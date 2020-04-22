Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Associated Cancer Pipeline Guide, H1 2020: Therapeutics, Drugs, Products, Players, Projects

DUBLIN, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Associated Cancer - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer - Pipeline Review, H1 2020 provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer (Oncology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.



The Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer (Oncology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Associated Cancer and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 1, 1, 24, 15, 34, 6 and 2 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 2, 1, 12 and 2 molecules, respectively.



Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer (Oncology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Scope

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer (Oncology).

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer (Oncology) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer (Oncology) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer (Oncology) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer (Oncology)

Reasons to Buy

Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer (Oncology).

Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it's most promising pipeline therapeutics.

Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer (Oncology) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.

Key Topics Covered



Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Associated Cancer



Overview Therapeutics Development Therapeutics Assessment Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development Drug Profiles Dormant Projects Discontinued Products Product Development Milestones

Companies Mentioned



Abion Inc

Abivax SA

Admedus Ltd

Advaxis Inc

Antiva Biosciences Inc

Apimeds Inc

Astex Pharmaceuticals Inc

AstraZeneca Plc

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc

Avalia Immunotherapies Ltd

Beijing Recreation Guards Biotechnology Co Ltd

BioMed Valley Discoveries Inc

BioNTech SE

BlueSky Vaccines KG

Cellid Co Ltd

Chain Biotechnology Ltd

Chengdu Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd

Cue Biopharma Inc

Elicio Therapeutics

Etubics Corp

EyeGene Inc

Genexine Inc

Gilead Sciences Inc

Hookipa Pharma Inc

iBio Inc

Immunomic Therapeutics Inc

IMV Inc

Innovene

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

Inthera Bioscience AG

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc

ISA Pharmaceuticals BV

Ispin Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Juno Therapeutics Inc

Merck & Co Inc

Merck KGaA

OncoNano Medicine Inc

Onconova Therapeutics Inc

Oxford Vacmedix UK Ltd

Papivax LLC

Pathovax LLC

Pattern Pharma Inc

PDS Biotechnology Corp

Precigen Inc

Profectus BioSciences Inc

Redbiotec AG

Rottapharm Biotech Srl

Rubius Therapeutics Inc

Selecta Biosciences Inc

Shanghai Bovax Biotechnology Co Ltd

Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Shantha Biotechnics Pvt Ltd

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Inc

Sierra Oncology Inc

TCRCure Biotech Co Ltd

Theravectys SA

THEVAX Genetics Vaccine USA Inc

Inc Touchlight Genetics Ltd

Transgene SA

Turnstone Biologics Inc

UbiVac LLC

Vaccibody AS

Vault Pharma Inc

Vectorite Biomedical Inc

ViciniVax BV

Vir Biotechnology Inc

Virion Therapeutics LLC

Virometix AG

VLP The Vaccines Company SL

Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co Ltd

