Tracey Ryniec discuss the challenges facing stock investors in the new year.

  • Pitts: 8 ideas Fayetteville police should follow, no matter who is next chief

    Kimberle Braden and James Nolette, the finalists for Fayetteville police chief, sketched out their ideas at a public forum on Tuesday.

  • Roxanne Perez Wins NXT Women’s Championship On 12/13 WWE NXT

    Mandy Rose‘s lengthy reign as the NXT Women’s Champion has […]

  • Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion Mark

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of Tesla Inc. shares, bringing the total amount he’s offloaded since late last year to almost $40 billion.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkThe latest disposal of about 22 million shares this week coincided wi

  • European Gas Prices Rise as Another Cold Snap Approaches Region

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices advanced on signs that another cold snap will hit the region before Christmas, while international competition for LNG starts to intensify. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkBenchmark futures rose as much as 3.3%, erasing an

  • Germany Eyes Arrival of First LNG Vessel to Ease Gas Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s first liquefied natural gas terminal is about to start up on the country’s north coast, the first of several specialist tankers Berlin is counting on to ease its energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkThe Hoegh Esperanza, a floating

  • How Charlie Woods saved the PNC Championship

    “This is the first tournament I’ve ever played in that Tiger Woods is playing in that he’s not the star of the show.”

  • Mandy Rose Released By WWE Due To Risqué FanTime Content

    There is shocking news today within the world of WWE […]

  • Cook like these Americans and you might add 13 healthy years to your life

    'The Blue Zones American Kitchen:100 Recipes to Live to 100' is equal parts travelogue, investigative report, New Year's resolution and weeknight cookbook.

  • Boston’s Jaylen Brown is eligible for a 5-year, $290m extension if he makes All-NBA this season

    It's safe to say the Georgia native has a little extra motivation this season.