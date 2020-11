Global Human Microbiome Market Report 2020-2027 - Growing Technological Advancements in Metagenomics and Next-generation Sequencing

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Microbiome Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Disease, Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Prebiotics Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR during 2020-2027



The market is expected to reach US$ 4,542.67 million by 2027 from US$ 2,620.88 million in 2019.



Increasing focus on human microbiome therapies and growing technological advancements in metagenomics and next-generation sequencing are expected to boost the growth of the market. On the other hand, strict government guidelines and lack of knowledge about detailed examination are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



Based on product, the human microbiome market is segmented into probiotics, foods, prebiotics, medical foods, diagnostic devices, drugs, and supplements. In 2019, the probiotics segment held the largest share of the human microbiome market. This segment is expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to increasing health concerns; growing awareness regarding the relation of nutrition, diet, and health; and increasing probiotics market penetration in dairy and other foods. Furthermore, the prebiotics segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) has emerged as an effective treatment for C. difficile infection (CDI). The microbiota have important roles in the function of gastrointestinal tract and other aspects of human physiology. There has been rise in interest in studying FMT for other clinical indications.



The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified human stool as a biological agent and determined that the use of human stool in FMT therapy and other research must be regulated for the insurance of patient safety. To use FMT in the treatment of recurrent Clostridium difficile infection, an investigational new drug permit is not required, but it is strongly encouraged and may ultimately be required.



In March 2016, the US FDA released clarifying guidance and the draft of Guidance for Industry: Enforcement Policy Regarding Investigational New Drug Requirements that focused on the use of Fecal Microbiota for Transplantation to Treat Clostridium difficile infection when the patients is not responsive to standard therapies.



Some of the available data suggests that the use of fecal microbiota for the restoration of intestinal flora may be an effective therapy in the management of refractory C. difficile infection. However, the efficiency and protection profiles of this intervention have not yet been fully evaluated in controlled clinical trials. Thus, the investigational drug requirement plays a vital role in the application of microbiome, thereby giving it an array of opportunities in future.



Several players have observed good demand for human microbiome based products during the initial period of COVID-19, particularly from the food & beverages industry. In addition, researchers are studying the correlation between gut bacteria and COVID-19. Many researchers have showcased gut bacteria's implication in different health conditions, from type 2 diabetes to depression. However, the obstacles in supply chains and distribution networks resulting in unavailability of human microbiome based products in various parts of the world are likely to hamper the growth of the market in 2020.



Enterome; Rebiotix Inc.; Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.; Osel Inc.; Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.; Synthetic Biologics, Inc.; DuPont; BiomX Ltd; MaaT Pharma; Eligo Bioscience; Merck & Co., Inc.; AOBiome LLC; Kaleido; and Seres Therapeutics are among the leading companies operating in the human microbiome market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Human Microbiome Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Human Microbiome Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Expert Opinions



5. Human Microbiome Market- Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Lifestyle Diseases

5.1.2 Increasing Focus On Human Microbiome Therapies

5.1.3 Growing Technological Advancements in Metagenomics and Next-generation Sequencing

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Strict Government Guidelines

5.2.2 Lack of Knowledge and Detailed Examination

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 New Drug Requirements for Faecal Microbiota

5.3.2 Emerging Nations

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 The Human Microbiome - A New Frontier in Drug Discovery

5.5 Impact analysis



6. Human Microbiome Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Human Microbiome Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Human Microbiome Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Human Microbiome Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Human Microbiome Market Revenue Share, by Product (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Foods

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Foods: Human Microbiome Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Medical Food

7.5 Probiotics

7.6 Drugs

7.7 Diagnostic Devices

7.8 Supplements



8. Human Microbiome Market Analysis - By Disease

8.1 Overview

8.2 Human Microbiome Market Revenue Share, by Disease (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Diabetes

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Global Diabetes Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Cancer

8.5 Autoimmune Disorders

8.6 Obesity

8.7 Mental Disorders



9. Human Microbiome Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Human Microbiome Market Revenue Share, by Application (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Diagnostics

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Diagnostics:Human Microbiome Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Therapeutics



10. Human Microbiome Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 Geographical Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Human Microbiome Market



12. Human Microbiome Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Growth Strategies in the Human Microbiome Market, 2015-2020

12.2 Organic Growth Strategies

12.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Key Facts

13.2 Business Description

13.3 Financial Overview

13.4 Product Portfolio

13.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6 Key Developments

Enterome

Rebiotix Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Osel Inc.

Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

DuPont

BiomX Ltd

MaaT Pharma

Eligo Bioscience

Merck & Co., Inc

AOBiome LLC

Kaleido

Seres Therapeutics

